Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to burglary charges, faces up to 26 years in prison

“The Flash” star Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty to burglary charges in a Vermont court Monday morning. Miller, who’s charged with burglary into an occupied home and petit larceny, faces up to 26 years in prison if convicted of both charges.

Miller appeared in Bennington Superior Court virtually with their lawyer. The actor is accused of breaking into a residence in Stamford, Vermont, on May 1. After investigating at the time, Vermont State Police had discovered several missing bottles of alcohol from the property while the homeowners were not present. After collecting statements and reviewing surveillance footage, police charged Miller with felony burglary.

The petit larceny charge states that the stolen items were less than $900 in total value. The felony burglary charge has a maximum of 25 years in prison and a $1,000 maximum fine. The larceny charge is a maximum of one year and a similar $1,000 fine. Miller also agreed to not have any contact with the homeowner or return to the residence.

The Vermont charges were just a couple of the controversies and legal issues facing Miller in recent months. The actor was arrested in Hawaii twice within one month’s time, first for disorderly conduct and harassment and then for second-degree assault less than four weeks later. They pled no contest to the assault charge and paid a $500 fine and $30 in court costs. The harassment charge was later dismissed. Miller is also accused of choking one woman in an Icelandic bar and harassing another woman in her home in Berlin.

In August, Miller apologized for their past behavior and began undergoing mental health treatment.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller had said in a statement. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

After being introduced as DC superhero the Flash in 2017’s “Justice League,” Miller’s solo movie “The Flash” is set for release on June 23, 2023, after many delays.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com