F lood victims want more work to reduce risk

Odell, upstream of Bedford on the River Great Ouse, was hit by severe floods in 2020

R esidents whose homes were severely flooded during Christmas 2020 said more could be done to reduce the risk.

M ore than 1,300 residents of Bedfordshire were urged to leave their homes and many spent the festive period in emergency accommodation.

Eoin O'Cearbhaill, who has still been unable to return to his home in Odell due to damage, said: "As a homeowner and as a community who've been affected so badly by floods, we want the work done [to prevent flooding]."

T he Environment Agency said it was "investing millions into keeping communities safe", but warned not all flooding could be stopped.

It urged people to check their flood risk ahead of winter and take appropriate prevention measures.

Eoin O'Cearbhaill said there were "simple solutions" such as clearing drains and ditches to help reduce flooding

Speaking of his damaged home, Mr O'Cearbhaill said: "We had a number of discussions with the insurance companies and we've had a year's worth of work to do to make good the property and to take out the damaged material and effectively refurbish it."

He said there had been more rain falling over shorter spells and "the resilience of the system getting water from the hills [and] from the valley into the river [Great Ouse} isn't as good as it should be".

Flooding on the Great Ouse meant many people had to leave their homes on Christmas Day in 2020

M r O'Cearbhaill said better flood defences "means ditches being cleared out, culverts working properly, proper maintenance of those systems on an annual basis".

"It means the local communities having more awareness of this, [council] highways having budgets and maintenances schedules and that actually being actioned," he said.

"There is a lot of goodwill and good discussions, but when the water comes it's about whether the work has been done."

Debbie Radford said her Christmas dinner in 2020 was a cheese and ham sandwich after her cottage was flooded

Debbie Radford's family cottage, also in Odell, was severely damaged in the same floods.

"If the village was protected around us more, it would ease some of that panic [and] worry," she said.

She said work needed to be done so heavy rainfall could be directed "through the ditches and take the water around the village so the culvert would catch the excess water".

Landowners 'role to play'

T he Environment Agency said about 6,800 properties were at risk of flooding in Bedfordshire.

A spokesperson said the agency "plan and deliver a programme of maintenance activities on main river water courses and flood defences throughout the year, focusing on activities and locations where there is the greatest flood risk to people and property".

They said: "Landowners also have a role to play and are responsible for maintaining their riverbanks and water courses and ensuring the water flows unimpeded."

T he spokesperson added that Odell was "within the section of Great Ouse from Sherrington to Sharnbrook, which is covered by our Flood Warning system" and urged residents to sign up for flood warnings.

B edford Borough Council had yet to respond to the issues raised by Ms Radford and Mr O'Cearbhaill.

B ut independent councillor Doug McMurdo had said it had already carried out some work to prevent flooding and would be making more investment to reduce the risk.

He added "residents have to play their part as well" by being prepared for flooding.

