The new F-150 and 8 other cool things we saw at the Detroit auto show

The North American International Auto Show kicked off in Detroit this week.

While it looks different than it used to, automakers brought a lot to the show.

Here are nine things that stood out to Insider reporters this year.

The North American International Auto Show kicked off in Detroit in September, and while it was largely overshadowed by the United Auto Workers union strike, car makers still made news and showcased large, shiny vehicle displays.

The Detroit show looks a lot differently than it used to. In the past, almost every major global car company would descend on the Motor City, bring the best-of-the-best products to show consumers and often, make major news and launch new vehicles.

But fewer and fewer companies have participated in an official capacity over the past several years. Still, Ford, General Motors, and Jeep-maker Stellantis are holding down the fort, along with a few of the non-domestic brands like Toyota, and there are different features for showgoers to see, like massive indoor track experiences and an electric vehicle learning center.

2024 F-150

The 2024 Ford F-150 was revealed at an event ahead of the Detroit Auto Show. Ford Motor Co

Ford used the annual Detroit car event to reveal a refresh of its crown jewel: the F-150 pickup truck.

For the 2024 model year, the F-150 is getting a new tailgate configuration that swings out as well as down. It also features a reconfigured engine lineup that makes room for more hybrid options. All hybrid F-150s come standard with the Pro Power Onboard feature, which can be used to power homes and worksites.

At a glitzy event on the Detroit riverfront, CEO Jim Farley and his team of truck executives, engineers, and designers pulled the wraps off the refreshed models that eventually made their way to the auto show floor.

2025 Cadillac CT5

The 2025 Cadillac CT5. John F. Martin/Cadillac

GM showcased a refreshed version of its popular luxury sport sedan.

The new CT5 includes a bolder front-end design and a lower and wider front grille. The vehicle also has a 33-inch diagonal LED touchscreen display.

Buyers can get a CT5 with a standard 2.0L Turbo engine with 237 horsepower, or the available 3.0L Twin-Turbo engine with 335 horsepower.

Production on the 2024 CT5 will start in the spring. Pricing was not immediately available.

2024 GMC Acadia

The 2024 GMC Acadia. John F. Martin/GMC

The 2024 GMC Acadia is defined by size: The brand says the premium, mid-size SUV is longer, wider and taller than the previous version. That includes nearly 80% more cargo space behind the third row, according to GMC.

In it, buyers can find a portrait-oriented 15-inch-diagonal infotainment screen.

All trims of the new Acadia will have a 2.5L turbocharged engine with 328 horsepower. It will also have SuperCruise, GMC's fifth nameplate to incorporate the advanced driver assistance system.

Interested shoppers can expect the Acadia to be available early next year. Pricing has not yet been announced.

2024 Jeep Gladiator

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon. Stellantis

Jeep introduced three versions of its 2024 Gladiator — the Rubicon, Mojave, and Willys — at the Detroit auto show.

The off-road-capable midsize truck features a "new seven-slot grille, windshield-integrated trail-ready stealth antenna and seven all-new wheel designs," according to Stellantis.

Some other highlights include its folding windshield, three roof choices, and three door options.

It offers up to 7,700 pounds max towing and up to 1,725 pounds max payload.

The vehicle will start to make its way to dealerships in the US later this year.

2024 Corvette E-Ray 3LZ Convertible

The 2024 Corvette E-Ray 3LZ. Chevrolet

Albeit not a debut at the show, one of the cars that caught our eye was the Corvette E-Ray 3LZ. A preproduction convertible was on display.

This one has a 6.2L V8 engine, and it's the first e-AWD Corvette with increased launch acceleration, according to the brand.

Carbon-fiber splitters, rockets, and spoilers are available, as are carbon-fiber wheels that provide some key weight saings. There's also an available front lift system to clear obstacles.

Vehicles from automakers that didn't even come to the show

Showgoers can even see luxury product from brands like Maserati and Rolls Royce. Alexa St. John/Insider

Even though some automakers did not have an official presence at the show, their vehicles can still be seen at a corner of the floor.

Dealer-supported vehicle displays brought a number of exciting luxury and non-domestic cars to the show, including Bentley, Aston Martin, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, and more.

Many of these brands have pulled out of the Detroit show over the years, opting for launches and unveilings at other settings like CES or at individual company events.

EV learning center

EV Learning Center at the Detroit Auto Show Nora Naughton

A large portion of the Detroit Auto Show floor is dedicated to an EV learning center and test track.

Experts in the learning center are available to walk you through different charger types and uses, as well as answer any other questions about EV ownership. At the track, which spreads along the back wall of the floor, booths from several brands including Tesla, Hummer EV, Volkswagen, and F-150 Lightning offer rides that display the 0-60 power of each model as well as a small handling course.

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Nora Naughton

Dodge's "future of electrified muscle" is front and center on the Detroit Auto Show floor, greeting attendees with its R-Wing front spoiler and electrified badging.

Dodge revealed the all-electric SRT concept last summer. It's supposed to be faster than the Hellcat, powered by an 800-volt electrical architecture that Dodge calls the Banshee. To preserve that distinctive purr associated with Dodge's muscle cars, the electric Daytona SRT concept also features a "Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust," which amplifies the sounds of an EV motor inside the cabin.

Tesla ride-alongs

Tesla ride-along booth at the Detroit Auto Show. Nora Naughton

Tesla hasn't had an official presence at the Detroit Auto Show since 2015, but this year there are several models available for ride-alongs at the EV learning center trest track.

Elon Musk's electric car company doesn't have its own booth, despite the auto show lining up with the launch of the Cybertruck. But several Teslas, including the Model Y, Model S, and Model X are available for ride-alongs where you can feel the power of Tesla's 0-60 acceleration right on the show floor.

Read the original article on Business Insider