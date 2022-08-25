F.N.B (NYSE:FNB) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.12

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.12 per share on the 15th of September. The dividend yield will be 3.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

F.N.B's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

F.N.B has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but F.N.B's payout ratio of 44% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 52.9%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 30% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

F.N.B Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The last annual payment of $0.48 was flat on the annual payment from10 years ago. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

We Could See F.N.B's Dividend Growing

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that F.N.B has grown earnings per share at 5.7% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

F.N.B Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think F.N.B might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for F.N.B that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

