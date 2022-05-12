Ezra Miller tells cops 'I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art' in new arrest footage

In new footage of Ezra Miller's arrest in Hawaii in March, the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore actor can be seen and heard arguing with police while being taken into custody for disorderly conduct.

The video, which surfaced on TMZ, was apparently taken from a police officer's body camera and begins with a man in a Hawaii bar saying he had just been playing darts when Miller walked up and spit on him for no discernible reason. Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, disputes this account, saying they were the one who had been assaulted in the bar. As the police walk Miller outside, the actor says they have their own video of the incident.

"I was assaulted in this bar, twice in a row," Miller says in the video. "I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art."

Miller then repeatedly and aggressively asks for the police officer's name and badge number, which he appears to provide. At this point, Miller seems to start walking onto the street, and the police handcuff the actor, who invokes both the Fourth and Ninth Amendments.

Ezra Miller attends the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 15th Anniversary Event at Brooklyn Navy Yard on November 5, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Ezra Miller was arrested multiple times by the Hawaii Police Department in March and April.

Later, Miller yells, "Hey, you just touched my penis! Please don't do that." The police officer responds that he did not.

"I'm transgender, nonbinary, and I don't want to be searched by a man!" Miller shouts.

The video cuts forward to the police bagging Miller's belongings. "Please don't take them from me," the actors says. "The Flash ring means a lot to me."

The Hawaii Police Department previously issued a media release about the arrest after it happened on March 28, stating that Miller "began yelling obscenities" at people singing karaoke and then "lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts," which seems to be the incident described at the top of the new video. Together, these allegations resulted in charges of both disorderly conduct and harassment. Miller was released after posting $500 bail.

Story continues

Less than a month later, Miller was arrested in Hawaii again, this time during a traffic stop after he allegedly threw a chair at a woman during a gathering at a private residence. They were released pending further investigation, according to the Hawaii Police Department's media release on the incident.

Miller stars as Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts film franchise and as superhero speedster Barry Allen in The Flash, which is currently set for a June 2023 release.

Representatives for Miller did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: