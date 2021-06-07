‘F*** this baby.’ Cops say Hialeah mom made videos of her slapping, suffocating newborn

Police have arrested a Hialeah woman who investigators say got into an argument with her ex-boyfriend and began sending him disturbing videos of her suffocating and repeatedly slapping their 5-week-old baby girl, and threatening to kill the child.

According to an arrest report, Bryunna Joyce, 19, even falsely claimed the baby had already died, along with messages including, “I’m just act like its a accident“ and “f*** this baby.”

Joyce was booked into a Miami-Dade jail early Monday on felony charges including child abuse, child neglect and domestic strangulation. Joyce’s newborn is now safe and under observation at a hospital. Another of Joyce’s children, a 1-year-old child, is also safe and is with a relative.

According to law enforcement, the father sent the videos to a case worker with the Florida Department of Children and Families, who went to try and find Joyce at her home on the 2400 block of West Sixth Court. Unable to find her, she reported the missing children to the Hialeah police department, which mobilized officers for an urgent search throughout Sunday.

Detectives from Hialeah’s special victims, homicide and special investigations units eventually tracked down Joyce and her children at an apartment in Liberty City. Miami police charged Joyce because the alleged abuse occurred in its city.

The videos sent by Joyce, according to her arrest report, were violent.

In one, she was seen “slapping the [baby] four times.” In another, Joyce is seen “throwing [the baby] off the bed. The defendant is then seen placing her hands over the victim’s face for approximately seven seconds” before slapping her again.

The video also shows Joyce pushing a blanket onto the baby’s face for 37 seconds. “The victim is seen crying and moving her face around in order to breathe,” according to the arrest report by Miami Detective Ervens Ford Jr. “The defendant also recorded herself rocking the car seat back and forth, hitting the victim in the head with the bottom of the car seat approximately five times.”

Joyce appeared in Miami-Dade bond court on Monday morning, and remained jailed. If she posts a bond, she will be put on house arrest, according to the court docket. She was initially assigned a public defender, who could not be reached for comment.