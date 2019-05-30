By Official U.S. Navy Page from United States of AmericaLance Cpl. A. J. Van Fredenberg/U.S. Marine Corps Photographer/U.S.M.C. - An F-35B Lightning II takes off from USS Essex (LHD 2)., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=75662

"This aircraft will give fighter pilots a level of situational awareness that far exceeds legacy platforms."

The F-35 Stealth Fighter Has Skills That "Every Pilot Dreams Of"

Perhaps apocryphal, the story goes that a senior US Air Force officer on the Joint Strike Fighter Program found himself sitting next to a Chinese general. ‘I like your aeroplane,’ the General said. That’s nice,’ said the American, How many would you like?’ The general smiled and raised a single finger. ‘Just one,’ he said.

While China has long been concerned enough about the JSF’s capabilities to have plundered its plans in cyber files in the hope of reverse engineering it, critics in Australia have created the broad impression that the aircraft, now officially named the F-35 Lightning ll, is a ‘dog’. That criticism was loud enough to trigger a parliamentary inquiry into whether the RAAF should buy the JSF.

The Senate inquiry, concluded that ‘… the F-35A is the only aircraft able to meet Australia’s strategic needs for the foreseeable future, and that sufficient progress is being made in the test and evaluation program to address performance issues of concern.’ Its report also said that ‘in light of the serious problems that led to a re-baselining of the F-35 program in 2012, and the ongoing issues identified by the US Director of Operational Test and Evaluation, the committee retains a healthy skepticism towards assurances by Defense regarding cost, schedule and capability outcomes of the F-35A.’

