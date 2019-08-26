What Is F.N.B. Corporation's (NYSE:FNB) Share Price Doing?

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB), operating in the financial services industry based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to $12.21 at one point, and dropping to the lows of $10.49. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether F.N.B's current trading price of $10.49 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at F.N.B’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for F.N.B

What is F.N.B worth?

According to my valuation model, F.N.B seems to be fairly priced at around 5.4% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy F.N.B today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $11.09, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that F.N.B’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of F.N.B look like?

NYSE:FNB Past and Future Earnings, August 26th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of F.N.B, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 3.8%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FNB’s future outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FNB, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on F.N.B. You can find everything you need to know about F.N.B in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in F.N.B, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.