F. Mac Buckley, ‘Larger-than-life’ Connecticut prosecutor and defense lawyer, dies

F. Mac Buckley, the flamboyant defense lawyer and boxer whose career took him to the very top of the legal profession and later landed him in jail with some of his clients, died Monday after a long illness.

He was 81.

For 30 years or so, beginning in the late 1960s, the gregarious, gravel-voiced lawyer, who called himself Mac, seemed to be everywhere and known to everyone.

He was a tough-talking federal prosecutor who packed a gun and wasn’t shy about pulling it if he saw a suspect. Later, as a defense lawyer, his exuberance and knack for story-telling won over both jurors and judges — and the crowds that sometimes packed courtrooms to watch his closing arguments.

While not performing in court, Buckley ran for Congress as the Republican candidate from the state’s 1st district in 1974, ran campaigns for others and was elected to the Newington Town Council in Newington for two years beginning in 1975.

He may have been most content though in a dingy cellar at the since-razed Charter Oak housing project where he ran, on his own time and expense, a boxing gym, mostly for tough kids with bleak futures. He trained some top flight fighters, none more so than Hartford’s Marlon “Magic Man” Starling, who went on the win three, world welter weight championships.

“Mac was one of those larger-than-life characters whose personality certainly filled the room, whether it was a locker room, a dining room or, for many years, a courtroom,” said former U.S. Attorney John Durham who, like Buckley, was a federal prosecutor early in his career. “I’m really grateful that our professional paths crossed and I got to see him in action. It was always a treat.”

Said retired Superior Court Judge Robert Devlin, another former federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s office, “Mac is almost Shakespearian figure, in the sense that he had some low points in his life that were pretty rough. But he had more high points. He had real lawyer stature. When he and Hubie Santos were partners in Hartford, they had one of the top criminal defense firms in the state for a long time. That shouldn’t go unnoticed.”

The low point was lower, though with characteristic Buckley exuberance, than most could have imagined. His legal career disintegrated in 1999 when, in he grip of what was later revealed to be untreated bipolar disorder, he embezzled more than a half million dollars from clients. When he was found out, he disappeared, jumping into his car and leading police and FBI agents on an odyssey that began at the farm in Marlborough where he and his family raised beef cattle, passed by his father’s gravesite in upstate New York and ended at a casino hotel in Biloxi, Miss.

Afterward, Buckley said he had a gun and a bottle of Scotch and planned to kill himself, but thought better of it. Instead, he climbed back into his car and returned to Connecticut, where he called former partner Hope Seeley on a Sunday morning and growled, ““Hey Hope. It’s Mac. I’m back.”

He turned himself in, sold property and borrowed money to pay back clients. He lost his law license and he told the judge who sentenced him to 17 months in jail that he was going to “help people,” when he got out.

He was born Francis McKeon Buckley and grew up in Westchester County, NY. His father helped perfect the process used to manufacture the modern beer can. He was undergraduate at the College of the Holy Cross, where he was class president, and got a law degree at the Georgetown University Law Center. He started his career in 1967 as a clerk for state Supreme Court Justice John B. Cotter and stayed in Connecticut where he quickly became known for an enthusiastic ability to captivate jurors.

New Haven lawyer Hugh Keefe once stumbled across Buckley pacing back and fourth across the lobby of a New Haven courthouse. He had his coat off, had rolled up his shirt sleeves and was muttering to himself.

“I said, ‘What the hell are you doing?” And he says, “I’m practicing. I’ve got some people coming up to listen to my closing argument,’” Keefe said. “Next think you know, here here comes Dick Lee, who used to be the aymor of New Haven, and his entourage. ‘‘‘We’re here to watch Buckley,’ they said. They loved him. He was a natural on the court. He was a performer, no question about it. He knew how to tell stories. He was a story maker. Every trial to him was a story.”

In 1974, he and former federal public defender Hubert Santos opened the law partnership Buckley and Santos in Hartford and turned the firm into one of the nation’s top criminal defense practices.

Hartford lawyer James Wade said juries liked Buckley because he “exuded likeability.”

“You’ve got to get jurors to like you before they are going to vote in your favor,” Wade said. “In a courtroom you couldn’t beat him. Judges liked him, so he was able to get away with stuff. And jurors just loved him and that’s why he was successful. And he did that on both the prosecution and defense sides. He took cases as a defense lawyer that other lawyers might not dare. But Mac always thought he could figure out a way to sell it.”

Buckley’s cases were usually front page news.

He kept Springfield, Mass. department store heir Eric Steiger off death row after Steiger dressed up like Rambo, freighted himself with 700 rounds of ammunition and a machine gun and gunned down two men who had chased a group of beer drinking teenagers out of a Suffield subdivision. He won an acquittal on a corruption charge for former Meriden public works director Joseph Franco, while Franco’s codefendant, the city manager, was convicted.

Buckley’s success made him a a favorite among the Mafia, whose members referred to him as McBuckley. His most important mob client was Springfield gangster Gaetano Milano, who blasted Patriarca crime family Underboss William “The Wild Guy” Grasso as part of an attempted coup by a renegade faction of the family. Milano was facing life without parole, but ended with a 40-year sentence.

The mob liked Buckley because he talked tough and acted like he could back it up, after decades of boxing and training fighters. He was once a Golden Gloves fighter. He was once recruited in an effort to save the life of Eric Miller, a young boxer who poked Grasso in the jaw and knocked him flat before the Underboss met his demise. Miller had no idea who Grasso as at the time, but was told within minutes that he had just made the mistake of his life and his days were numbered.

Buckley liked Miller and raced around Hartford for days trying futilely to negotiate a reprieve. His last stop was Danny Tedesco, the venerable Patriarca associate who ran a bookmaking operation out of run down candy store next to the Arrowhead Cafe, which he owned on Hartford’s near north side.

“Forget about it Mac,” Tedsco said. “There is nothing anyone can do.”

Miller was gunned down within weeks.

Buckley’s life and law practice began unwinding after his defense of Milano, as his his illness manifested itself.

After jail and a halfway house, he opened another gym in a donated space no one wanted, this time in East Hartford. He was again offering free boxing instruction to street kids.

State Appellate Court Judge Thomas Bishop, a lifelong friend and former sparring partner who attended high school with Buckley, stopped by occasionally.

“I was there one day,” Bishop said, “and he pointed out two kids and said, ‘These are the homeless bothers.’ I didn’t know what he was talking about, so he said, ‘They live in a car. They show up every morning and I feed them breakfast. I’m teaching how to fight clean. I tell them it can be a sport rather than a fight.”