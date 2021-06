The Independent

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly met with a Pennsylvania lawmaker who has joined calls for his state to undertake an audit of the state’s 2020 election results similar to the widely-criticized effort in Arizona. The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Mr Trump met with Pennsylvania state senator Doug Mastriano, a top supporter of the former president’s baseless election fraud conspiracies, at his Trump Tower office in New York. The Independent has reached out for comment from the former president’s office.