'F*ck ethics. Money is everything': Facebook employees react to scandal on gossip app

Twitter More

Facebook More

It's been a wild 24 hours at Facebook HQ, and employees are not handling it well.

Following a blockbuster Jan. 29 report from TechCrunch detailing how Facebook paid teens to spy on their smartphones, and the subsequent backlash from Apple, employees of the social media giant have taken to the anonymous workplace discussion app Blind to vent. And oh boy, is it ugly.

For those unfamiliar with Blind, the app is designed to allow employees of major companies to semi-anonymously discuss the ins and outs of their workplaces. An employee of, say, Facebook, uses their corporate email address to confirm that they do in fact work there, and then is allowed to post on app message boards — but the app doesn't force them to confirm their title or other job details. Each post from a Facebook employee is marked as such. Likewise, any post from an Apple employee is clearly labeled as coming from an Apple employee. Read more...

More about Facebook, Apple, Blind, Tech, and Social Media Companies