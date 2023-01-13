Ezra Miller gets probation in Vermont booze theft after pleading guilty to trespassing

"The Flash" and "Fantastic Beasts" star Ezra Miller cut a plea deal Friday in what was originally a burglary case. (Joel C. Ryan / Invision / Associated Press)

Accepting a plea deal in connection with a May break-in at a southern Vermont home last spring, "Justice League" actor Ezra Miller will avoid jail time and was instead put on probation.

Appearing in Vermont Superior Court on Friday, "The Flash" star, who uses they/them pronouns, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful trespass, was ordered to pay a $500 fine and a court fee and was placed on probation for a year. Conditions of the deal also require the performer to continue mental health treatment, according to the Associated Press.

"Ezra Miller pled guilty this morning to a misdemeanor unlawful trespass in Vermont Superior Court and accepted the conditions imposed by the court," Miller's attorney Liza Shelkrot said in a Friday statement to The Times.

"Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health," Shelkrot added.

Citing court documents detailing terms of the deal that were filed this week in Vermont Superior Court in Bennington, AP reported that the embattled performer agreed to a suspended sentence of 89 to 90 days in jail for the misdemeanor of unlawful trespass.

Two other charges were dropped, including a felony burglary charge that could have carried a sentence of 25 years in prison.



Vermont Superior Court Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady told Miller the felony charge could be refiled if they fail to abide by the details of probation, AP reported. Miller answered the judge's questions during the 30-minute hearing but declined to make a statement.

In October, Miller pleaded not guilty to stealing liquor from a neighbor’s home in May. The "Fantastic Beasts" star appeared in Vermont Superior Court remotely with their lawyer for the arraignment to felony burglary and petit larceny. During that hearing, Miller accepted the grounds that they cannot have contact with the homeowner from whom they allegedly stole alcohol or go to the residence at the center of their charges.

On Aug. 8, Vermont State Police published a report (that has since been deleted from its blog) detailing Miller’s alleged theft. On May 1, officials were notified of a home burglary complaint on County Road in Stamford, Vt. Police officials alleged that Miller, who also has a home in Vermont, stole alcohol from the residence “while the homeowners were not present.”

Miller, who also starred in "The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” said in a statement last August that having “recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.”

The statement, released to Variety through a representative, continued. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller also apologized for their past behavior — a rash of volatile instances last year that culminated in two arrests in Hawaii, a protective order in North Dakota, an investigation and the initial felony burglary charge in their home state of Vermont.

Times staff writer Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.