F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. Results clearly exceeded expectations, with a substantial revenue beat leading to smaller losses in what looks like a definite win for investors. Revenues were US$2.6m and the statutory loss per share was US$0.57, smaller than the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from six analysts covering F-star Therapeutics is for revenues of US$4.63m in 2022, implying a substantial 78% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 63% to US$2.54 per share. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$5.63m and US$2.60 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a meaningful downgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

The analysts have cut their price target 12% to US$25.71per share, suggesting that the declining revenue was a more crucial indicator than the forecast reduction in losses. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic F-star Therapeutics analyst has a price target of US$35.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$15.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 87% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 62% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 12% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - F-star Therapeutics is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Yet - earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

