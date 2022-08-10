Ezra Miller: Vermont police seek mother and three children who were living at actor’s farm

Police in Vermont say they are seeking a 25-year-old woman and her three children who had been living on Ezra Miller’s farm.

Rolling Stone reported that the Vermont State Police had repeatedly tried to serve the mother with an emergency care order over the weekend due to concerns for the children’s safety.

The Flash actor appeared evasive and told officers that the woman hadn’t lived at the farm in months, the Vermont State Attorney’s office said in a court document obtained by Rolling Stone.

It’s the latest in a series of legal troubles facing the 29-year-old actor.

On Monday, Miller was charged with felony burglary of a property in Stamford, Vermont.

Vermont State Police said in a statement that it had received a complaint that several bottles of alcohol had been stolen from an address in County Rd on 1 May.

The homeowners were not present at the time.

After reviewing surveillance footage and speaking to witnesses state police said they had probable cause to charge The Flash actor, 29, with felony burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

More than three months later, Miller was “ultimately” located just after 11pm on Sunday night and was issued with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 26 September.

The officers who cited Miller in the burglary case had been attempting to serve the emergency care order, according to Rolling Stone.