The F-15EX has a new name

Valerie Insinna
·2 min read

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force’s newest F-15EX variant will be called the Eagle II, the service announced Wednesday.

Lt. Gen. Duke Richardson, the service’s top uniformed acquisition official. announced the official designation during a rollout and naming ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

In total, the service plans to buy at least 144 F-15EXs to replace the F-15C/D fleet, which has an average age of 37 years and is starting to endure structural strain. The totality of the Air National Guard’s F-15C/D fleet will be replaced by either F-15EXs or F-35As, said Lt. Gen. Mike Loh, Air National Guard director.

The F-15EX includes a series of upgrades when compared to the older F-15C Eagle and F-15E Strike Eagle models, including the Eagle Passive/Active Warning and Survivability System electronic warfare system, a digital cockpit, the more advanced ADCP-II mission computer from Honeywell, and fly-by-wire flight controls.

Most important is the aircraft’s open architecture backbone, which will allow the service to quickly update the aircraft and add new capabilities, Richardson said.

Because many of the EX model’s new systems were already in production for F-15 customers like Qatar or Saudi Arabia, the Air Force was able to skip a long development period. Ultimately, the program moved from contract award to the delivery of the first aircraft in about nine months, according to Richardson.

“I would say this day was a long time coming, but it has actually come to fruition very fast from an acquisition perspective,” he said.

The F-15EX made its first flight on Feb. 2 at Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, Missouri. A month later, on March 10, Boeing delivered the first aircraft to the Air Force, which is currently putting the plane through operational tests at Eglin.

The Air Force placed its first order for the F-15EX in July 2020, awarding a contract for the first lot of eight jets with a value not to exceed about $1.2 billion. All of those aircraft are set to be delivered to Eglin AFB by fiscal 2023.

The second lot of F-15EX planes is on schedule for delivery in fiscal year 2024 to Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base in Oregon. That base will also serve as the site for F-15EX training. The third lot will deliver to Portland ANGB in Oregon in fiscal year 2025, with the base’s 142nd Wing becoming the first operational unit to fly the aircraft.

The contract has options that would allow the service to buy up to 200 jets, with a total maximum value for the program of $23 billion.

Recommended Stories

  • The Air Force Dressed Up This A-29 in Vintage Air Commando Colors

    The livery goes all the way back to World War II.

  • Our Top Government Officials May Soon Fly in This Plush Supersonic Jet

    The jet's interior includes two private suites with VIP seats that can carry 31 passengers.

  • Iran ship said to be Red Sea troop base off Yemen attacked

    An Iranian ship believed to be a base for the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and anchored for years in the Red Sea off Yemen has been attacked, Tehran acknowledged Wednesday. Iran's Foreign Ministry confirmed the attack on the MV Saviz, suspected to have been carried out by Israel — though Tehran did not immediately blame its regional archenemy. The assault came as Iran and world powers sat down in Vienna for the first talks about the U.S. potentially rejoining the tattered deal aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program, showing events outside the negotiations could derail those efforts.

  • UPS reveals plan to buy hundreds of eVTOLs that can fly up to 250 miles to deliver packages - take a look

    The big brown delivery trucks in the sky can carry up to 1,400 pounds of cargo and fly at speeds of up to 170 miles per hour.

  • 'Tantalizing' results of 2 experiments defy physics rulebook

    Preliminary results from two experiments suggest something could be wrong with the basic way physicists think the universe works, a prospect that has the field of particle physics both baffled and thrilled. The tiniest particles aren’t quite doing what is expected of them when spun around two different long-running experiments in the United States and Europe. The confounding results — if proven right — reveal major problems with the rulebook physicists use to describe and understand how the universe works at the subatomic level.

  • China sends more jets; Taiwan says it will fight to the end if there's war

    China sent more fighter jets into Taiwan's air defence zone on Wednesday in a stepped up show of force around the island Beijing claims as its own, and Taiwan's foreign minister said it would fight to the end if China attacks. The democratic self-governed island has complained of repeated military activities by Beijing in recent months, with China's air force making almost daily forays in Taiwan's air defence identification zone. On Monday, China said an aircraft carrier group was exercising close to the island.

  • Russia is testing a nuclear torpedo in the Arctic that has the power to trigger radioactive tsunamis off the US coast

    Russia is deploying a nuclear torpedo to the Arctic that has the power to leave vast areas of coastline uninhabitable.

  • V8-powered 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor R spied testing alongside Ram TRX

    Spy photographers captured Ford engineers testing what appears to be a 2022 F-150 Raptor R alongside a Ram TRX this week, giving us a sneak preview of the first major battle in the coming war for super-pickup dominance. Ford has remained tight-lipped about the Raptor R's performance specs. Given that the 702-horsepower Ram TRX will be the Raptor R's only competition (and pretty much the only reason it exists in the first place), Ford's decision to benchmark the fast Ram is a bit of a no-brainer.

  • The Air Force’s New Drone Launched a Little Baby Drone of Its Own

    They grow up so fast.

  • GM Launched Its Long-Awaited Electric Truck. Why It Didn’t Have a Choice.

    Trucks are a big business for GM and the company would never leave the territory to EV startups such as Lordstown Motors, Rivian, or Tesla.

  • With the Arctic Up for Grabs, the Army Needs a New Snow Carrier

    The cold-weather, all-terrain vehicle will carry troops and equipment across the frozen region.

  • Porsche Tested the New 911 GT3 at 186 MPH for 3100 Miles Straight

    The 992 GT3 was run around the Nardo test track continuously, stopping only for fuel.

  • Sorry, judges, encrypted chat is not like a private thought

    A judge recently claimed that encrypted messages are similar to private thoughts. We, and the FBI, bed to differ.

  • IAEA-Iran talks on unexplained uranium traces delayed: diplomats

    Talks between the U.N. atomic watchdog and Iran aimed at prising answers from Tehran on unexplained uranium traces have been delayed, narrowing a window to make progress or risk undoing a wider push for detente with the West, three diplomats said. Iran's 2015 deal with world powers effectively drew a line under what the International Atomic Energy Agency and U.S. intelligence agencies believe was a secret, coordinated nuclear weapons programme that the Islamic Republic halted in 2003. In the past two years, however, IAEA inspectors have found traces of processed uranium at three sites Iran never declared to it, suggesting that Tehran had nuclear material connected to old activities that remains unaccounted for.

  • 'Strong' evidence found for a new force of nature

    Physicists may have just made a major breakthrough in our understanding of the Universe.

  • Pfizer's CEO Makes a Claim That Might Shock Anyone Holding Moderna or BioNTech Stock

    Previously, the fastest vaccine ever developed took four years. Beginning in less than one year from initial development, people around the world are being inoculated with mRNA that hijacks the protein-building instructions cells use for nearly every bodily function. Two of 2020's heroes, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), have been working with the technology for more than a decade.

  • A paper cowboy rides out his quarantine in Australian hotel

    By Day 3 of being confined to his Australian hotel room for quarantine, David Marriott was getting bored. Using the good quality paper bags his food was delivered in each day, Marriott, an art director on TV commercials, began fashioning an outfit. The creative world Marriott made inside his Brisbane hotel room became more intricate by the day as he added plot lines in video clips he posted online.

  • Fact check: Bell peppers do not have a gender; false claim based on number of lobes is a myth

    A post on Facebook misleads users into possibly believing bell peppers have genders. They don't. We rate the claim false.

  • Myanmar forces arrest comedian, break up doctors' protest

    Authorities in Myanmar arrested the country’s best-known comedian on Tuesday as they continue to crack down on people they accuse of helping incite nationwide protests against February's military coup. Zarganar, 60, is a sharp-tongued satirist who has been in and out of prison since he was active in a failed 1988 popular uprising against a previous military dictatorship. It was not immediately clear what Zarganar, whose real name is Maung Thura, has been charged with.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but its largest manufacturer has said its production is under 'stress'