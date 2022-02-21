F-5 fighter plane crash kills 3 in Iran's northwest

·1 min read

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A fighter jet crashed into a stadium in a city in northwest Iran, the country’s state-run news agency reported Monday. The crash killed two pilots and a civilian.

IRNA said the F-5 fighter crashed into a stadium in a residential area of Tabriz, a city of 1.6 million residents. Authorities are investigating the incident, the report said.

Gen. Reza Yousefi, commander of the air base in Tabriz, said the crashed jet had been used for training and suffered a technical problem on its final flight.

“Pilots could not reach the runway,” he said, according to the report.

In an effort to avoid crashing into the residential area, the pilots guided the jet to the stadium, he said. The report quoted Yousefi as saying, “Pilots sacrificed themselves, they could (have) used the ejection system, but they refused to do it.”

Instead, they headed for the stadium “to keep people safe,” Yousefi said in the report.

Iran’s air force has an assortment of U.S.-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to maintain the aging fleet.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hoping to avoid inflation? Make these moves to get some relief

    Today’s high inflation is so different than the standard seen in most of our lifetimes, so are measures we can take to sidestep some pricing pressure

  • UK's Johnson: Putin may be thinking 'illogically' about Ukraine

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he believes Russian leader Vladimir Putin might be thinking "illogically" about his initial plans to invade Ukraine, Reuters reported. In an interview with the BBC on Sunday, Johnson said that threats of imposing sanctions onto Russia for the invasion "may not be enough to deter an irrational actor and we have to accept at the moment that Vladimir Putin is possibly thinking illogically about this and...

  • Supreme Court to revisit Biden administration effort to shut down 'remain in Mexico' policy

    The Biden administration is trying to unwind a Trump-era policy requiring migrants seeking asylum to remain in Mexico while their cases are processed.

  • Mexico knocks Cruz after criticism

    The Mexican government shot back at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) after he accused the country of "undermining the rule of law," retorting that its political candidates actually acknowledge when they lose an election.Speaking about the recent killings of journalists and politicians in Mexico, Cruz said during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing last week that there was "deepening civil unrest in Mexico and the breakdown there of civil society...

  • Russian diplomat: 'We don't trust the US and British intelligence'

    A Russian diplomat on Sunday said Moscow does not trust "U.S. and British intelligence" while repeating Russia's claim that it has no plans to invade Ukraine.Sky News host Trevor Phillips asked Deputy Russian Ambassador to the U.N. Dmitry Polyanskiy why the Kremlin has amassed 150,000 troops at the Ukrainian border if Moscow does not plan to invade its neighbor."First of all, who counted them? Where do you take this figure 150,000? I remember it...

  • It's Official: Eileen Gu Wins Gold For Most Excited at Closing Ceremony

    China's Eileen Gu shows the biggest animation toward the closing ceremony, fiercely waving China's flag and smiling from ear to ear.

  • Trump Shoots Himself In Foot With Screed Over Accountants Who Ditched Him

    Trump boasted about all he knows regarding his business — after his attorneys argued in court documents that he's clueless about questionable practices.

  • Now Trump Says His Accounting Firm Was 'Broken' By 'Radical Leftist' Racists

    That's not what the accounting firm says.

  • Twitter Users Spit Trump 'Truths' After News About His Imminent App Launch

    Trump's social media platform, "Truth Social," is reportedly set to roll out on Apple's App Store this week.

  • A Ukrainian reservist learns fighting skills she hopes never to use

    Alisa, a 38-year-old Ukrainian with an office job in the capital, had always enjoyed sport shooting and joined a local territorial defence unit more than a year ago to acquire combat skills. Now she is worried she might have to use those skills in a real war with Russia. "I realise he can be hurt because of silliness of the neighbouring country, not a brother country anymore," said Alisa, who asked to be identified only by her first name.

  • Mysterious ‘Z’ Painted on Russian Tanks Closing in on Ukraine Border

    Rob Lee TwitterWhile the world continues to watch Russian troops mass and maneuver along Ukraine’s vast borders, an esoteric group of investigative journalists and military experts are focusing on an ominous “Z” that has started appearing on military hardware heading towards Ukraine.Video posted on social media has shown hundreds more tanks, communications vehicles and rocket launchers bearing down on the border. Many of those captured on camera have been painted with a “Z” inside a large white

  • GOP Senate candidate JD Vance said he doesn't 'really care what happens to Ukraine'

    "I do care about the fact that in my community right now the leading cause of death among 18-45-year-olds is Mexican fentanyl," Vance said.

  • John Bolton: Putin has 'incentive' to drag out Ukraine crisis

    Former national security adviser John Bolton said Russian President Vladimir Putin could be dragging out the Ukraine crisis in a campaign of "classic brinkmanship" and warned the European leader could win control of the country without sparking a large-scale conflict or invasion.

  • Stuck at sea: The latest on the burning car carrier that never made it to RI

    Here's what we know Saturday about the fire aboard the Felicity Ace and how it might affect RI's auto market.

  • Guest Opinion: Russians rightly unsettled by NATO's eastward creep

    I'm not saying Putin is a nice guy. But I’d like to know how Americans would respond if Russia signed a military alliance with Canada and Mexico.

  • Biden agrees "in principle" to meet with Putin

    The White House says it would only happen if Russia doesn't invade Ukraine, and after a meeting slated for this week between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart.

  • Latest satellite images show shift in Russian military activity near Ukraine

    New satellite images by Maxar Technologies collected over the weekend show an apparent shift in Russia's military deployment around Ukraine as officials continue to warn about an impending invasion, according to The New York Times. Some smaller deployments are now visible with several units shown to be on training grounds or outside of bases.Most of the locations are in Russia's Belgorod area, which is 25 miles from Ukraine's boarder in western...

  • Letters and feedback: Feb. 19, 2022

    Readers share their views in letters to the editor

  • State senator scrutinized after photos of female aide found

    A Nebraska state senator called for a criminal investigation after one of her colleagues said he would resign after admitting that he took photos of a female legislative aide without her knowledge. Democratic state Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha sent a letter urging the state attorney general and Nebraska State Patrol to investigate the conduct of Republican Sen. Mike Groene to determine if he committed any crimes, according to the Omaha World-Herald. Groene told The Associated Press Friday that he planned to resign this week to avoid putting his family through a public ordeal.

  • Zelensky: Ukraine wants 'clear' time frame for NATO membership

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday asked NATO and the European Union (EU) for a firm and "honest" answer on his country's prospects for entry into the alliance at the Munich Security Conference.During remarks on Saturday afternoon, the Ukrainian president questioned why the EU avoids questions about his country's membership status, asking, "Doesn't Ukraine deserve direct, honest answers?" "This also applies to NATO. We are told...