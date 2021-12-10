F1 news LIVE: Max Verstappen quickest in practice as Lewis Hamilton ponders ‘possible’ engine change and penalty

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton head into the final Formula One weekend level on points at the top of the driver standings, with the Dutch racer set to win if neither finish on account of more race wins this season. The big hope for viewers though is that both go the distance in another thrilling race, with this year’s title fight being one of the most thrilling in the sport’s history.

Fans were boosted by the news that Channel 4 will be showing the race in Abu Dhabu free-to-air, which F1 president Stefano Domenicali called a “thrilling finale to this epic season”. The first two practice sessions take place later on Friday and we’ll have all the latest build-up and action as the drivers prepare for their final challenge, as well as all the F1 news throughout the day.

The race on Sunday should prove to be one the most memorable on-track occasions in recent history.

Follow all the latest news and updates below.

Read More

F1 title permutations: What do Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen need to do in Abu Dhabi?

Max Verstappen’s opinion of Lewis Hamilton has changed ‘not in a positive way’ during F1 season

Fernando Alonso picks who is ‘a step above’ between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

F1 title decider to be shown on free-to-air TV after Channel 4 strike Sky Sports deal

F1 news and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice

Thrilling F1 season set for fitting finale at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Final race to be broadcast live on Channel 4

Hamilton engine change and grid penalty ‘possible'

Verstappen has ‘driven out of his skin’ to create Red Bull’s title challenge

Hamilton ‘would like to believe’ Verstappen will keep fight clean

Verstappen fastest in first practice at Yas Marina Circuit

Wolff says Saudi race was “controversial"

11:25 , Sarah Rendell

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has commented there was “controversial driving” at the Saudi GP.

Verstappen was penalised at the race and when specifically asked by Sky if Abu Dhabi will be decided in a Prost Senna way he said: “What we’ve seen in Brazil and Jeddah is controversial driving.

Story continues

“It’s not only Max but all drivers have to have a clean race on Sunday.

“I think it would be bad [for the title to be decided by stewards] but you’ve seen it before with Prost and Senna. And Michael [Schumacher] and Damon [Hill]”

What it’s like from a driver’s perspective

11:20 , Sarah Rendell

The F1 have tweeted a superb video to give fans a sense of what it’s like to be a driver on the Abu Dhabi circuit.

Take a look at this:

When is the next practice?

11:17 , Sarah Rendell

There have been drama already today with Horner saying he doesn’t have to “like” Mercedes boss Toto Wolff but he does “respect him”.

Those comments came after Max Verstappen recorded the fastest lap in P1.

More drama could come in the second practice which will take place later today. Here’s all you need to know:

When is F1 practice and where to watch on TV

All the F1 action so far

11:11 , Sarah Rendell

The Abu Dhabi weekend has got underway and so far Max Verstappen has pulled the first punch.

He was fastest in the first practice and to give you all the details from that we have a piece we everything you need to know.

Max Verstappen fastest in first practice ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Horner “absolutely believes” Verstappen can win

11:07 , Sarah Rendell

Red Bull chief Christian Horner admits the F1 title will be tricky for Verstappen to win but he believes he can do it.

The Dutchman is on equal points with Hamilton but recorded the fastest lap in P1.

Horner told Sky: “We absolutely believe. We have one more shot. Lewis has the form at the moment, he has won the last three. But we believe.

“We have to dig deep and try and beat Lewis this weekend.

“Max has come under a lot of scrutiny and pressures. The way he has dealt with that he has shown such mental resilience to deal with that. We’re tremendously proud of him.”

Fans new and old are hooked on F1’s renaissance

10:57 , Sarah Rendell

“Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton level on 369.5 points with a race to go. The former ahead on race wins, the latter going into this showdown of the 2021 season on Sunday in Abu Dhabi with three consecutive chequered flags. Both have spent the year at each other’s wings and throats in one of the most enthralling seasons in race history. As a finale, you couldn’t script it any better. And that’s kind of the point.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Formula One has enjoyed a remarkable boost in popularity through Drive To Survive, the Netflix documentary series that has become an unpredicted sensation.

“If Tiger King won the streaming sprint at the start of lockdown, Drive To Survive has led the marathon, fuelled along the way by new and lapsed fans connecting and reconnecting with a sport that lost its public exposure and spent a generation wrestling with itself to reclaim ground.”

Read the full piece:

Fans new and old hooked on F1 renaissance living up to Netflix hype

Different sectors favour different drivers

10:51 , Sarah Rendell

Red Bull chief Christian Horner said earlier he believed different sectors would favour different teams and he was certainly right.

In P1 sector one went to Hamilton, two to Verstappen and three to Bottas!

What a race we have on our hands this weekend!

FASTEST SECTORS 🚀



It's looking close between Mercedes and Red Bull 👀



Lewis ➡️ Max ➡️ Valtteri #F1 🇦🇪 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/V99I57VNIN — Formula 1 (@F1) December 10, 2021

Mercedes engineer speaks on P1

10:45 , Sarah Rendell

Mercedes engineer Andrew Shovlin has spoken about the first practice after Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took the quickest lap.

He told Sky: “Turn five is one we haven’t got the balance right yet. We will speak to Lewis and Valtteri about that.

“Most of the circuit we have a good car. The long run we didn’t do a lot but it’s okay but there are a few places [we have to improve].

“If we do that [use a new engine] something has gone wrong. If we suffer a big problem that’s not plan A.”

Video game predicts 2021 winner

10:39 , Sarah Rendell

A video game has simulated the Abu Dhabi race and predicted the winner of the season.

According to the official video game of Formula One, Verstappen will have pole position and claim his first title.

Read the full piece:

F1 video game predicts winner of title race with Abu Dhabi GP simulation

Verstappen fastest in P1

10:32 , Sarah Rendell

Max Verstappen has recorded the fastest time in the first practice, the perfect start to a tense weekend for the Red Bull driver.

He put a time of 1:25:009 with Valtteri Bottas 0.196 seconds behind in second with Hamilton in third.

The second practice will begin 1pm, can Verstappen continue his good start?

Verstappen and Hamilton split in practice

10:26 , Sarah Rendell

Verstappen is still leading, a good sign for the Red Bull man, but Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Bottas has pipped him in second place.

Bottas is now just 0.196 seconds behind Verstappen with Hamilton 0.346 seconds behind.

Hamilton “doesn’t want to see stewards"

10:23 , Sarah Rendell

The main discussion point ahead of the Abu Dhabi race is if Max Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton will deliberately crash in order to win the F1 title.

Race director Michael Masi has warned the drivers there will be consequences if it happens and Hamilton has spoken about the warning.

He said: “It’s happened in the past obviously, and I am sure the stewards hadn’t taken the precautions they have this time around.

“I think that’s fair that they do it, and hopefully, they won’t need to be used, and we have a great race and move forward.

“I don’t really have an opinion about it otherwise, I’m here to do my job and don’t really want to see the stewards and they don’t want to see me.”

Title rivals unbelievably close

10:16 , Sarah Rendell

Verstappen is still leading the practice but Hamilton is hot on his tail with just 0.33 seconds separating the pair.

The rivalry has lit the season on fire and has meant all eyes are on Abu Dhabi this weekend.

If they continue racing as they are in P1, we could be in for a massive F1 weekend!

Where will it be lost and won?

10:14 , Sarah Rendell

The F1 race director Michael Masi has made it clear what will happen if either Verstappen or Hamilton deliberately crash to win the F1 title.

They could be disqualified and points could be taken away from their tally which would have a huge bearing on the outcome as the pair are on equal points.

Masi told the Daily Mail: “I can’t control the actions of the two individuals, only they can.

“But within the regulations we have penalties, be it time or grid penalties. In addition, the International Sporting Code has provision for the stewards to disqualify a competitor or dock championship points.”

Max Verstappen warned he could be deducted points in F1 title battle

Horner discusses the track

10:06 , Sarah Rendell

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has said this weekend will be as close as the rest of the races.

Horner commented on the track, telling Sky: “Sector two here is a Mercedes sector, three could be Red Bull and one is neutral,

“It’s been so close between the drivers and I have no doubt it’ll be the same this weekend.”

Horner “proud” of his team

10:04 , Sarah Rendell

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has said he is “proud” of his team heading into the final race.

His driver Max Verstappen is on equal points with Lewis Hamilton and it all comes down to the final race of the season.

Speaking at this morning’s practice, Horner told Sky: “It’s been an epic year. We’ve come from nine months on intense competition and we’re tied. Who would have thought that at the start of the year. We had a chat yesterday to say how proud we are.

“We have one final hurdle and whatever happens we’ve given it all we have.”

A close call!

09:56 , Karl Matchett

Esteban Ocon came close to crashing in practice.

The winding bends in Abu Dhabi almost caused havoc as the star was inches from the wall!

Verstappen still leading.

Bottas’ issues in practice

09:50 , Sarah Rendell

Valtteri Bottas, who is racing in his last race for Mercedes on Sunday, has had some trouble in practice.

The star came off the track with suspected front locking to his car. He’s currently third fastest in practice so the issues seem to be okay now.

Verstappen is now at the top with Hamilton just behind him.

Hamilton hopes F1 title will be won cleanly

09:47 , Sarah Rendell

Lewis Hamilton isn’t entertaining the idea of a deliberate crash and hopes whoever wins the title will do so cleanly.

The British star said: “I do believe that everyone here racing comes to win. I would like to believe everyone wants to do it the right way – I don’t even let that creep into my mind.”

Lewis Hamilton ‘would like to believe’ Max Verstappen will keep F1 title fight clean

Alonso currently fastest in practise

09:43 , Karl Matchett

It’s no surprise that Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are amid the top of practice.

However, it’s Alonso who leads the pack at present with Hamilton and Verstappen trailing.

We will bring you any major updates from that as the practice continues throughout the morning.

Practice underway

09:37 , Ben Burrows

The first practice at the Abu Dhabi GP has started and it will be interesting to see how the drivers go here.

The speed and skill of both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will be under a microscope this weekend. Will the occasion get to either of them?

The second practice of the day will come at 1pm

What can Verstappen and Hamilton learn from Raikkonen

09:31 , Sarah Rendell

“Raikkonen’s approach, on the other hand, has been defined by his laidback attitude which at times borders on disaffection and apathy towards racing. It shone, or rather seeped, through once again when he reluctantly engaged with the press in the conference format for the final time on Thursday.

““[F1 racing] has never been the most important thing for me in my life,” he said. “So it’s nice that it comes to the end, and I’m looking forward to a normal life. Yes I enjoy racing and this otherwise I wouldn’t have done it for so long but I appreciate my own time much more.”

“The greatest athletes in any sport, Hamilton and Verstappen included, so often emphasise how intensely focused they are on their sporting goals, their ceaseless commitment to training, preparation and study, and of striving to best their opponents at every turn.

“Raikkonen, though, made it to top the top with a permanently shrugged shoulder, driving the car and seeing what happened.”

Verstappen and Hamilton can learn vital F1 lesson from retiring Raikkonen

Verstappen must marry smarts with speed

09:25 , Sarah Rendell

“Max Verstappen should have been enjoying a serene afternoon strolling around a luxury resort in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, basking in both the desert sun and the glory of the Formula 1 world title. Instead, he found himself caught in a sandstorm of questions from the world’s press about penalties, crashes and the potential for disqualification from the championship.

“This is not how he should have been preparing for the season finale – Verstappen, by virtue of being by far and away the fastest driver on the grid throughout 2021, should be a guaranteed world champion.

“The fact that he and Lewis Hamilton are instead level on points as the most sensational battle the sport has produced in the 21st century reaches its conclusion this weekend is down to one simple thing: Verstappen might be faster, but so far in this battle between two men so drastically different from one another, Hamilton has been smarter.”

Read the full piece:

Max Verstappen must marry smarts with speed to beat Lewis Hamilton to F1 title

Raikkonen says his wife is more emotional about retirement

09:19 , Sarah Rendell

Kimi Raikkonen is retiring from the F1 after the race in Abu Dhabi but says his wife will be more emotional than he is.

The star has been racing since 2001 and has won the world title in his time in the F1.

“I think for sure my wife will be more emotional about it,” he said. “I doubt that the kids will really care either way, I think they will find other things to do that are more interesting.

“They like coming to a warm country and be in a pool and other things but it’s nice to have them here.”

Stewards could disqualify drivers for deliberate crashes

09:14 , Sarah Rendell

There has been a lot of talk about whether Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen would deliberately cause a crash in order to win the title. However, F1 race director Michael Masi has warned them it could lead to disqualification.

“I can’t control the actions of the two individuals, only they can,” he told the Daily Mail. “But within the regulations we have penalties, be it time or grid penalties.

“In addition, the International Sporting Code has provision for the stewards to disqualify a competitor or dock championship points.

“So, yes, Max could be deducted points, as could any team. We hope it isn’t necessary, but it is one of the tools available. I will remind all the teams and drivers of these provisions.”

The drivers head into the last race of the season on equal points.

Ecclestone accuses Mercedes of bullying Verstappen

09:08 , Sarah Rendell

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has accused Mercedes of “bullying” Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

He believes the star power Lewis Hamilton has means Mercedes “aren’t playing fair” in the title race which will be decided in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Ecclestone told AFP: “Max is a kid compared to Lewis and the worst thing is Lewis has a massive publicity campaign working for him. They have been pushing down all the time on Max and then the race directors have been looking in because Toto goes to the race director.

“Max has more than a race to confront as he has them too on his back because they are bullying him and not playing fair. It is psychological game playing.”

(PA Archive)

“If anyone deserves to win the title it’s Verstappen"

09:00 , Sarah Rendell

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says his driver Max Verstappen deserves to win the F1 titles as he’s been “head and shoulders” above everyone else.

Verstappen will go head-to-head with Lewis Hamilton for the title as the pair are on equal points heading into the last race of the season.

Horner told the F1 Nation Podcast: “If there’s a driver that deserves to win this World Championship, it’s Max Verstappen. Mercedes have had the better car, he has driven outstandingly. Look at how close Valtteri [Bottas] has been to Lewis this year.

“Max has been head and shoulders, for me, the driver of the year. He would be very deserving to win this championship the way he’s driven, the way he’s conducted himself.

“I don’t think people actually realise what Max is doing in that car. I don’t think people recognise we haven’t had the best car all year. Max Verstappen has lifted this. I think he deserves all the credit.”

Verstappen’s opinion of Hamilton has changed

08:55 , Sarah Rendell

Max Verstappen has stepped up his pre-race talk and has said he believes he’s treated unfairly and his opinion of Lewis Hamilton has changed in a bad way.

Verstappen was frustrated that he received penalties at the Saudi Arabia GP for offences he believes other drivers also committed.

When asked if his opinion of Mercedes and Hamilton had changed, the Dutchman said: “Yes, very much so. And not in a positive way.

“Clearly only I was wrong somehow, like I said other people do exactly the same thing and get nothing. Both of us were off the track into turn one and somehow they judged that it was my fault, that I don’t agree with.

“The other penalty [causing the collision] as well I don’t agree with, then afterwards he [Hamilton] pushes me off the track, he even looks at me, he doesn’t turn in, he just pushes me outside the white line, the track edge, and he only gets a warning for that.

“It’s not how it should be, it’s not fair because it seems like other drivers can do different things, and it seems like only I get a penalty.”

Max Verstappen’s opinion of Lewis Hamilton has changed ‘not in a positive way’

Hamilton engine change and grid penalty ‘possible'

08:49 , Ben Burrows

The possibility of an engine change for Lewis Hamilton has been raised ahead of this Sunday's race.

That of course would result in a grid penalty but Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz has suggested that it could be worth the risk if Mercedes want to put Hamilton in the best position to win the race and with it the championship.

“What do Mercedes fear most? Max Verstappen taking out Lewis Hamilton and winning the championship that way,” he said. “I don’t really see there are any other things they have to fear.

"They have the package that seems to be quickest at the moment, they have done the hat-trick in the last three races and they always have the option of putting a new power unit in.

“[An engine change] is possible because then what do Red Bull fear most? A Mercedes the like of which Lewis Hamilton had in Brazil, which was nigh-on unbeatable.

"Not my words – the words of Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal.”

(Getty Images)

Hamilton “not putting energy” into crash talk

08:46 , Sarah Rendell

Lewis Hamilton has refused to suggest anyone will purposely cause a crash at the Abu Dhabi race to win the F1 title.

Hamilton is on equal points to Max Verstappen with many suggesting it could end the same way the Prost Senna title rivalry did - with a crash. The British driver didn’t entertain the thought and dismissed the suggestion.

He said: “Going into the weekend, I don’t put any energy towards that sort of thing. I think at the end of the day, I truly do believe that everyone here racing comes to win.”

“I would like to believe everyone wants to do it the right way, and so I don’t even let that creep into my mind.”

(Getty)

When is F1 Abu Dhabi race?

08:38 , Sarah Rendell

The final race of the season is one no fan wants to miss with the entire campaign coming down to this. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are on equal points and it could go either way on Sunday.

Channel 4 and Sky will be showing the event and so every supporter should have access to the race. But in case you’re unsure of the times, we’ve put together a piece to make sure you don’t miss any of the action.

Read it in full here:

F1 start time: When is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

“Verstappen wants to win title"

08:33 , Sarah Rendell

Max Verstappen has been saying he’ll be happy even if he doesn’t win the title on Sunday but former driver Jenson Button has called the Dutchman’s bluff.

Button insists Verstappen will have his sights on the trophy, telling Express Sport: “I love it when drivers tell themselves that. Of course he does (want to win), that’s why he’s racing in Formula 1, that’s why he started racing in the first place because he wanted to win the World Championship.

“And this one has to rank…you know, if he goes and wins the next 10, I have a feeling this is the one that’s the most important.

“It’s your first, but it’s also up against the seven-time World Champion. So it’s a pretty big year.”

Netflix hype fulfilled this season

08:26 , Sarah Rendell

Many new F1 fans watching this season will be tuning in thanks to Netflix documentary Drive to Survive. The hype the show generated put a lot of weight on this season to deliver and boy has it!

Verstappen and Hamilton’s rivalry, including multiple crashes, as well as heart-warming moments such as Sergio Perez’ Mexican GP podium finish has given supporters exactly what they wanted.

With this in mind, Vithushan Ehantharajah has written a piece all about the thrilling season:

Fans new and old hooked on F1 renaissance living up to Netflix hype

Verstappen will “give it his all” to win maiden title

08:19 , Sarah Rendell

It’s not only Lewis Hamilton that could make history on Sunday as if Max Verstappen wins the title he’ll claim his first F1 championship.

The Dutchman looked sure to win this season until Hamilton won three consecutive races in the build up to the final race of the season. The victories have put the pair on equal points.

Verstappen said: “It has been an epic battle so far. We’ve had a lot of wins and good moments this year and we’ve been a lot more competitive in general, compared to the years before.

“We are level on points and I know that we as a team are going to give it all to win this Championship. This is going to be an exciting race and we want to finish the season in the best way possible.”

Max Verstappen ready to ‘give it all’ in ‘epic battle’ with Lewis Hamilton

Vettel: Schumacher will always be F1’s greatest driver

08:13 , Sarah Rendell

Lewis Hamilton could break the record for the most F1 titles this Sunday and may overtake Michael Schumacher’s seven championships.

The British star equalled the German driver’s record in 2020 but despite the achievement and having the potential to make history, Sebastian Vettel says he isn’t the best F1 driver of all time.

Vettel says Schumacher will always have that title, saying: “Michael is my hero. For that reason I probably don’t want Lewis to win but the truth is, they have both had a strong season, they are going into the last race with the opportunity to win the championship because they both deserve it.

“In a way, I’d be happy if Michael’s record still stands but even if Lewis wins, to me Michael is still the greatest. Lewis can win one more, two more, three more, five more championships but it doesn’t change anything for me.”

Michael Schumacher will always be greatest F1 driver, Sebastian Vettel claims

Alonso chooses between Verstappen and Hamilton

08:06 , Sarah Rendell

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have had an intense and entertaining rivalry this season with fans debating who is the better driver.

That discussion has seeped into the drivers conversations too with Fernando Alonso saying Verstappen has been a “step above” other competitors.

He says as reported in Crash: “Mercedes I think are performing a little bit more now and they have won a couple of races since but Max is driving, in my opinion, one step ahead of all of us and we saw the lap in Jeddah until he touched the wall in the last corner.

“That lap was coming from Max, not the Red Bull I think, but that’s my opinion. Mercedes, they deserve the constructors’ championship because I think their car is superior and Max maybe overall in the year was driving one step ahead of everyone.”

Full story:

Fernando Alonso picks who is ‘a step above’ between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

Raikkonen questions his F1 popularity

08:00 , Sarah Rendell

Kimi Raikkonen is set to retire after the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi and he’ll do so with the most race starts ever.

The star, who won the world title in 2007, doesn’t know why he is so popular with fans.

“Maybe because I’ve always been myself,” Raikkonen told Formula 1’s Beyond the Grid podcast. “You’ve got to ask the fans to come here and spend a lovely 45 minutes with you [on the podcast] to discuss that. I don’t have an answer for that.”

Kimi Raikkonen questions why he’s so popular with F1 fans

Max Verstappen has ‘driven out of his skin’ for F1 title challenge

07:49 , Karl Matchett

Red Bull’s title challenge to Mercedes in Formula One is an unprecedented rivalry and is thanks to the incredible efforts behind the wheel from Max Verstappen, says team boss Christian Horner.

“It’s the first time Mercedes have been in this position where they’re being challenged. You can see they’re uncomfortable with it,” he said on the Sports Desk podcast.

“Mercedes is a big machine - they have more people in marketing than we have in mechanics. It’s been very much David v Goliath this year.

“Lewis and Mercedes have had the better car since the summer break arguably, but Max has driven out of his skin - the wins in Austin and Mexico standing out.

“There’s been massive pressure on him - if you look at his home Grand Prix [in the Netherlands], and the way he’s dealt with that at a time when mental pressure of young athletes has come under such scrutiny, I think he’s been a shining light of how to deal with that pressure.”

F1 title decider to be shown live on Channel 4

Thursday 9 December 2021 22:00 , Ben Burrows

The Formula One world championship showdown will be free to air as Channel 4 announced it will screen the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are locked on 369.5 points at the top of the drivers’ standings heading to Sunday’s race at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Now their winner-takes-all battle will be shown live on Channel 4, as well as on Sky Sports - which hosts all F1 races through its subscription services, having reportedly paid over £1billion for a five-year deal back in 2019.

Sky chief executive, UK and Europe, Stephen van Rooyen said: “Sunday’s Grand Prix is one of the biggest sporting events in the last decade, and could be a historic moment for British sport.

“We’ve chosen to gift the race to the whole country at Christmas through our partnership with Channel 4, so everyone can be part of a huge national moment as Lewis Hamilton goes for a historic eighth World Championship title.”

Formula One president Stefano Domenicali added: “We are excited that Sky will make the Grand Prix on Sunday available to Channel 4 viewers so everyone can tune in live for the thrilling finale to this epic season.”

Channel 4 struck a similar deal with Amazon Prime in September to show Emma Raducanu’s US Open victory.

(REUTERS)

F1 drivers are all ‘a bit crazy’ says Hamilton

Thursday 9 December 2021 21:22 , Ben Burrows

Lewis Hamilton believes all F1 drivers are ‘a bit crazy’ ahead of his winner-takes-all battle with Max Verstappen on Sunday.

Hamilton and Max Verstappen go into the final race of the year tied on 369.5 points after a campaign of ebb-and-flow racing.

Reminded that he had labelled Verstappen ‘crazy’ and ‘dangerous’ during last Sunday’s chaotic Saudi Arabian race, when he ran into the back of the suddenly slowing Red Bull, Hamilton played down those comments.

“When we are in the races we say all sorts of things,” he explained.

“We are in the heat of the moment, the adrenalin is firing, your emotions are on edge...I think ultimately us racing drivers we’re all a bit crazy to be able to do what we do and take the risks that we do.”

(Getty Images)

Schumacher will always be F1’s greatest driver, Vettel claims

Thursday 9 December 2021 20:44 , Ben Burrows

Sebastian Vettel insists Michael Schumacher will remain the greatest driver in Formula One history - even if Lewis Hamilton was to win five more world championships.

Hamilton and Schumacher currently hold a record seven titles apiece but the Mercedes man can move clear if he outscores Max Verstappen at this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The season-ending race at Yas Marina sees Hamilton and the Red Bull of Verstappen arrive tied on 369.5 points in the standings.

The Brit insists a potential eighth title would be the best of his career given the fight the pair have had.

Vettel, however, feels Schumacher - who won seven titles between 1994 and 2004 - will still be untouchable as the best in the sport’s history, even if Hamilton went on to add to his haul.

“Michael is my hero,” four-time world champion Vettel said of his fellow German.

“For that reason I probably don’t want Lewis to win but the truth is, they have both had a strong season, they are going into the last race with the opportunity to win the championship because they both deserve it.

“In a way, I’d be happy if Michael’s record still stands but even if Lewis wins, to me Michael is still the greatest.

“Lewis can win one more, two more, three more, five more championships but it doesn’t change anything for me and I get along with Lewis.

“So the gut says I want Max to win just to keep the record alive but my head is clear in terms of ‘let the best man win’.”

(Getty)

Verstappen’s opinion of Hamilton has changed ‘not in a positive way'

Thursday 9 December 2021 20:05 , Ben Burrows

Max Verstappen has revealed his opinion of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes has changed during the course of their season-long title battle - and not in a good way.

Hamilton and Verstappen go into the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday tied on 369.5 points after a year of ebb and flow racing.

Hamilton collided with the back of Verstappen’s car in last weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and the latter was hit with a 10-second time penalty for slowing down without due caution, having already been handed a five-second penalty for earlier gaining an advantage by leaving the track.

Verstappen was labelled a “f****** crazy guy” by Hamilton over the team radio as their rivalry ramped up.

Asked if his opinion of Mercedes and Hamilton had altered over the course of the season, the Dutchman replied: “Yes, very much so. And not in a positive way.

“Clearly only I was wrong somehow, like I said other people do exactly the same thing and get nothing.

“Both of us were off the track into turn one and somehow they judged that it was my fault, that I don’t agree with.

“The other penalty (causing the collision) as well I don’t agree with, then afterwards he (Hamilton) pushes me off the track, he even looks at me, he doesn’t turn in, he just pushes me outside the white line, the track edge, and he only gets a warning for that.

“It’s not how it should be, it’s not fair because it seems like other drivers can do different things, and it seems like only I get a penalty.”

(Getty Images)

Verstappen not thinking about possibility of crash

Thursday 9 December 2021 19:33 , Ben Burrows

Verstappen has been quick to stress incidents similar to Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in 1990 and Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill four years later - where the two drivers fighting for the title crashed out in the last race of the campaign - are not something that have crossed his mind.

“I think as a driver you don’t think about these things,” he said. “You just want to do the best you can as a team.

“Naturally the media starts to say these things. I don’t really have a lot more to comment on that, just arrive here trying to do the best I can, be prepared and winner takes all.”

(REUTERS)

Hamilton ‘would like to believe’ Verstappen keeps F1 title fight clean

Thursday 9 December 2021 19:06 , Ben Burrows

Lewis Hamilton has played down suggestions title rival Max Verstappen could take him out of this weekend’s season-defining Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - a move which would see the Dutchman crowned Formula One world champion.

Hamilton collided with the back of Verstappen’s car in last weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, resulting in the latter being hit with a 10-second time penalty for slowing down without due caution, having already been handed a five-second punishment for earlier gaining an advantage by leaving the track.

Verstappen was labelled a “f****** crazy guy” by Hamilton over the team radio as their rivalry ramped up.

The Dutchman would be world champion if a coming-together took both drivers out of the race this weekend - something which would not be unique in the history of F1.

But, sat either side of the trophy they are both desperate to claim as theirs, the pair were in a more understanding mood on Thursday evening in Abu Dhabi.

Asked if he trusted Verstappen to keep their battle contained on the track, seven-time champion Hamilton replied: “I do believe that everyone here racing comes to win. I would like to believe everyone wants to do it the right way - I don’t even let that creep into my mind.

“I can’t control those things around me. All I can control is what I do in terms of preparation and how I conduct myself.

“I honestly don’t give it any energy. I’m here to do the best job I can with this incredible team. We go full steam ahead with the same focus and we don’t waste energy on things that are out of our control.”

(Getty Images)

Honda hoping to bow out with Verstappen championship win

Thursday 9 December 2021 18:33 , Ben Burrows

Honda will make its exit from Formula 1 after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend, after the Japanese company decided to end its F1 operation last year.

Red Bull will take over the manufacturing of its own engines for 2022 onwards, as Honda brings to and end its latest F1 stint, which began with a partnership with McLaren in 2015. The team would love to go out with a championship win for Max Verstappen, according to Honda F1 Managing Director Masashi Yamamoto.

“Along with Red Bull Racing, we are fighting hard against Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton for both titles,” Yamamoto said. “Therefore even if our time in this sport is coming to an end, our commitment to performing at our best this weekend is as strong as always.”

Verstappen claims unfair treatment from stewards

Thursday 9 December 2021 18:02 , Dan Austin

Max Verstappen told Sky Sports earlier today that he believes the F1 stewards are treating him unfairly in comparison with Lewis Hamilton.

The Red Bull driver’s methods have come under scrutiny after several on track clashes with Hamilton in recent weeks, and he was given two separate penalties at Jeddah last weekend.

“Clearly I’m penalised,” the Dutchman said. “Clearly I get treated differently to other drivers. I get penalised and others get away with the same thing. I already paid the FIA plenty of fines, that’s good dinner and wine.”

Hamilton believes Mercedes will improve at Yas Marina

Thursday 9 December 2021 17:44 , Dan Austin

At this circuit last year Max Verstappen secured a comfortable victory, with Mercedes left far behind owing to a combination of its cars being hard on their tyres, their engine not being powerful enough for the straights after a long season, and Lewis Hamilton struggling with the remnants of a Covid-19 infection.

The Briton now believes the team will be much strong this time around.

“Last year they beat us,” he told Sky Sports. “One thing I was reminded of is I came back from Covid [after missing the Sakhir Grand Prix]. They will be strong this time but the places we were weak last year will not be weak anymore.”

Hamilton says experience is a strength

Thursday 9 December 2021 17:25 , Dan Austin

Lewis Hamilton says he believes his experience of winning world championships in final race deciders is one his main strengths ahead of this weekend’s race at Yas Marina.

“We feel great as a team,” he told Sky Sports. “We’ve had an incredible three races. I’m incredibly proud of my team for helping me get to this point.

“Strengths? Just me being me, I hope. My experiences from the past, and what you’ve seen in the past few races. It’s really just how we set the car up and our preparation, that’s what we can control.”

Alonso says Verstappen is better than Hamilton right now

Thursday 9 December 2021 17:06 , Dan Austin

Fernando Alonso has sided with Max Verstappen over Lewis Hamilton while assessing which Formula 1 title rival is the superior driver right now.

Despite the British and Dutch stars being tied up on points in the drivers’ championship heading into Sunday, Alonso believes Verstappen “deserves” a maiden world title.

“You see that they are first and second in every race because they are at another level - so that’s fantastic to see how they push each other. But I don’t know, this final race is going to be tense for sure for them, we will see.

“It will depend on the package, a little bit. Mercedes I think are performing a little bit more now and they have won a couple of races since but Max is driving, in my opinion, one step ahead of all of us and we saw the lap in Jeddah until he touched the wall in the last corner.”

Full story:

Fernando Alonso picks who is ‘a step above’ between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

Vettel believes Schumacher is better than Hamilton, regardless of title outcome

Thursday 9 December 2021 16:47 , Dan Austin

Sebastian Vettel believes Michael Schumacher will always be the greatest F1 driver ever, and would prefer that Max Verstappen wins the world championship this weekend.

“Michael is my hero,” four-time world champion Vettel said of his fellow German.

“For that reason I probably don’t want Lewis to win but the truth is, they have both had a strong season, they are going into the last race with the opportunity to win the championship because they both deserve it. In a way, I’d be happy if Michael’s record still stands but even if Lewis wins, to me Michael is still the greatest.

Full story:

Michael Schumacher will always be greatest F1 driver, Sebastian Vettel claims

Brawn wants title decided on track, not by stewards

Thursday 9 December 2021 16:28 , Dan Austin

F1 chief and former world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn says he is desperate to see the winner of this season’s title decided on track, rather than by the stewards.

“It will be tough,” Brown wrote in a Formula 1 editorial. “Neither will give an inch but we want a sporting competition. We don’t want to step over the line. We don’t want this championship to be decided by stewards’ decisions and to end up in the appeal courts or elsewhere. It must end up on the track in Abu Dhabi with the best driver winning.”

Ex-driver says Verstappen “doesn’t give a damn” about racing fair

Thursday 9 December 2021 16:09 , Dan Austin

Former F1 driver turned commentator Christian Danner says the Max Verstappen has no interest in “fair competition” after his penalties in Saudi Arabia.

The ex-Zakspeed and Arrows driver told Motorsport-Magazin.com: “What I really can’t accept is the fact that Verstappen really did a brake test. So he braked, didn’t just somehow drive to the side and relinquish the place, but actually braked to make a mess of it.

“[Verstappen and Hamilton] managed to get along with each other to the extent that they finished the race, but there is already a clear tendency: The trick box juggler is not Hamilton.”

Horner says sole focus is on drivers’ championship

Thursday 9 December 2021 15:50 , Dan Austin

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says his team “needs a miracle” to beat Mercedes to the constructors’ title and that their focus is entirely on the drivers’ championship.

Lewis Hamilton’s win in Saudi Arabia helped pull Mercedes 28 points clear of Red Bull in the team standings, and with only one race to go it leaves the German team in an almost unassailable position and close to winning their eighth successive constructors’ title.

“Constructors, we’re on the back foot, we need a miracle to win that,” admitted Horner. “We’ve got one more shot to have a go at winning this [driver’s] title with Max. Somebody, either Lewis or Max, will come out on top after next weekend. The driver’s is where the prestige is. It’s not where the money is but it’s where the prestige is. That’s the one people remember.”

Hamilton “would like to believe” Verstappen will keep it clean

Thursday 9 December 2021 15:32 , Dan Austin

Lewis Hamilton says he is not focussing on the prospect of a crash as he prepares for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and says he hoped Max Verstappen will want to win the race fairly too.

The Red Bull driver would win the championship if both cars collided and neither scored ahy points, raising concerns about the possibility of a cynical move from the Dutchman designed to either force Hamilton to let him through or retire from the race.

“I do believe that everyone here racing comes to win,” Hamilton said in today’s pre-race press conference. “I would like to believe everyone wants to do it the right way – I don’t even let that creep into my mind.”

Full story:

Lewis Hamilton ‘would like to believe’ Max Verstappen will keep it clean

Verstappen is “not a dirty driver"

Thursday 9 December 2021 15:23 , Dan Austin

Max Verstappen is “not a dirty driver”, according to ex F1 racer Hans-Joachim Stuck.

German driver Stuck started 84 F1 grands prix for teams including Brabham and Shadow in the 70s, and says that while the championship leader does push the rules to their limits, his methods are permissible.

“Max is guaranteed not a dirty driver,” the 70-year-old explained to F1-Insider.com “But what can be said is there have been a couple of manoeuvres this year, that was the case in Mexico, for example, but also when the race restarted in Saudi Arabia. And that makes him a very special driver, an exceptional driver. It may seem dirty, but it isn’t. That was tough and he drove great. He pushes the boundaries.”

Max Verstappen warned that points deductions are possible

Thursday 9 December 2021 15:14 , Dan Austin

FIA Race Director Michael Masi has warned all drivers that a championship points deduction is possible at this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in a thinly-veiled warning to Red Bull that a cynical clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton could potentially cost them the title.

As it stands, Verstappen would win the championship if neither car finishes or both fail to score points. The mathematics of the situation, combined with Verstappen’s pair of penalties in Saudi Arabia last time out, have led to concerns that he could drive Hamilton off the road in order to secure the crime for himself, as Michael Schumacher attempted before being thrown out of the championship when competing with Jacques Villeneuve at the final round in Jerez in 1997.

Masi said: “Max could be deducted points, as could any team. We hope it isn’t necessary, but it is one of the tools available. I will remind all the teams and drivers of these provisions.”

Full story:

Max Verstappen warned he could be deducted points in F1 title battle

Honda hoping to bow out with Verstappen championship win

Thursday 9 December 2021 15:02 , Dan Austin

Honda will make its exit from Formula 1 after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend, after the Japanese company decided to end its F1 operation last year.

Red Bull will take over the manufacturing of its own engines for 2022 onwards, as Honda brings to and end its latest F1 stint, which began with a partnership with McLaren in 2015. The team would love to go out with a championship win for Max Verstappen, according to Honda F1 Managing Director Masashi Yamamoto.

“Along with Red Bull Racing, we are fighting hard against Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton for both titles,” Yamamoto said. “Therefore even if our time in this sport is coming to an end, our commitment to performing at our best this weekend is as strong as always.”

Ferrari given “serenity” by third-place finish

Thursday 9 December 2021 14:52 , Dan Austin

Team principal Mattia Binotto says Ferrari have been given “serenity” by finishing third in the F1 constructors’ standings.

The Italian endured a torrid campaign in 2020 which left them languishing is sixth, but have improved significantly this year thanks to a strengthened engine and strong performances from Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, and now cannot realistically be overtaken by McLaren.

“[Third] is really the best we could have done this year, but we know that is not the real objective of Ferrari. We know that the gap to the best competitor is still very big, but I think we can be satisfied for the progress we’ve made this season and we are really looking ahead to the next one. Finishing third gives us some serenity for the winter time and try to work well for next year’s car.”

Raikkonen will miss F1 friendships most

Thursday 9 December 2021 14:40 , Dan Austin

Away from the Hamilton vs Verstappen drama, Formula 1 is losing one of its most iconic drivers this weekend as The Iceman Kimi Raikkonen retires from the sport aged 42.

The Finn won his sole world championship in 2007 with Ferrari, taking a total of 21 wins and 203 podiums.

He used his press conference to say that he was looking forward to stepping away and spending more time with family, but took time to add that he will miss plenty of friends in the paddock.

“I met a lot of people I work with, a lot of good people, and some of us became friends [and developed] friendships,” Raikkonen said. “[Racing has] never been the most important thing for me in my life. So it’s nice that it comes to the end, and I’m looking forward to a normal life.”

Hamilton says Mercedes will be stronger at Abu Dhabi than last year

Thursday 9 December 2021 14:26 , Dan Austin

After struggling and seeing Max Verstappen take victory at the end of last season, Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes are better set up to race around Yas Marina this time.

The Merc was harder on its tyres and used a less powerful engine last season, so the seven-time world champion thinks they can be more competitive this time.

“Last year they beat us. One thing I was reminded of is I came back from Covid [after missing the Sakhir Grand Prix]. They will be strong this time but the places we were weak last year will not be weak anymore.”

Hamilton praises stewards who have “such a hard job"

Thursday 9 December 2021 14:23 , Dan Austin

Lewis Hamilton was asked by Sky Sports about the public reminder the FIA Race Director has given, to clarify that points deductions and even suspensions from the championship are possible if any driver cynically takes out a rival.

Concerns have been raised that Max Verstappen, who has at times driven recklessly and was penalised twice last time out at Jeddah, could benefit from a crash. If neither driver finishes the race, the Dutchman will take the championship.

“I think it’s such a hard job that the steward’s and Michael [Masi] have, given everything that is thrown at them. It’s great that it’s clear to everyone what the rules are, so that things that have happened in the past can be avoided.”

Hamilton says Mercedes concentrating on what they can “control”

Thursday 9 December 2021 14:18 , Dan Austin

Lewis Hamilton says he is immensely proud that the Mercedes team has enabled him to compete for a possible eighth world championship.

The Stevenage-native says he feels relaxed going into the weekend.

“It’s a real privilege to be one of the two drivers fighting for a championship And also humbling.” he told Sky Sports. “The only difference coming into this [championship finale] is that I’m nearly 37 now!

“We feel great as a team. We’ve had an incredible three races. I’m incredibly proud of my team for helping me get to this point.

“Strengths? Just me being me, I hope. My experiences from the past, and what you’ve seen in the past few races. It’s really just how we set the car up and our preparation, that’s what we can control.”

Verstappen reiterates that he feels he is unfairly penalised

Thursday 9 December 2021 14:04 , Dan Austin

Max Verstappen has been using a live TV interview with Sky Sports to reiterate his belief that the F1 stewards are treating him unfairly in comparison with Lewis Hamilton.

“Clearly I’m penalised,” the Dutchman said. “Clearly I get treated differently to other drivers. I get penalised and others get away with the same thing. I already paid the FIA plenty of fines, that’s good dinner and wine.”

Verstappen not worried about who has the faster car

Thursday 9 December 2021 14:02 , Dan Austin

Max Verstappen says he is not worried about who has the faster car for the Yas Marina circuit this weekend, and is instead focusing on backing his skills as a driver.

Mercedes have been in strong form, with Hamilton winning the last three races,

“It’s always hard to compare [the pace between two different cars],” he has just told Sky Sports. “We haven’t driven each other’s cars. They have been more strong and difficult to beat [in recent races]. Different things can happen but it’s up to me to get the best out of me and the car.”

Thursday 9 December 2021 13:52 , Jack Rathborn

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Drivers want minimal stewards involvement

Thursday 9 December 2021 13:48 , Dan Austin

Both Hamilton and Verstappen agree that they want the stewards to be involved as little as possible this weekend.

“Hopefully they won’t need to be used,” Hamilton says. “Hopefully we have a great race and move forwards. I don’t want to see the stewards any more than they see me.”

Verstappen adds: “I know what’s in the sporting code, nobody needs to be reminded of that.”

Hamilton thinks of every championship as new

Thursday 9 December 2021 13:44 , Dan Austin

Lewis Hamilton says this world championship fight doesn’t feel different to others, despite the possibility of winning an unprecedented eighth title this weekend.

“I don’t look at [my achievements] as a multiple, I start from zero,” he said. “You’re a hunter from the moment you start training, you are focused on winning. I don’t turn up with number 1 on my car, I turn up with number 44.”

Neither driver focusing on the possibility of a crash

Thursday 9 December 2021 13:42 , Dan Austin

Both Verstappen and Hamilton have refused to be drawn on whether a crash between the pair could happen at Yas Marina on Sunday.

The Dutchman says the focus on clashes comes from the media rather than internal discussions within teams: “”As a driver you don’t think about these things. You try to do the best you can and win as a team. I try to be the best prepared, and I am trying to win this weekend.”

Hamilton adds: “I can’t control those things around me, just my preparation and how I conduct myself. ”

Verstappen’s friends help him deal with fame

Thursday 9 December 2021 13:40 , Dan Austin

F1 press conferences often feature questions from fans as well as journalists, and one viewer just asked both drivers how they deal with being famous.

Verstappen gives the most interesting answer, saying: “The most important thing is you know your real friends and you spend more time with them.”

Hamilton praises Mercedes’ work ethic

Thursday 9 December 2021 13:38 , Dan Austin

Lewis Hamilton has taken the opportunity to praise the work ethic of the Mercedes team, as they have faced their first real title fight since moving to the front of the grid in 2014.

“This is unmarked territory as a team,” he said . “With the year we've had, I'm sure so many people would have ruled us out being this close right at the end. It has been an incredible effort by everyone on the track and in the factory.”

Hamilton and Verstappen arrive

Thursday 9 December 2021 13:34 , Dan Austin

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are the final two drivers to take part in the pre-race press conference, and they’re arrived and ready to go through the media’s questions with Tom Clarkson.

Verstappen has already shown he is in a feisty mood going into the weekend, so let’s find out how both approach this one.

Stick around for updates.

Bottas ready to help Hamilton win championship

Thursday 9 December 2021 13:26 , Dan Austin

Valtteri Bottas says he is ready to help Lewis Hamilton in Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Finn will be undertaking his final race for Mercedes before his move to Alfa Romeo for 2022, and wants to end on a high note by helping the team secure an eighth consecutive double in both world championships.

“This weekend, I want to help the team win championship titles,” Bottas said in the pre-race press conference. “Of course I will play as a team if I need to.”

Raikkonen says retiring will make his mum happy

Thursday 9 December 2021 13:13 , Dan Austin

Kimi Raikkonen has told reporters in Abu Dhabi that one person who will be happy to finally see him retire from the sport will be his mother, Pauline.

The 42-year-old won the world championship with Ferrari in 2007 and enjoyed spells with other teams including McLaren and Lotus, but says his family is happy with the decision he announced back in September.

“I think my mum for sure is happy – she’s been asking probably for the last 15 years if I stop already!,” he told F1’s Beyond the Grid podcast. “The kids are looking forward, they have asked many times and I’m sure they will be very happy when I’m home. I can understand that and I want to be there.”

Alfa Romeo running modified farewell liveries in Abu Dhabi

Thursday 9 December 2021 13:04 , Dan Austin

Alfa Romeo will run liveries with added tribute stickers as they bid farewell to drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi.

The Finn will end his Formula 1 career this weekend, while the Italian will move to Formula E after being dropped in favour of F2 protégé Guanyu Zhou.

The Swiss squad has run the same driver pairing for the past three seasons, but will team Zhou with Valtteri Bottas ahead of the regulation change next season.

Say it in carbon: Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN to feature livery message for Kimi and Antonio in Abu Dhabi 🤩 pic.twitter.com/jh3HYKkl0X — Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) December 9, 2021

Ricciardo to undergo quarantine in Australia

Thursday 9 December 2021 12:55 , Dan Austin

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed he will undergo quarantine in Australia in order to be able to return home for the first time since before the pandemic.

The 31-year-old hasn’t been able to visit family due to his home nation’s strict Covid-19 travel regulations, and now he says an enforced stay in a hotel will be well worth it.

“Unfortunately, they’re not making it easy, but it is what it is,” he said in Abu Dhabi. “And I’ll do that. I need to get home, see family and friends. So once I get out of the four walls, I should still get hopefully three or four weeks with friends and family. And it’s summer, so something to look forward to.”

Verstappen claims he is treated unfairly by F1 stewards

Thursday 9 December 2021 12:47 , Dan Austin

Max Verstappen believes he is being treated unfairly by the Formula 1 stewards, and says he should not have received a penalty for brake-checking Lewis Hamilton in Saudi Arabia.

The Dutchman was given a post-race penalty of ten seconds, which cost him no places or points, after braking heavily in front of Hamilton after being told to give the Briton the lead of the race after running him off the road into Turn 1.

“The only thing I ask for is that it’s fair for everyone,” the championship leader said. “Clearly that’s not the case at the moment.

Verstappen blasts Mercedes and Hamilton

Thursday 9 December 2021 12:37 , Dan Austin

Max Verstappen has lambasted Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton by saying that fighting them this season has changed his view of the team “very much, and not in a positive way.”

The Dutchman has become the first genuine title rival Mercedes has had to content with since it began its domination of the turbo-hybrid era in 2014, and team principals and staff members on both sides have come in for criticism for childish remarks about one another.

The 24-year-old told The Race that Mercedes had shown who they “really are”, but added that he will congratulate Hamilton for winning an eighth world championship “if everything goes fair.”

Verstappen is “one step ahead”, says Alonso

Thursday 9 December 2021 12:28 , Dan Austin

Alonso has also been weighing in on the battle for the championship, and says that Max Verstappen’s performances this season have been on another level to the rest of the grid, including Lewis Hamilton.

The Spaniard watched in awe live on television last weekend after Verstappen drove a stunning two-thirds of a lap around the Jeddah circuit in the final part of qualifying, before sliding into the wall in the final sector.

“That qualifying round in Jeddah came from Mars, not Red Bull,” Alonso said. “He and Lewis are on a different level, but Max is one step ahead of all of us.”

Alonso jokes about competition for overtaking award

Thursday 9 December 2021 12:22 , Dan Austin

For the first time in its history, F1 will be giving an award to the driver who makes the highest number of overtakes during the seasons.

Rules stipulate that overtakes must take place on track and can’t include things like passing when others pit, or overtaking retired cars.

Fernando Alonso was leading the standings until Saudi Arabia, when he was overtaken by Sebastian Vettel, and has told the press conference of a cunning plan he says to secure the crown.

“I saw that this morning,” the 40-year-old joked. “It’s tempting to start from the pit lane or something to make more passes!”

Bottas reveals later offer after joining Alfa Romeo

Thursday 9 December 2021 12:19 , Dan Austin

Valtteri Bottas has revealed a rival F1 team made him an offer after the announcement that he was joining Alfa Romeo for 2022.

The Finn will partner Guanyu Zhou for the Swiss outfit next season, but told Supla.fi that another team tried to convince him to leave that contract for their own lowball offer.

“two days after I signed with Alfa, I got a call saying ‘we want you and we can pay half what Alfa pays’. I said, ‘you’re a bit late now’.”

Ocon says Alpine could be “dangerous" in 2022

Thursday 9 December 2021 12:07 , Dan Austin

Esteban Ocon says Alpine could be “dangerous” to teams higher up the grid order in 2022.

The Frenchman lost out to Valtteri Bottas for a podium last time at Jeddah, and told reporters that the team has enough skill in the strategy and driver departments to become a threat if next year-s car is up to scratch.

“Once we have the same pace as the top cars we are going to be very dangerous," the 25-year-old said. “We extract a lot from the car and as Fernando [Alonso] would say, it is part of the plan.”

Ricciardo gets tattoo of Alonso for Christmas

Thursday 9 December 2021 12:00 , Dan Austin

F1 has been running a secret Santa event for drivers this year and Daniel Ricciardo has just revealed his gifts from Fernando Alonso in the press conference.

The Australian made a deal with Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul last season that the Frenchman would have to get tattoo if the team earned a podium, and Ricciardo duly delivered. Now at McLaren, he has seen the favour returned by Alonso.

"Along with a nice bottle of red he also got me some temporary Fernando tattoos,” Ricciardi explained. “It's beautiful!"

Vettel wants Verstappen to win championship to preserve Schumacher record

Thursday 9 December 2021 11:56 , Dan Austin

Sebastian Vettel says he would rather Max Verstappen wins the drivers’ title on Sunday, so that Lewis Hamilton doesn’t surpass Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world championships.

Hamilton will move onto eight titles if he takes the crown this weekend, which would disappoint Vettel.

The German told a press conference previewing the Yas Marina race: “Michael is my hero, so I probably don't want Lewis to win on Sunday. Whatever happens, Michael will be the best driver ever for me.”

F1 finale will be free-to-air on Channel 4

Thursday 9 December 2021 11:51 , Dan Austin

The finale of this scintillating Formula 1 season will be broadcast free-to-air in the United Kingdom after Channel 4 struck a deal with Sky Sports.

Sky’s coverage, including commentary from David Croft and Martin Brundle, will be carried by C4 in a similar style to the final of the US Open earlier this year, when the publicly-owned channel paid to broadcast the same coverage produced by Amazon Prime as Emma Raducanu won the event.

F1 is aiming to capitalise on the potential for audience growth, and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “We are excited that Sky will make the Grand Prix on Sunday available to Channel 4 viewers so everyone can tune in live for the thrilling finale to this epic season.”

McLaren boss wants FIA communications off TV

Thursday 9 December 2021 11:39 , Dan Austin

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl says communications between FIA Race Director Michael Masi and teams should not be broadcast live during races.

Masi’s use of the word “offer” when discussing the second red flag-restart with Red Bull at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last weekend caused uproar among fans, and Seidl says the solution is to keep such talks confidential.

Seidl said: "To be honest from my point of view I was never a fan to broadcast this communication, because there's also things going back and forward regarding safety, which I don't think necessarily should always be broadcast, that is my opinion on it."

Mazepin compares F1 debut to eating an element

Thursday 9 December 2021 11:32 , Dan Austin

Haas driver Nikita Mazepin has endured a woeful rookie season in Formula 1. The 22-year-old has consistently been way off the pace of team-mate Mick Schumacher, has spun and crashed the car on numerous occasions, and been so slow at times that he has been a danger to faster drivers lapping him.

The Russian has now given his appraisal of his debut campaign with bizarre metaphor that perhaps goes some way to explaining his struggles.

“You have to eat an elephant bite by bite,” Mazepin told the media in his press conference. “To me, Formula One and an elephant feel quite similar.”

If you say so, Nikita.

Norris jokes about crashing into Leclerc

Thursday 9 December 2021 11:25 , Dan Austin

Lando Norris has used his portion of the drivers’ press conference to joke about Max Verstappen’s crash with Lewis Hamilton in Jeddah last time out.

Norris is battling for the ‘best of the rest’ fifth spot in the championship behind both Mercedes and Red Bull drivers, and says he could harness Verstappen’s methods to beat the Ferrari man.

Discussing tactics for Sunday’s race, the 22-year-old said he could “aybe brake check him... It’s only a ten second penalty!”

Russell grateful to Williams ahead of farewell

Thursday 9 December 2021 11:09 , Dan Austin

George Russell will be moving on next season too, but will be stepping forward towards the front of the grid as he swaps his Williams seat for the second Mercedes car alongside Lewis Hamilton.

The 24-year-old has spent the last three seasons with Williams, earning podium at Belgium this year and leading the team on-track through a difficult transition to new ownership under Dorilton Capital, and says he will be grateful to the squad forever.

“I have learned the sport [here], developed my skills,” the Briton said. “I have made many friendships and they will be forever.”

Raikkonen “looking forward” to end of F1 career

Thursday 9 December 2021 11:06 , Dan Austin

Kimi Raikkonen has been taking part in his final press conference as a Formula 1 driver as he gets set to retire following the conclusion of the season in Abu Dhabi.

The Alfa Romeo driver announced his decision to end his career in September, having won the championship with Ferrari in 2007.

In typically cold style, the Finn told the press: ”I’m looking forward to when the race is done.”

FIA warns points could be deducted in Abu Dhabi

Thursday 9 December 2021 10:51 , Dan Austin

FIA Race Director Michael Masi has issued a warning to teams and drivers that points can be deducted for any serious misdemeanours at Abu Dhabi.

Masi issues notes before ever grand prix and used the opportunity ahead of this weekend’s title decider to make clear that any overly dirty driving will be severely punished.

The Australian warned against: “Any infringement of the principles of fairness in competition, behaviour in an unsportsmanlike manner or attempt to influence the result of a competition in a way that is contrary to sporting ethics,” before adding: “The stewards may also decide to impose the following penalties: Suspension for one or more competitions, withdrawal of points for the championship.”

Abu Dhabi agrees 10-year extension to host F1 finale

Thursday 9 December 2021 10:41 , Dan Austin

The Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi has agreed a 10-year extension of its contract with Formula 1 to host the season finale.

The track joined the calendar in 2009 and has hosted the climax of every campaign since 2014, doing so once again this time around as Lewis Hamilton an Max Verstappen battle it out for glory.

“We are delighted to confirm that we will be racing in Abu Dhabi until 2030 under this new agreement,” said F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali in an announcement at the circuit on Thursday morning.

Wolff says common sense is key with stewards’ decisions

Thursday 9 December 2021 10:34 , Dan Austin

In the wake of Helmut Marko’s original comments blaming Lewis Hamilton for the clash with Max Verstappen, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has called for “common sense” over any intervention made by stewards.

Verstappen was eventually penalised for the incident with a ten second time penalty post-race, while Marko apologised for his comments, and Wolff says emotions should be kept in check.

“Someone is always going to be unhappy about things. I’m trying, with all my bias, still to try to look at things with a common sense. I guess I’m not always successful in the heat of the moment.”

Marko apologises for comments on Verstappen and Hamilton collision

Thursday 9 December 2021 10:18 , Dan Austin

The director Red Bull’s young driver program Helmut Marko has apologised for comments made in the wake of the collision between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton as the former slowed to give back the lead to the latter in Saudi Arabia.

Marko originally blamed Hamilton, saying TV crews at Jeddah: “We feel we have been treated unfairly. We are working to prove Max’s braking pressure did not increase when he crashed with Hamilton. Hamilton simply misjudged and drove into Max’s car. Unfortunately, that left two big cuts in our rear tyre. That’s why we couldn’t attack anymore.”

The Austrian backed down afterwards, though, telling f1-insider.com: “At the time of the television interview, I passed on exactly the information I had previously received from the engineers. They obviously weren’t right, so I’m sorry.”

Mercedes have “performance” advantage, says Red Bull

Thursday 9 December 2021 10:07 , Dan Austin

Christian Horner says Mercedes have a performance advantage over Red Bull right now, which his team must overcome to best Lewis Hamilton in the battle for the drivers’ championship.

Hamilton has won three consecutive races to go into the final round at Yas Marina level with Max Verstappen, and Horner says the Mercedes is simply faster right now.

“We've got to try and beat Lewis one more time this year,” Horner told media before leaving Saudi Arabia. “The performance is with [Mercedes] at the moment, they've won three races on the bounce. They're going to be very, very competitive in Abu Dhabi.”

When will F1 drivers face the media today?

Thursday 9 December 2021 09:56 , Dan Austin

All 20 Formula drivers will face the media today in traditional Thursday press conferences.

Drivers are paired together by F1 staff in a different order this weekend, and the organisers have given everybody what they want by teaming Lewis Hamilton with Max Verstappen in front of the press.

Valtteri Bottas will also be paired with Sergio Perez as the battle for the constructors’ championship between Mercedes and Red Bull continues, while the retiring Kimi Raikkonen’s final F1 press conference will see him sat alongside William’s George Russell.

The press session gets underway at 13:30 GMT, so for full details and timings of when Hamilton and Verstappen will be live, check the article below:

F1 press conference time and schedule ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Horner calls Hamilton “very wily” amid defence of Verstappen

Thursday 9 December 2021 09:47 , Dan Austin

Lewis Hamilton can be “very wily” in on-track battles with Max Verstappen says Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, amid criticism of the Dutchman’s driving in Saudi Arabia from various former drivers and pundits.

Verstappen received two penalties at Jeddah as his defence of the lead bordered on recklessness rather than racing, but Hamilton eventually came through to win despite taking damage from the collision caused when his title rival braked when trying to give the lead back.

“Lewis is very wily with the way he does it sometimes,” Horner explained. “These are two guys that are fighting over such fine margins, and pushing it to the boundary. And if you don’t want them to have the ability to run wide, then put a gravel trap over there.”

Horner believes luck is on Hamilton’s side

Thursday 9 December 2021 09:39 , Dan Austin

Horner also told the media in Saudi Arabia last weekend that “luck” is playing a significant part in Lewis Hamilton’s title battle resurgence.

The seven-time world champion has won the last three races in spectacular finish to level things up in the standings, but Horner believes skill and speed are not the only factors playing a role.

“It’s the first time since we were [in Abu Dhabi] in 2012, and 2010 with Sebastian, that rival teams have gone into the final race fighting for the drivers’ world championship,” he said. “But Lady Luck’s shining on Lewis at the moment. Ocon drove over his front wing at the start, he drove into the back of Max. You know, he’s ridden his luck.”

Horner hoping for “clean and fair” Abu Dhabi finale

Thursday 9 December 2021 09:31 , Dan Austin

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says is hoping for a “clean and fair” conclusion to the Formula 1 season at Abu Dhabi.

The campaign has been marked by collisions between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton after several crucial junctures, with stewards’ decisions and rights to appeal hearings dominating the back end of the season as much as the on track racing.

“You want to win on the track,” he told the press. “Not in a stewards’ room, not in a gravel trap. You want to win it. It’s been a tough fight all the way through the year. There’s been some fantastic racing between these two drivers, and I hope that it’s a fair and clean race in Abu Dhabi.”

Verstappen’s dad respects Hamilton only as a driver

Thursday 9 December 2021 09:17 , Dan Austin

Max Verstappen’s former F1 driver dad Jos says he says “respects” Lewis Hamilton as a driver, but “the rest, nothing.”

The Dutchman droverhis own motorsport career before managing his son’s, earning two podiums in 106 race starts for teams including Benneton, Arrow and Minardi, and says he has no relationship whatsoever with Hamilton.

“I never speak to Lewis. He doesn’t need to speak to me. I’m nothing to him. I respect him as a driver, but the rest…nothing,” he told the Daily Mail. “Max and Lewis only speak on the podium, very little. When I see Max with other drivers, I think they get on very well. But with Lewis, nothing. Lewis is in his own world.”

The elder Verstappen has previously been given two suspended prison sentences, one for a 1998 assault which a left a man with a fractured skull, and another for threatening a woman over text message while breaching a restraining order in 2018.

Jos Verstappen was also arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of an ex-girlfriend after he allegedly drove a car into her, before charges were later withdrawn.

Wolff says he will respect Horner again once title fight is over

Thursday 9 December 2021 09:08 , Dan Austin

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says the mutual respect between himself and Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner will return once the Formula 1 title battle has concluded this weekend.

The pair have exchanged barbs in public with increasing frequency as the intensity has picked up across the course of the season, but Wolff believes that is a natural consequence of the sporting circumstances.

“I think we will show respect after the championship is won, either direction,” the Austrian told the F1 Nation podcast. “I think it will calm down. It’s absolutely genuine because there is so much at stake,” he said. It’s ambitious people, ambitious teams that are really fighting tooth and nail for this championship.”

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website