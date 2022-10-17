Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to felony burglary charge over stolen booze

Ezra Miller, the troubled and controversial actor of The Flash, formally pleaded not guilty more than two months after they were charged with felony burglary over stolen booze in Vermont.

Miller, 30, who uses they/them pronouns, appeared virtually with their lawyer before a judge on Monday from their Vermont home. According to the Associated Press, the actor agreed to refrain from any contact with the owner of the home at the center of the incident, in addition to not visiting the residence.

Vermont State Police had responded to a burglary complaint at a home in Stamford on May 1, as detailed in a police report. The homeowner said he had been friends with Miller, who also bought a home in Stamford, for about 18 years, the AP reports. Police found several bottles of alcohol had been taken from the residence while the homeowner was away on the night in question. Miller was charged after authorities reviewed surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.

This is just one of several situations involving Miller that range from their multiple arrests in Hawaii earlier this year to a protection order filed against the actor over accusations of inappropriate behavior towards a minor by her parents. (The minor has refuted the claim.)

In a rare statement addressing these incidents, Miller said in mid-August, "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life."

In a statement to EW, Lisa B. Shelkrot, an attorney for Miller, writes, "Ezra Miller this morning pled not guilty to one count of burglary and one count of petit larceny in Vermont Superior Court and accepted the court-imposed conditions of not contacting or entering the home of the inhabitants. Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health."

Miller stars in The Flash, the upcoming DC superhero movie set for 2023. Warner Bros. Pictures, now under new corporate leadership at the newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery, is moving full steam ahead with the release. EW previously reported that Miller had a "very positive meeting" with studio executives regarding their behavior and the future of The Flash. Reports at the time suggested Warner Bros. leadership were considering scrapping the film entirely.

Most recently, The Wrap reported that Miller returned to the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles to film additional photography for The Flash at the top of October.

