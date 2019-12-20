The F-35 Is Just Getting Started: New Weapons Are Coming To America's Premier Stealth Jet

Key Point: If weapons are kept in an internal weapons bay and not rested on an external weapons pod, then an aircraft can succeed in retaining its stealth properties because the shapes or contours of the weapons will not be visible to enemy radar.

The F-35 will again fire its 25mm gun and air-drop several new laser-guided bombs to prepare stealth 5th-Gen fighter for future high tech warfare by improving precision-strike air attack, targeting and close-air-support.

The GAU-22 Gun System, Small Diameter Bomb II and GBU-38/54 are all scheduled for additional ground and flight tests later this year, Brandi Schiff, an official with the F-35 II Joint Program Office, told Warrior in a written statement.

The weapons, now in development for several years, will build upon the existing arsenal of air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons now operating on the F-35. Current production F-35s are certified to carry Paveway IV, GBU-12 and GBU-49 laser guided bombs, Schiff said.

The Navy's now-operational F-35C is preparing for its first deployment. Strike Fighter Squadron 147 (VFA-147), also known as the “Argonauts” based at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California, is scheduled to be the first USN F-35C squadron to make an operational deployment, Schiff said.

The Air Force’s F-35 testing, software development and integration for these new weapons are a key part of an upcoming Block 4 variant of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, an emerging software upgrade intended to give the multi-role fighter a new dimension of attack mission possibilities, service leaders said. The Block 4 program brings additional weapons to the F-35, including GBU-53 Small Diameter Bomb and GBU-54 Laser Joint Direct Attack Munition.

The four-barrel 25mm gun is designed for rapid fire in order to quickly blanket an enemy with gunfire and destroy targets quickly. The weapon is able to fire 3,300 rounds per minute, according to a statement from General Dynamics.

The Block 4 initiative is part of a long range trajectory planned for the F-35 described by Pentagon developers as C2D2 - Continuous Capability Development and Delivery. The idea, officials say, is to position the multi-role fighter such that it can consistently accommodate new weapons, stealth materials, sensors and guidance technology as they become available.

