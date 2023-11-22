F-35 fighter jets delivery to Denmark risks further delays

The delivery of new F-35 fighter jets to Denmark to replace its existing F-16 jets, which the country is gradually delivering to Ukraine, risks further delays due to technological problems at the Lockheed Martin, the American manufacturer.

Source: Bloomberg, citing Troels Lund Poulsen, the Minister of Defence of Denmark, as reported by European Pravda

The minister said that there is currently no clear picture of when the next F-35 fighter jets will arrive due to problems with upgrading the software used on the planes.

The Danish Defence Minister added that he is in dialogue with his American counterparts to find a possible solution.

Lund Poulsen previously warned that deliveries of the fighter jets, originally due in the first half of 2024, would be delayed by at least six months.

The minister assured that he does not expect the delays to affect the delivery of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, or any of Denmark's obligations within NATO.

Background:

At the beginning of October, Denmark officially reported the arrival of the first four fifth-generation F-35A Lightning II multirole fighter jets at the Fighter Wing Skrydstrup air base. So far, the country has received four of the 27 F-35 aircraft it ordered.

Ukrainian pilots have already started training on F-16 fighter jets in Denmark.

Denmark is one of the countries that decided to deliver its F-16s to Ukraine.

