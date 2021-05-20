Ford unveils its electric F-150 with 300 miles of range and 563HP

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·5 min read

Just one year after Ford debuted its first hybrid F-150, the company is ready to show off an all-electric version of its iconic truck. The F-150 Lightning lives up to its "truck of the future" billing, as it prepares to lead a string of electric pickups and SUVs that are about to hit the streets, including Tesla's Cybertruck, the Hummer EV and others.

  • <p>F-150 Lightning</p>
  • <p>F-150 Lightning</p>
  • <p>F-150 Lightning</p>
  • <p>F-150 Lightning</p>
  • <p>F-150 Lightning</p>
  • <p>F-150 Lightning</p>
  • <p>F-150 Lightning</p>
  • <p>F-150 Lightning</p>
  • <p>F-150 Lightning</p>
  • <p>F-150 Lightning</p>
  • <p>F-150 Lightning</p>
  • <p>F-150 Lightning</p>
  • <p>F-150 Lightning</p>
  • <p>F-150 Lightning</p>
  • <p>F-150 Lightning</p>
  • <p>F-150 Lightning</p>
  • <p>F-150 Lightning</p>
  • <p>F-150 Lightning</p>
1 / 20

F-150 Lightning

F-150 Lightning

This dual-motor equipped truck is capable of delivering up to 563 horsepower and 775 lb.-ft. of torque, the most of any F-150 ever. It's unclear who will win a tug of war, but if anyone challenges you to a drag race, then Ford says it can manage 0 - 60 MPH in the mid four seconds range.

It's always in 4x4 mode, and while it doesn't have any crab walking capabilities, there are four drive modes available, with rated payload and towing limits of 1,800 pounds and 10,000 pounds on the extended range version. Oh, and since there's no motor up front, it has a 400-liter frunk to provide dry, lockable storage that you can open with just a keypad code. It's also uniquely equipped with an independent rear suspension, however for more information on how it will ride you should check out Autoblog.

F-150 Lightning frunk
F-150 Lightning frunk

Like the Mustang Mach-E, the electric F-150 is packed with smart features, including BlueCruise assist for hands-free driving on the highway and the latest Sync 4A infotainment system that enables Amazon Alexa as well as wireless CarPlay / Android Auto on a 15.5-inch touch screen. It is ready for OTA updates that can install in under two minutes, and it's the first F-Series to support using your smartphone as a key to lock, unlock and start the vehicle.

F-150 Lightning
F-150 Lightning

But the big draw here is its electrified powertrain. While all of the trucks have a dual-motor setup, buyers can choose between two versions of the battery pack, with an 11.3kW standard range version and 19.2 kW extended range option. Ford is targeting an EPA estimated 230 miles of range for the standard version, and 300 miles on the extended. The battery is liquid cooled, sealed inside a waterproof casing with metal skid plates and a ruggedized under body to protect the cells and the motors. It's undergone offroad testing as well as weather testing at 40 degrees below Fahrenheit.

F-150 Lightning dual motors and battery
F-150 Lightning dual motors and battery

When it comes to charging the truck up — vital for commercial customers who can't afford down time and day to day drivers who just need to get around, Ford has several options. It has access to 63,000 charging plugs via FordPass, and if you can find a 150-kilowatt DC fast charger, the extended range model uses dual onboard chargers to get up to 54 miles of range in 10 minutes, and charge for 15 to 80 percent in 41 minutes.

At home, things will be a bit slower, although there are multiple ways to top off your battery cells for the night. Connected to a 240v outlet, the mobile charger can add 21 miles per charging hour (and just three on a standard 120v plug). That means the 240v plug will take 14 hours to charge from 15 percent to 100 percent on a standard range-equipped truck, and 19 hours for the extended. If you set up Ford's 48amp Connected Charge Station things get faster, at 10 hours and 13 hours, while the 80amp Ford Charge Station Pro cuts the time for a 15 to 100 percent charge down to just 8 hours, if you have a dual charger-equipped extended range model.

F-150 Lightning charging house
F-150 Lightning charging house

That power can flow the other way too, including at home if you have the Charge Station Pro, where Ford says that its extended range truck can keep your home going during an outage for up to three days. It can take over powering the house automatically, and switch back to charging the vehicle automatically when the electricity comes back on. Ford exec Ryan Gorman said "“F-150 Lightning is built for seamless transitions between charging your vehicle and powering your house when needed – and Ford is the first in the U.S. to offer this capability on an electric truck." Eventually, the company plans to offer Intelligent Power, a feature that lets owners rely on their truck's battery during high cost peak-energy hours.

If you're away from home at a job or camp site (and definitely not goofing around playing Mario Kart) its Pro Power capabilities outpace even the hybrid model. Base models can pump out 2.4Kw of power, while higher end models can deliver 9.6Kw of power, divided between 2.4 up front and 7.2 through the cab/bed outlets. That's more than even the hybrid version, and since there's no gas motor to rely on once the battery is drained, the truck can send its owner a notification when battery power drops to less than a third of its range. You can also set it up to automatically cut off power output if it gets close to the level you'll need to reach the nearest charging station.

F-150 Lightning
F-150 Lightning

That's the kind of thing Ford has built-in to address range anxiety fears, with intelligent range calculation that includes a scale to take into account payload, towing, weather and traffic. The Power My Trip route planner can figure out navigation based on available charging stations, with future updates planned that will include calculations for more weather conditions and elevation changes.

F-150 Lightning Platinum, Lariat and XLT
F-150 Lightning Platinum, Lariat and XLT

Unlike the Hummer EV supertruck, which will initially be available as a $100,000 model, Ford's electric truck will debut next spring is going for wider appeal. A stripped-down commercial model will be available for less than $40,000 — just like Tesla's Cybertruck — while the mid-level XLT costs $52,974 with more features. If you've heard enough, then you can put in a reservation with $100 down on Ford's website right now before they start shipping in spring of 2022. Otherwise, check out the live unveiling below for a better look at one of the first electric trucks you can actually buy.

Recommended Stories

  • 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning debuts with 300-mile range, priced from $53K

    The much-anticipated battery-powered 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning pickup has finally made its debut, a moment that feels like a sea change in the U.S. auto industry. The F-Series pickup has for years been America's bestselling passenger vehicle, and Ford's decision to offer it as an electric vehicle sends the message with a bullhorn: The EV's moment is upon us. Now that the truck has been unveiled — officially, that is; we saw it demurely hanging out in the background during President Joe Biden's speech yesterday pushing his plan for EVs in America — we can get a sense of how Ford's big pickup will work as an EV.

  • The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Has Arrived. Here’s Everything We Know.

    The Detroit automaker's battery-powered pickup produces 563 horses and can tow up to 10,000 pounds.

  • Stacey Abrams Kills Any Doubts About Her Desire to Become President: 'It's Still a Job That I Want'

    Stacey Abrams, who was last seen protecting our democracy from Trump’s acolytes, getting nominated for Nobel Peace Prizes, and publishing best-selling novels, might have a lot on her plate, but she still has plenty of time to chin-check Republicans and make history in the process.

  • 7 Reasons to Give Doggy Style Sex Another Shot

    If you think doggy style can't be intimate, you should take another look. Here, sex educators share all the things the doggy style sex position has going for it.

  • Authentically BIA

    Boston-based artist BIA remains authentic to her craft. She found a mentor in Pharrell Williams, was on the 2014 reality show Sisterhood of Hip Hop and a 2017 tour with Ariana Grande that ended with the bombing in Manchester, England, as fans were exiting the arena (Grande immediately suspended the rest of the tour). …

  • Ford F-150 Lightning could mark a turning point for electric vehicles

    Electric vehicles have finally hit the mainstream: America's most popular model, the Ford F-series pickup truck, is going electric at a decidedly mass-market price: $39,974.Why it matters: Until now, EVs have appealed mostly to wealthy technology fans or environmentalists. But the F-150 Lightning is aimed at everyday truck owners — making it a potential turning point in the electric vehicle revolution.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFord's biggest challenge will be to convince skeptical buyers that electric trucks are up to the job.People buy trucks so they can tow trailers and haul heavy loads — which require extra power, slashing a truck's driving range.To offset those fears, Ford loaded the F-150 Lightning with new technology. And it's pitching the truck as a generator on wheels — its batteries can power a home for three days in a blackout, Ford says.At a work site or campsite, owners can offload up to 9.6 kW of electricity to power tools or appliances from a variety of outlets in the truck's cabin, bed or "frunk" — the massive front trunk where the engine would ordinarily be.The Lightning comes with a standard 230-mile range pack or an extended range battery, good for 300 miles. While using the onboard power, the system can send a smartphone alert if you're in danger of running out of juice. Sensors can also estimate how much drivers are hauling and combine that data with driving conditions to give them an accurate, real-time estimate of how far they can go. What they're saying: “It really is the smartest F-150 we’ve ever made,” said Darren Palmer, general manager, Ford's Battery Electric Vehicles. Yes, but: Like other manufacturers, Ford is coping with supply chain issues that are threatening production. On Wednesday, Ford said it would idle more factories, including the one where the F-150 is built, due to a shortage of semiconductors.On Thursday, it's expected to announce a joint venture with South Korean battery maker SK Innovation to support its electric vehicle rollout, Reuters reported.What to watch: Ford will face plenty of competition in the electric pickup market, including new plug-in models from Tesla, GM and Rivian.But its sub-$40,000 starting price — before any federal or state tax credits — shows Ford doesn't intend to yield its truck leadership. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • China just published new Mars photos way earlier than anticipated

    It was only yesterday that Chinese officials made it sound like we’d be waiting at least a couple more weeks to see the first photos from China’s new Mars rover. News out of the country suggested that while the rover landed safely, it had to go through all of its diagnostic tests before its handlers …

  • Disney's Upcoming Star Wars Hotel Has 1 Small Caveat: You're Not Allowed to Leave

    Before you blast off to Walt Disney World to stay in its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel when it opens in 2022, there's a little something you should know first: you're not allowed to leave after check-in. Yup, the Disney Star Wars Hotel is an immersive three-day, two-night experience that involves operating a spaceship, going to battle, and much more.

  • From Amazon to McDonald's, here's who's hiking wages amid the labor crunch

    Big-name retailers and corporations are upping wages and adding lucrative incentives in a bid to attract workers amid a tight U.S. labor market.

  • Ja'Wuan James ordeal highlights the dissonance of NFL offseason programs, which aren't really 'voluntary' at all

    The sport demands that its players be in peak physical condition, but the league won't foot the bill for what that actually costs.

  • PornHub used AI to remaster the oldest erotic films in 4K

    A machine learning system taught an algorithm to colorize skin flicks from as far back as 1896.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck can power your home in an outage

    The power of a pickup truck is not all about torque, horsepower, towing and hauling. Ford’s newest electric F-150 Lightning, which was unveiled Wednesday, is trying to change the meaning of truck power with a system that can provide energy to a customer's home in the event of an outage. Ford isn't alone in its effort to show consumers the benefits of an all-electric vehicle.

  • 10 seconds of terror: Alaska man survives brown bear mauling

    Allen Minish was alone and surveying land for a real estate agent in a wooded, remote part of Alaska, putting some numbers into his GPS unit when he looked up and saw a large brown bear walking about 30 feet away. “I saw him and he saw me at the same time, and it’s scary,” he said by phone Wednesday from his hospital bed in Anchorage, a day after being mauled by the bear in a chance encounter. The mauling left Minish with a crushed jaw, a puncture wound in his scalp so deep the doctor told him he could see bone, lacerations and many stitches after a 4½-hour surgery.

  • This own goal is so awesomely bad it almost looks like Sergio Reguilón was trying to score on his own team (video)

    This is a showstopper.

  • Why is crypto crashing? Will bitcoin prices ever recover? Here’s what traders and investors say

    Bitcoin sold off sharply Wednesday. The slump represented an acceleration of a downtrend in the world's No. 1 crypto that had begun over the past 10 days or so, investors and industry specialists have told MarketWatch.

  • 'My God makes no mistakes': Texas Senate OKs ban on gender-affirming care for young Texans

    After debating the meaning of God's love, the Texas Senate approves a bill banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender youths.

  • New Winnebago Solis Pocket is the brand's smallest camper van

    Winnebago, the brand whose iconic boxy motorhomes with the big "W" logo were a fixture at campgrounds back in the '70s, has since branched out into other RVs including camper vans. As surfaced by Motor1, the Winnebago Solis Pocket is based on the Ram ProMaster van with a 136-inch wheelbase and is 17 feet 10 inches long. The camper van is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 hooked to a six-speed automatic.

  • Google's commitment to Matter could unite the fragmented smart home industry

    Google shared a few updates around its Nest and Android products that focus on a commitment to the recently renamed Matter ecosystem.

  • Android 12 Beta hands-on: A fresh look with few major changes for now

    Despite missing some key upcoming features, the Android 12 beta is a nice look at what we can expect when the OS officially launches.

  • Apple exec Craig Federighi calls the state of Mac malware 'not acceptable'

    Faced with a legal battle that could decide the future of its business, the company offered a surprising admission: macOS has a malware problem.