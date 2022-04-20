Ezra Miller Appeared In Court For "Disorderly" Behavior At A Karaoke Bar

The legal fallout from Ezra Miller's recent behavior is continuing to unfold.

Miller made an appearance in a Hawaii courtroom on Tuesday, stemming from an arrest last month over aggressive behavior at a karaoke bar.

The court hearing came just hours after the actor was arrested for the second time in as many months over violent or aggressive behavior.

Minutes from the court hearing show Miller, best known for the role of the Flash in the DC Comics movies and Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, appeared via Zoom in Hawaii district court, waiving the right to a bench trial.

Instead, as part of a plea agreement, Miller pleaded no contest to one count of disorderly conduct.

In exchange, a second count of harassment was dismissed against the actor. Court records also show a judge on Tuesday dismissed a March 19 police citation against Miller for obstructing a roadway after prosecutors decided not to proceed with that case.

The court's judgment shows Miller was fined $500 and ordered to pay an additional $30 crime victim fee.

Miller, 29, was first arrested in Hawaii shortly after midnight on March 28 after officers responded to a report of a "disorderly patron" at a bar hosting a karaoke night in the town of Hilo on the island of Hawaii.

Police said in a statement that they determined that Miller “became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke.”

Miller was accused of yelling obscenities at a 23-year-old woman who had been singing karaoke, before lunging at a 32-year-old man who had been playing darts.

Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho told local station KITV that Miller had become enraged at the Margarita Village bar when the woman began singing the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper song "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.

"The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail," police said in their statement.

Per the criminal complaint against the actor, Miller subjected the singing woman to "offensively coarse behavior or abusive language which was likely to provoke a violent response and did intend to cause substantial harm or serious inconvenience and/or persisted in disorderly conduct after reasonable warning or request to desist."

Story continues

Miller was only released from jail after paying $500 bail.

But Miller was again arrested less than a month later on April 19, on the island of Hawaii.

Police said they were called to a private residence where Miller had been asked to leave a late-night gathering, only to become irate and throw a chair, which hit a 26-year-old woman on the forehead.

The woman suffered a half-inch cut, but police said she declined medical treatment.

The actor was arrested shortly after during a traffic stop nearby.

Miller was subsequently charged with second-degree assault, before being released from custody, pending further investigation.

Quiocho with the Hawaii police told KITV that prior to the March arrest Miller had been the subject of 10 calls to police for minor incidents.

These allegedly included filming people at a gas station, refusing to leave the sidewalk area of a restaurant, and arguing with people.

According to Rolling Stone, DC and Warner Bros. executives last month decided to "hit pause on any future projects involving Miller" because of the actor's recent behavior.

Representatives for the actor did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday or Wednesday, and neither did a spokesperson for DC. A Warner Bros. representative said, "The studio is declining to comment."

The studio's latest Fantastic Beasts film premiered last week in the US starring Miller, but without its former star Johnny Depp.

Instead, Depp's role as Gellert Grindelwald was recast with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen.

Depp has also been in court this week as part of his defamation lawsuit in Virginia against ex-wife Amber Heard, accusing her of harming his reputation and career with an op-ed in which she said she had been a victim of abuse.

Ezra Miller