Ezra Miller: Hawaii couple claims actor ‘burst’ into their bedroom and ‘threatened’ them

Two Hawaii residents have filed for a temporary restraining order against Justice League star Ezra Miller, claiming that the actor harassed and threatened them.

The complaint claims that Miller “burst into the bedroom of the petitioner(s) and threatened” the alleged male victim by “saying ‘I will bury you and your slut wife’” on Monday (28 March).

According to court records obtained by Associated Press, Miller is accused of stealing some of the alleged victims’ personal belongings, including a wallet and passport.

“The respondent is famous and wealthy,” the document states. “This makes access to weapons much easier; as well as sending associates to harass the petitioner.”

The actor had allegedly been staying at the couple’s hostel in Hawaii.

The Independent has reached out to a representative of Miller’s for comment.

On Monday (28 March), Miller was arrested in a Hawaiian karaoke bar in Hilo for disorderly conduct and harassment.

(AFP via Getty Images)

According to a Facebook post shared by the Hawaii police department, officers determined that 29-year-old Miller became “agitated” with people at the bar who were enjoying their karaoke session.

“Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts,” the police said. “The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

After the bail – which was set at $500 (£381) – was paid, The Fantastic Beasts star was released from custody.

In 2020, a video of Miller emerged online where they were allegedly shown choking a fan.