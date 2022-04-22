F.N.B (NYSE:FNB) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.12

F.N.B. Corporation's (NYSE:FNB) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.12 per share on 15th of June. The dividend yield will be 3.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

View our latest analysis for F.N.B

F.N.B's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, F.N.B was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 9.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 43% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

F.N.B Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The most recent annual payment of US$0.48 is about the same as the first annual payment 10 years ago. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

We Could See F.N.B's Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see F.N.B has been growing its earnings per share at 6.7% a year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We'd also point out that F.N.B has issued stock equal to 10% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

We Really Like F.N.B's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for F.N.B that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.