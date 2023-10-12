F.O.C.U.S. on preventing deadly effects of distracted driving
Distracted driving can be deadly, and F.O.C.U.S. is a program dedicated to spreading awareness for how to avoid fatal crashes that result from irresponsible choices.
Distracted driving can be deadly, and F.O.C.U.S. is a program dedicated to spreading awareness for how to avoid fatal crashes that result from irresponsible choices.
Here's what it was like attending Swift's highly-anticipated premiere.
Show off your soft, smooth feet with confidence.
Calling all sandwich lovers.
This deal won't last long.
Grab it before your next trip.
Grab massive markdowns on TVs, headphones and laptops, plus all-time low prices on AirPods Pro and Echo Dot.
Grab a bottle to try for yourself while it's on sale.
There are tons of shampoos that don't really do much. Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap shampoo is the industry's best-kept secret.
Colorado hosts Stanford Friday night in a game that kicks off at 8 p.m. MT
Experts say that personality traits, such as perfectionism or high anxiety, can predispose a person to experience erectile dysfunction.
The science was often the reason, but Dumars said the data has turned — that injuries aren’t increased by playing on back-to-backs, but player effectiveness has been affected.
Many other Fire TV devices are on sale for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.
It's pretty, it's affordable and it actually works. The post These 5 kitchen appliances from Drew Barrymore’s kitchen line at Walmart are all on sale right now appeared first on In The Know.
These are the best deals you can buy on video games and gaming accessories for October Prime Day this year.
Twitch streamers can finally block banned users from watching their streams, thanks to a recent update to the platform's anti-harassment features. Now, channel owners can turn on bans by toggling on the "Stop banned users from viewing stream" in the moderation settings of their Creator Dashboard. Twitch rolled out the feature in response to community feedback.
"You're only allowed one un-retirement."
TikTok is making changes to its Effect Creator Rewards program. These changes will affect creators of viral filters and effects.
If you're looking for the fluffiest warming blanket on Amazon that's under $20, this is the best of the best. Shoppers say it even rivals some of the most expensive ones.
There's nothing more frustrating than a dead car battery. Thankfully, portable car jump starters can help remove a lot of the stress from that situation.
Here are all of the best Prime Day deals you can get for Prime Big Deal Days 2023.