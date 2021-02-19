The F-16 first flew 47 years ago, and the Air Force may keep it flying decades longer due to problems with the F-35

Benjamin Brimelow
Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet
A US Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon on a mission near Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom, March 22, 2003. US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Cherie Thurlby

  • Nearly 50 years after its first flight, the F-16 remains in service with air forces around the world.

  • The US Air Force was set to get rid of its F-16s in the coming decade, but delays on its new fighters mean the Fighting Falcon will fly on.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

February 2 was the 47th anniversary of the first official test flight for the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

Designed by General Dynamics in the 1970s, the Falcon - or the Viper, as it is commonly and affectionately known by its American pilots - quickly became one of the best fighter jets in history.

Its lightweight, powerful engines, and groundbreaking electronics gave it an edge over almost all of its contemporary adversaries. Its modular airframe proved so adaptable that over a dozen different versions of the fighter have been made since its first flight.

About 4,600 F-16s have been built since 1974, and the fighter is currently in service with 26 countries.

The 'fighter mafia'

Air Force F-16 YF-16 YF-17
A YF-16 aircraft and a YF-17 aircraft. US Air Force

The F-16 came about as a result of requests from a group known as the "fighter mafia," a group of Air Force officers and civilian defense analysts who were unsatisfied with the performance of the F-4 Phantom II in Vietnam, and believed that the Air Force's emphasis on larger, heavier fighters armed only with missiles was a mistake.

What was needed, they argued, was a cost-effective fighter jet that was small, lightweight, fast, and highly maneuverable. The need for a cheaper and lighter fighter grew when the operating costs of the new F-15 became apparent.

In 1969, after intense lobbying, the group was able to secure funding for the Lightweight Fighter program. By 1974, two prototype models from two companies were shown to the Air Force: the YF-16 from General Dynamics and the YF-17 from Northrop Grumman.

The YF-16 was selected as the winner in 1975, though the YF-17 would eventually see service with the Navy and Marine Corps as the F/A-18. By 1980, F-16s were in service with the US Air Force as well as with NATO members Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway.

A modern design

Air Force F-16 fighter jet canopy pilot cockpit
A US Air Force pilot in an F-16 Fighting Falcon at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in South Carolina, April 12, 2008. US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Caycee Cook

The Falcon featured a number of new technologies and systems that put it above its competitors. Its engine could push it to twice the speed of sound, and the cropped delta wings gave it incredible maneuverability, including the ability to pull 9g turns - the first US fighter to do so.

The bubble canopy gave the pilot unobstructed forward and upward vision and improved side and rear vision. The cockpit seat-back angle, set at 30 degrees instead of the usual 13, increased pilot comfort and gravity force tolerance, enabling high-g turns and maneuvers.

The F-16 was the first production aircraft to replace manual flight controls with a digital "fly-by-wire" system, increasing response time and pilot control. It also featured side-stick controls with a hands-on throttle-and-stick set up, giving better ergonomics and allowing the pilot to fly and perform multiple functions at the same time.

Brand-new radar systems and electronics, like concurrent head-mounted and heads-up display, enabled pilots to track and engage enemy aircraft quickly and efficiently with its large arsenal: up to 17,000 pounds of air-to-air missiles and bombs mounted on 11 hardpoints, as well as a 20 mm Vulcan rotary cannon.

A long service record

Israeli F-16
An Israeli Air Force F-16 moves into position for refueling during an exercise over the Nevada Test and Training Range, July 17, 2009. US Air Force/Master Sgt. Kevin J. Gruenwald

The F-16's combat debut was with the Israeli Air Force, shooting down a pair of Syrian Mi-8 helicopters in April 1981 and a MiG-21 in July that year.

On June 7, 1981, the Israelis showed the F-16 could conduct airstrikes, when, during Operation Opera, they destroyed Iraq's unfinished Osirak nuclear reactor. In one engagement in 1982, during the Lebanese Civil War, Israeli F-16s shot down 44 Syrian aircraft, 11 more than the Israeli F-15s that took part in the battle.

The F-16 saw combat in American service for the first time during Operation Desert Storm in 1991, when 249 Air Force F-16s flew over 13,000 sorties, more than any other aircraft during the campaign. Only seven were lost, three to enemy fire.

The Desert Storm missions were mostly airstrikes, but American F-16s did score their first air-to-air kills during the ensuing Operation Southern Watch, downing a MiG-25 in December 1992 and a MiG-23 in January 1993.

US F-16s have seen action in Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya. F-16s in service with other countries have flown combat missions over Lebanon, Pakistan, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen.

F-16s are also seen regularly over the Baltic and Black Sea as part of NATO's air-policing operations and over the Taiwan Strait, where Taiwan regularly scrambles its F-16s to intercept Chinese military aircraft.

Future fighters

Taiwan air force F-16 fighter jet
A US-made F-16V takes off during an exercise in southern Taiwan, January 15, 2020. AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying

About 1,300 F-16s are in service with the US Air Force, and the jet is still loved by its pilots.

The Air Force originally planned to retire its F-16s in 2025, but budget constraints and the slow delivery of its intended replacement, the F-35, forced the service to initiate a Service Life Extension Program for its F-16s, enabling the fighters to fly until at least 2048.

The Air Force is reportedly interested in buying brand new F-16s, as both F-16s and F-15EXs were in the service's fiscal year 2023 budget request. These would be the first new F-16s to enter US service since 2005.

F-16s are still being built for international customers, and "that system has some wonderful upgraded capabilities that are worth thinking about as part of our capacity solution," Will Roper, former assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, told Aviation Week in January.

It is not known what type of F-16 the Air Force may buy. The most advanced version in active service, the F-16E/F Block 60 "Desert Falcon," is flown by the United Arab Emirates Air Force.

Lockheed Martin, which bought General Dynamics in 1993, has developed the Block 70/72, the newest production F-16, which features large external fuel tanks and new, advanced avionics, notably the APG-83 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, and the Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance System, which has already saved pilots.

Lockheed has also developed the F-16V, its latest, most advanced upgrade configuration, which several countries have purchased, including Taiwan.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘Bone’ heads to the boneyard

    The Air Force retired the first of 17 B-1 bombers planned to be divested as part of the fiscal 2021 budget.

  • The F-35’s Engine Is a Bit Busted Right Now

    Between cracked turbine blades and slow repair periods, things aren't going so great.

  • How an immigrant farmworker beat the odds to become a NASA astronaut

    Jose Hernandez talks about how his mission to outer space began with picking produce on a farm.

  • Biden to Pump $650 Million Into COVID Tests So Schools Can Open

    Here's what parents need to know.

  • Israel expands nuclear facility previously used for weapons material

    Satellite images show significant expansion of desert site over past few years Benjamin Netanyahu speaking last week. Israel has a policy of deliberate ambiguity about its nuclear arsenal. Photograph: Menahem Kahana/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock Israel is carrying out a major expansion of its Dimona nuclear facility in the Negev desert, where it has historically made the fissile material for its nuclear arsenal. Construction work is evident in new satellite images published on Thursday by the International Panel on Fissile Material (IPFM), an independent expert group. The area being worked on is a few hundred metres across to the south and west of the domed reactor and reprocessing point at the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center, near the desert town of Dimona. Pavel Podvig, a researcher with the programme on science and global security at Princeton University, said: “It appears that the construction started quite early in 2019, or late 2018, so it’s been under way for about two years, but that’s all we can say at this point.” The Israeli embassy in Washington had no comment on the new images. Israel has a policy of deliberate ambiguity on its nuclear arsenal, neither confirming nor denying its existence. The Federation of American Scientists estimates that Israel has about 90 warheads, made from plutonium produced in the Dimona heavy water reactor. The nuclear facility is reported to have been used by Israel to create replicas of Iran’s uranium centrifuges to test the Stuxnet computer worm used to sabotage the Iranian uranium enrichment programme in Natanz. But that more than 10 years ago, long before the current expansion began. Israel built the Dimona reactor in the 1950s with extensive, clandestine help from the French government. By the end of the decade there were an estimated 2,500 French citizens living in Dimona, which had its own French lycées but all under the cover of official deniability. According to The Samson Option, by the investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, French workers were not allowed to write home directly but had their letters sent via a phoney post-office box in Latin America. Dimona’s role in Israel’s nuclear weapons programme was first disclosed by a former technician at the site, Mordechai Vanunu, who told his story to Britain’s Sunday Times in 1986. Before publication, he was lured from Britain to Italy by a female Israeli agent and abducted by Mossad. Vanunu spent 18 years in prison, 11 of them in solitary confinement, for revealing Dimona’s secrets.

  • Military training jet hard landing closes runway at Mather Airport

    A military jet had a hard landing Thursday morning at Mather Airport, closing one of their runways, according to Beale Air Force Base. The Air Force T-38 Talon experienced a gear-up landing around 9 a.m. Two people were on board, but no injuries were reported in connection with the landing. The incident is still under investigation. No other details were released. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.

  • How the Democratic Senate Could Impact Your Wallet

    The Senate is blue for the first time since 2015, and this could inflate your wallet. Legislation previously rejected by the Republican-led Senate now has a greater chance of passing. Find Out: The...

  • Mexico finds clandestine burial pits in north, Gulf coast

    At least a half-dozen bodies have been found buried in shallow pits in the scrubland of the northern Mexico state of Sonora, while in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, experts and police uncovered at least three burial pits in a tropical mangrove island, authorities said Thursday. Prosecutors in Sonora said a volunteer search team first found the clandestine burial site in the town of Cajeme, which police and experts then excavated. Two corpses and four sets of skeletal remains were recovered from the pits, which were near a formal graveyard.

  • Bomb threat backfires on Oklahoma man trying to avoid going to court, feds say

    An Oklahoma man tried avoiding court with a hoax bomb threat, authorities say.

  • A NATO war game had the Soviet Union readying for nuclear war in a terrifying Cold War close call, new documents show

    Frontline Soviet aviation units were making preparations for the "immediate use of nuclear weapons," the documents revealed.

  • Russia's Kalashnikov eyes production in India, woos gadget lovers with hi-tech shotgun

    Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov plans to start making its AK-203 assault rifle in India this year and wants to attract a wider audience with a hi-tech shotgun, chief executive Dmitry Tarasov said. Named after the designer of the AK-47 assault rifle that has been used for decades in wars around the world, Kalashnikov has been seeking new business and markets after being hit by U.S. and EU sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. It is targeting a 60% increase in annual revenues to more than 50 billion roubles ($675.33 million) by 2025, Tarasov told Reuters in an interview.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Unloads on Mitch McConnell: You ‘Blew It’ With Trump

    ABCJimmy Kimmel returned from the holiday weekend on Tuesday night to weigh in on the surprisingly dramatic, if ultimately anti-climactic conclusion to Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.“Mitch McConnell tried to have it both ways this weekend,” the late-night host began. “After voting to acquit, McConnell gave a blistering speech condemning Trump’s actions and inaction. Basically saying, ‘Donald Trump is guilty of all the things I just found him not guilty of.‘”Instead of giving McConnell the triumphant video treatment, Kimmel aired audio of his scathing speech behind video of a turtle eating a leaf, before joking, “It was the tortoise versus the crazy yellow hare.”Trevor Noah Goes After COVID Fraud Andrew CuomoThen, since Trump is “not allowed to tweet” and “has to write letters now,” Kimmel read aloud from the seven-paragraph statement the former president released earlier in the day. “The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Senator Mitch McConnell at its helm,” Trump declared, adding, “Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again.”“Unsmiling,” Kimmel echoed. “Has Donald Trump met his wife? Melania hasn’t smiled since like 2011.”“Now, I have to say, I think Mitch McConnell blew it,” the host continued. “This was his party’s best chance to make sure Trump never ran again.”Finally, to bring the point home, he offered up an analogy for viewers. “You remember the end of Lord of the Rings when Frodo brought the ring all the way to the volcano and then decided not to throw it in? This was like a dumb version of that.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • This Is the Living Wage You Need in All 50 States

    Depending on the cost of living in your state, your salary might not be enough to live comfortably. Here's a look at the living wage you need in every state.

  • Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash-bulletin

    The bulletin, dated Feb. 15., was sent after Indonesia issued a preliminary report into a Jan. 9 Sriwijaya Air crash that killed all 62 people on board a 737-500. It was not explicitly linked to that crash and covers all modern Boeing models but it addresses one of the potential areas of interest for investigators following the accident, pending the discovery of the cockpit voice recorder memory unit. Manufacturers have periodically issued such reminders and Boeing said it regularly communicates with customers on how they can safely and confidently operate their airplanes.

  • Australian Company Launching $30,000 Hydrogen Home Battery

    Lavo, an Australian tech company, now has pre-orders open for its $30,000 hydrogen home batteries that can be charged with solar power. The post Australian Company Launching $30,000 Hydrogen Home Battery appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Mandy Moore Calls Out Journalist Who Wanted Her To Relive Trauma

    Mandy Moore shut down an interviewer who refused to proceed unless she agreed to talk about past trauma and abuse she suffered Since the #MeToo movement began, Mandy Moore has been one of its original and most outspoken members. She’s been vulnerable, open, and brave, sharing her story with the world in the hopes that []

  • Surprising Side Effects of the COVID Vaccine, Say Doctors

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has an entire page devoted to what you should expect after receiving your COVID-19 vaccine. They list some of the most common symptoms, including pain and swelling at the injection site and fever, chills, tiredness, and headaches. However, there are some other side effects being reported by people post vaccination. While they shouldn’t stop you from getting the vaccine, it’s important to know about them so you can react appropriately. Read on to learn about some of the surprising side effects of the COVID vaccine—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Lymph Node Swelling According to new reports, 15 to 20 percent of people who receive the vaccine are experiencing swollen lymph nodes—similar in appearance to those associated with breast cancer. “Most women are concerned about it because they have an enlarged lymph node and the first thing they think of is cancer,” Dr. Andrea S. Porpiglia told CBS 3 Philly. These swollen lymph nodes can be felt in the armpit area in both women and men can even show up in mammograms. Fortunately, you don’t need to be concerned if you notice any swelling. “It’s just a normal immune response,” Dr. Porpiglia explains. “When you get the vaccine, your body is making more cells to help fight the virus and by doing so you’re going to have an enlarged lymph nodes.” 2 Chills That Won't Stop Chills are one of the few symptoms reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While they are typically mild, some people are experiencing fever and chills so severe, they end up in the hospital. 67-year-old Cathy Husler from Mifflintown, PA explained to ABC 27 that two days after getting her first dose of the vaccine, she was admitted to the ER. “When I got to the ER, my temperature was 103.8, and I just kept having chills,” she said. Luckily, both these symptoms are temporary and shouldn’t stop you from getting your second round. “Get the second shot even if you have side effects after the first shot, unless a vaccination provider or your doctor tells you not to get a second shot,” urges the CDC. 3 Allergic Reaction The CDC states that people are experiencing both severe—also known as anaphylaxis—and non-severe allergic reactions to the vaccine. “As an example, an allergic reaction is considered severe when a person needs to be treated with epinephrine or EpiPen© or if they must go to the hospital,” they explain. If you had a severe allergic reaction after getting the first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine or an immediate allergic reaction—even if it was not severe— “CDC recommends that you should not get the second dose.” 4 Second Dose May Pack a Punch Don’t be surprised if your side effects of the second vaccine dose are more severe. "Grade 3 solicited local adverse reactions were more frequently reported after Dose 2 than Dose 1," Moderna's statement reads. These reactions include swelling, pain, body aches, headache and fever. This is common of other vaccines, as the body is working extra hard to build up immunity. 5 Other Rare Side Effects There have also been some extremely rare side effects reported. For example, three patients who received the Moderna vaccine and four who got the Pfizer experienced Bell’s Palsy, a sudden, and usually temporary, weakening or paralysis of the facial muscles, while a few patients with facial fillers experienced swelling. And, in the Pfizer trial, there were 47 cases of anaphylaxis. RELATED: 7 Tips You Must Follow to Avoid COVID, Say Doctors 6 Protect Yourself and Others Follow the fundamentals and help end this surge, no matter where you live—wear a face mask, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Mars landing: Nasa Perseverance rover sends back first image as it pulls off daunting mission - watch live

    Space race 2.0 - the hunt for Mars's secrets Nasa prepares to fly first space helicopter on Mars Devon company that made World War Two parachutes to land Mars Perseverance Rover Nasa's plutonium-powered Perseverance rover successfully touched down on Mars on Thursday night in an epic quest to search for signs of ancient life. There was jubilation at mission control as the car-sized spacecraft sent back a "heartbeat tone" and grainy black and white images confirming it had reached the surface. Scientists wearing masks fist-bumped and jumped in the air applauding. A Nasa spokesman said: "Touchdown is confirmed. Perseverance is continuing to transmit. This is so exciting. The team is beside themselves." Perseverance - nicknamed "Percy" - was built as the most advanced astrobiology lab ever flown to another world, and its landing was the riskiest ever tried on the Red Planet. Nasa chose as a target the Jezero crater, a potential deathtrap littered with boulders, ridges, cliffs and pits. The 28-mile wide crater was picked as a promising spot to find signs that life once existed.

  • Venezuela's largest impoverished district marks 400th anniversary with kite festival

    In Venezuela's sprawling impoverished Petare neighborhood on the east end of Caracas, dozens of children and residents flew kites to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the founding of what was once a small village outside the capital. Petare was founded in 1621 by Spanish settlers who took advantage of the lush mountain surroundings to grow crops including coffee, cocoa and sugar cane, according to Venezuelan historians. The area now suffers from gang violence and chronic problems with power and water, but its residents have cultivated a sense of pride at facing adversity with a smile.

  • Russia hands anti-Kremlin activist suspended sentence under 'undesirable' law

    A Russian court handed Anastasia Shevchenko, an anti-Kremlin activist, a suspended four-year sentence on Thursday after finding her guilty of carrying out activities on behalf of an "undesirable" group, her lawyer said. The ruling frees Shevchenko, 41, a mother of two in southern Russia's Rostov-on-Don, from house arrest where she was put in 2019 in what supporters said was a politically motivated case to stop her activism and punish her for public dissent. Shevchenko was accused of carrying out activities on behalf of Open Russia, a British-based group founded by exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.