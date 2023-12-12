F-16 training program at Holloman Air Force Base here to stay

New Mexico's senior senator, Martin Heinrich, touted last week the U.S. Air Force's decision to make Holloman Air Force Base the permanent base for 26 fighter planes and a training program for pilots as a win for New Mexico.

Heinrich, in 2020, along with former senator Tom Udall and then U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small were notified of the Air Force's decision use the base to house a training squadron of F-16 fighter jets. The decision followed the 2017 placement of two additional F-16 training squadron on an interim basis until 2020.

Sen. Martin Heinrich at Holloman Air Force Base in 2019. Heinrich discussed, during the visit, a proposal to create a permanent establishment of the F-16 fighter squadron at the base in Otero County, New Mexico.

"Holloman Air Force Base is a national leader in training America’s fighter pilots, and this final decision to base a permanent F-16 training mission affirms it," Heinrich said.

Heinrich has made Holloman an area of focus for government spending, pledging funds to improve infrastructure and upgrade areas of the base.

"I will continue making sure Holloman has the assets, crew, instructors, and infrastructure it needs to make this permanent F-16 training mission successful," he said.

Holloman now hosts three F-16 squadrons. Heinrich said, in a news release, Holloman training squad is critical to combating a shortage of fighter pilots and to the economic development of the community that houses the base.

Rep. Gabe Vasquez, who represents New Mexico's Second Congressional District which includes Holloman Air Force Base, and Sen. Ben Ray Lujan agree that Holloman has a crucial role in Alamogordo.

"Permanently housing the F-16 Formal Training Unit at our very own Holloman Air Force Base is great news for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District. This decision solidifies Holloman’s crucial role in shaping our nation’s air defense," Vasquez said.

New Mexico Rep. Gabe Vasquez at Holloman Air Force Base in Otero County, New Mexico. Vasquez's visit followed the announcement of a permanent presence of the F-16 training unit at the base.

"Holloman is already excelling in the F-16 mission. I’m proud to welcome this announcement that New Mexico will be the permanent training base for 26 F-16 fighter jets at Holloman Air Force Base," Lujan said. "This decision will help standardize training that benefits our national security and boosts economic development in Southern New Mexico."

