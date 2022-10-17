Ezra Miller Has Pleaded Not Guilty To Felony Burglary In Vermont After Allegedly Stealing Liquor From Their Neighbor's House

Ezra Miller, left, with their attorney Lisa Shelkrot, appearsin a livestream video remotely from Burlington, Vermont, during Miller's arraignment at Superior Court in Bennington. Steven Senne / AP

Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to stealing bottles of liquor from their neighbor's home in Vermont, one of several incidents across a number of states that led to their arrest in the past year.

Appearing remotely in Burlington alongside their attorney, Lisa Shelkrot, on Monday, the Flash actor pleaded not guilty to one count of felony burglary and one count of petit larceny before Superior Court Judge Kerry A. McDonald-Cady.

If convicted of the charges, Miller could face up to 26 years in prison and up to $2,000 in fines.

Miller will remain out of jail on the condition that they have no contact with Isaac Winokur, the neighbor whose Stamford residence they allegedly broke into, and another Vermont resident, Aiden Early.

"Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health," Shelkrot told BuzzFeed News in a statement.

Best known for playing the Flash in the DC Extended Universe movies and Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Miller has faced a series of complaints over their behavior this past year.

In March, the actor was charged with allegedly harassing patrons at a bar in Hawaii. A month later, they were arrested again in Hawaii for assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman that struck her head when Miller was asked to leave a private residence.

Ezra Miller is seen in a police booking photo after their arrest for second-degree assault on April 19, 2022, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaiʻi Police Department Handout / Getty Images

Miller has also been accused of abusing and manipulating teenage environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes by her parents, who filed a protection order against Miller in June. Iron Eyes has denied being groomed or abused by Miller, telling Insider last month that the allegations were "a disgusting and irresponsible smear campaign" against the actor.

In late June, a mother and her 12-year-old child in Massachusetts were granted a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller after they allegedly behaved aggressively toward them and acted inappropriately toward the child, who, like Miller, is nonbinary, the Daily Beast reported.

Story continues

The actor has also been involved in incidents with locals in Germany and Iceland in previous years.

Miller issued a statement apologizing for their behavior in August.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," they said.

The allegations and arrests have not tempered studio momentum for the release of their upcoming film, The Flash. Warner Bros. said that the film is still scheduled to hit theaters next summer.

At least one actor has criticized the effort to salvage Miller's reputation and career.

"I’m gonna be real, the stuff that’s happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood," actor and Rap Sh!t creator Issa Rae told Elle in a recent interview. "There’s this person who’s a repeat offender, who’s been behaving atrociously, and as opposed to shutting them down and shutting the production down, there’s an effort to save the movie and them. That is a clear example of the lengths that Hollywood will go to to save itself and to protect offenders."

Oct. 17, 2022, at 17:28 PM

More on this