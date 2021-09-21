F-16 escorts civilian aircraft out of NYC restricted airspace during UN General Assembly

A fighter jet intercepted a single-engine plane that temporarily violated restricted airspace over New York City on Tuesday, as President Biden was getting ready to depart the area after delivering his first address to the United Nations General Assembly.

The F-16 fighter jet intercepted a Cessna and was escorted away, a U.S. defense official told Fox News.

The fighter aircraft responded to the incident around 2 p.m. and the single-engine Cessna 182 landed safely at 2:30 p.m., the North American Aerospace Defense Command said. It appeared to be a simple mistake by the civilian pilot, not any malicious intent, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident, a spokesperson told Fox News.

Audio from videos posted to social media appeared to blare out a loud noise, similar to a jet engine. Some Twitter users said they witnessed an Air Force jet flying around New York City.

Biden addressed the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday morning.

The speech came amid a series of foreign policy failures, including the deadly withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. During his address, he noted a number of challenges, including climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, terrorism and nuclear proliferation.

"We are not seeking the new cold war, or the world divided into rigid blocks," he said. "The United States is ready to work with any nation that steps up, that pursues peaceful resolution to shared challenges, even if we have intense disagreement to shared challenges, because we will all suffer the consequences of our failures if we don’t come together to tackle COVID-19, climate change or threats like nuclear proliferation."