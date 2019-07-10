David Axe

F-35 vs. F-15EX: Which Deadly Fighter Jet Will Israel Choose?

The Israeli air force wants to buy new F-15EX fighters as well as additional F-35 stealth fighters. But it probably can’t do both at the same time. It must choose.

“Just like the U.S., Israel is wrestling with whether to buy Lockheed’s all-new, stealthy F-35s or the latest upgrade of Boeing’s long-serving F-15,” Breaking Defense noted .

But Israel must make this decision under extraordinary external and internal pressure. From without, it must conduct air strikes on Iranian-linked targets in Syria amidst rising tensions with Iran. From within, it must find funding despite a growing budget deficit and an embattled Netanyahu government headed for its second general election in five months this September [2019]. “A decision and an acquisition must start now,” an Israeli senior source told Breaking Defense.

The Israeli air force reportedly wants to buy a couple dozen each of F-15EXs and F-35s at a combined cost of around $6 billion. “Given the tight budget, the IAF has to choose which fighter to buy first and which to delay for several years,” according to Breaking Defense.

The United States subsidizes Israel’s weapons-purchases at a cost of billions of dollars annually.

The Israeli air arm already operates 25 F-15I strike fighters as well as the first few of an initial batch of 50 F-35s. Around 50 F-15C/Ds and 200 F-16s round out the IAF’s fighter force.

