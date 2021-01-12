F1 season to start in Bahrain after Australian GP postponed

  • In this March 17, 2019, file photo, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain waves as the drivers parade begins ahead of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, Australia. The start of the 2021 Formula One season has been delayed after the Australian Grand Prix was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Australian race in Melbourne has been rescheduled from March 21 to November 21. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)
  • In this June 27, 2010, file photo, an aerial view shows the start of Europe's Formula One Grand Prix at the Valencia street circuit in Valencia, Spain. The start of the 2021 Formula One season has been delayed after the Australian Grand Prix was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz,File)
  • In this March 16, 2019, file photo, Red Bull driver Pierre Gasly of France races past the crowd during the third practice session for the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, Australia. The start of the 2021 Formula One season has been delayed after the Australian Grand Prix was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Australian race in Melbourne has been rescheduled from March 21 to November 21. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)
  • In this March 17, 2019, file photo, Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland, bottom, leads his teammate Lewis Hamilton of Britain and the rest of the pack during the start of the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix in Melbourne, Australia. The start of the 2021 Formula One season has been delayed after the Australian Grand Prix was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Australian race in Melbourne has been rescheduled from March 21 to November 21. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
  • In this March 17, 2019, file photo, drivers pose for a group photo ahead of the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix in Melbourne, Australia. The start of the Formula One season has been delayed after the Australian Grand Prix was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Australian race in Melbourne has been rescheduled from March 21 to November 21. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)
  • In this March 17, 2019, file photo, the award ceremony for the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix is watched by team supporters while Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland, teammate Lewis Hamilton of Britain and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands stand on the podium in Melbourne, Australia. The start of the 2021 Formula One season has been delayed after the Australian Grand Prix was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Australian race in Melbourne has been rescheduled from March 21 to November 21. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
1 / 6

Australia F1 Season Delayed

In this March 17, 2019, file photo, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain waves as the drivers parade begins ahead of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, Australia. The start of the 2021 Formula One season has been delayed after the Australian Grand Prix was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Australian race in Melbourne has been rescheduled from March 21 to November 21. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)

LONDON (AP) — The start of the Formula One season was delayed by one week on Tuesday after the Australian Grand Prix was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the race in Melbourne moved from March to November, the season will now start in Bahrain on March 28.

The Australian race, initially set to open the season on March 21, has been rescheduled to Nov. 21 with F1 organizers citing “the ongoing situation regarding COVID-19.” The Chinese Grand Prix has also been postponed but no new date has been set. Strict travel restrictions for the pandemic make Australia and China among the hardest countries for F1 teams to enter.

The season will instead start with the Bahrain Grand Prix less than four months after the Sakhir venue held two races as part of the 2020 season.

A race has been added at the Imola track in Italy on April 18, a week after the scheduled date for the Chinese GP. There is a vacant slot on May 2, with the Portimao circuit in Portugal among the leading candidates for that weekend.

“Discussions with the promoter and authorities in China are ongoing with the potential to reschedule the race later in the season if possible.” F1 said in a statement.

There is no obvious back-up date in the calendar. Races in the second half of the season are organized back-to-back in three-week blocks, putting heavy strain on team staff.

Postponing the Australian GP already means pushing back the end of the season in Abu Dhabi by a week to Dec. 12. The calendar stays at 23 races, the most ever.

Martin Pakula, the minister for tourism and major events in the Victorian state government which backs the Melbourne race, said it was a sensible decision which potentially could mean international fans attending — if Australia's borders re-open in time.

“This is the right decision and we thank Formula 1 management for their co-operation in setting a new schedule,” he said. “The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix is one of the great events in the world and we’ll make sure it can be run safely and successfully in November.”

The pandemic has disrupted the F1 season for a second year. Last year's race in Australia was canceled after one team member tested positive for the coronavirus. Fans were preparing to enter the circuit for Friday practice when organizers announced the cancellation.

That started a cascade of postponements and cancellations which meant the rescheduled 2020 season didn't start until July. There was a compressed 17-race schedule through December with all races in Europe or the Middle East.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ Lauren Boebert faces calls to resign after tweeting information about Nancy Pelosi during Capitol riot

    The Congresswoman previously said she would carry a gun to Congress

  • Trump is reportedly 'gutted' about losing PGA Championship

    Following the deadly Capitol riot last week, President Trump has faced defiance from his own vice president and Republican lawmakers, a slew of resignations within his administration, getting booted from his favorite method of mass communication, and a looming congressional impeachment. But it appears the PGA's decision to move the 2022 PGA Championship from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, may have upset the president as much as anything else, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported Monday.A source close to the White House told Haberman that Trump is "gutted" by the move, and while he's angry about the House moving forward with impeachment (for an unprecedented second time), his reaction to losing the tournament was a "different order of magnitude."> He's angry about impeachment, people who have spoken to him say. But the reaction to the PGA decision was different order of magnitude.> > -- Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 11, 2021On paper, impeachment certainly seems like a bigger deal, but Trump's affinity for golf is no secret, and his apparent emotional prioritization wasn't shocking to everyone. > In the last 72 hours, Trump has been cut off from Twitter and big-time golf. Compared to these blows, impeachment is no big woop. https://t.co/TBsZv651ap> > -- Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) January 11, 2021More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly blamed 'antifa people' for Capitol siege, was told by GOP House leader no, 'it's MAGA' Trapped GOP lawmakers apparently had to go on live TV to get Trump's attention during the Capitol siege Trump is reportedly so angry aides are warning him against a self-pardon, he's put all pardons 'on hold'

  • Guard withdraws from Wisconsin city after charging decision

    The Wisconsin National Guard has pulled troops out of a southeastern Wisconsin city after protests over a decision not to charge a white police officer with shooting a Black man in the back didn't materialize. Guard spokesman Joe Trovato said Monday that about 500 troops have withdrawn from Kenosha after spending a week there in anticipation of demonstrations. Officer Rusten Sheskey's decision to shoot Jacob Blake in the back during a domestic dispute in August sparked chaotic protests in Kenosha that went on for several nights.

  • Army Investigates Fort Bragg Soldier for Attending Rally That Ended in US Capitol Breach

    Capt. Emily Rainey is scheduled to leave the Army in April after resigning her commission over earlier incidents.

  • 'Hot news from the Super League!': How Vietnam skirts Party speculation ban on social media

    Vietnamese are trading fake weather reports and football scores on social media as a creative means to discuss Communist Party leadership wrangling after an official ban on speculation ahead of the Party's biggest and most important meeting in five years. At its 13th National Congress, due to be held later this month, the Communist Party will formally select a new chief, national president, prime minister and National Assembly chair for the next five years. The main candidates are all widely known in Hanoi's political circles, but were officially declared top secret in December to discourage potentially critical debate.

  • Sarah Sanders: Former Trump spokesperson gets lectured on First Amendment by her old high school teacher

    'You didn't take the advanced class. If you had, maybe you would better understand the First Amendment’

  • In 1st sermon since Senate win, Warnock says U.S. can't change until it faces the 'sickness of our situation'

    In his first sermon since winning his Senate race on Tuesday, Rev. Raphael Warnock told worshipers at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta that he wanted to talk to them about "God's victory over violence."On Wednesday, one day after Warnock was elected Georgia's first Black senator and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff was elected the state's first Jewish senator, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. "Just as we were trying to put on our celebration shoes, the ugly side of our story — our great and grand American story — began to emerge as we saw the crude and the angry and the disrespectful and the violent break their way into the people's house, some carrying Confederate flags, signs and symbols of an Old World Order passing away," said Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church."They were not protesters, they were rioters, tearing up the people's house, and they were handled with the kind of kid gloves with humanity," Warnock continued. "One could not help but juxtapose that to the response to those who were responding this summer to the deaths of George Floyd and the death of Breonna Taylor, those who rose up in peaceful, nonviolent struggle, and were met with brute force."The U.S. must face what happened on Wednesday, he said, acknowledging that "we cannot and we will not change until we confront or are confronted by the sickness of our situation. That applies to individuals, that applies to institutions, that applies to nations. You can never get better until you have an actual diagnosis."More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly blamed 'antifa people' for Capitol siege, was told by GOP House leader no, 'it's MAGA' Trapped GOP lawmakers apparently had to go on live TV to get Trump's attention during the Capitol siege Trump is reportedly so angry aides are warning him against a self-pardon, he's put all pardons 'on hold'

  • A new migrant wave pleads for answers in Mexico

    Cries of desperation on Mexico's southern border. This is the town of Tapachula, where migrants who have crossed over from Guatemala are demanding humanitarian visas. Mexico's national guard is deployed in full riot gear. Guatemala and Honduras have now announced they're deploying their own troops, after news surfaced that new caravans of migrants are forming in Central America with the eventual goal of reaching the United States. ''We just want them to give us an answer," this woman says, who is originally from Cuba. "We just want answers, without excuses." This man, also from Cuba, says "Nobody will leave until we get some answers, to see what happens to us." The new caravans forming have caught the attention of U.S. officials, which have called on the Central American countries to stop them. In recent years many migrants have chosen to form up in massive caravans instead of trekking alone, because staying in a group helps protect them from criminals who would prey on them. Luis Rey Garcia Villagran works for the migrant support center in the town. "Human mobility has to do with the serious problems that are occurring in their countries and that is why people are moving more than ever. (...) People are literally drowning. The problems with injustice, the problems with insecurity continue as well as problems with organized gangs who capture and kill people who are over there." On Friday (January 8) a federal court in California blocked a last-ditch effort from the outgoing Trump administration to dramatically harden the U.S. asylum system even further. It would have cut off most access to migrants who reach the border, and broadly deny some types of asylum claims including domestic abuse and gang violence.

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Florida man spotted with Pelosi lectern gets $25K bail

    A Florida man spotted carrying a lectern belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office in a widely circulated photo during the Capitol assault was released Monday on $25,000 bail. A federal magistrate judge in Tampa agreed to the release Monday at a brief hearing for Adam Johnson, 36, from the nearby community of Parrish. “This is a serious case,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Scruggs said at the hearing, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “Everyone involved in the storming of the Capitol last week needs to be held accountable for their actions, including Mr. Johnson.”

  • Madison Cawthorn Is a Disappointment

    ‘My first act as a member of Congress will be to object to the Electoral College certification of the 2020 election.” So said Madison Cawthorn, the new representative for North Carolina’s eleventh congressional district and, at 25, the youngest member of the House, on December 31. With that promise alone, Cawthorn demonstrated a questionable level of judgment. Subsequent events only proved this further, and, when considered alongside earlier missteps, make it quite possible that he is already unworthy of the office he now holds.Consider first the timeline of January 6. Early that day, Cawthorn joined eight Republican senators and more than 50 House Republicans in objecting to certification of Arizona’s electoral results. The business of certification was forced to a premature end after attendees of a “Stop the Steal” rally, who had been urged to march on the Capitol by President Trump, mobbed the building, forcing members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence to evacuate. Congress reconvened later that day, and into the night. When the roll reached Pennsylvania, Cawthorn joined 138 Republicans in objecting to the certification.These facts in themselves call Cawthorn’s judgment into question. Before the Capitol mobbing, Cawthorn already had declined to appeal to his constituents’ better angels, instead letting the most passionate and least rational voices carry the day concerning the legitimacy of the 2020 election. He did so despite saying, in an interview with Jewish Insider just after being elected, that victory for President Trump “seems an unlikely scenario.” As our Dan McLaughlin has written and as Mitch McConnell said before the day’s gruesome intermission, “nothing before us proves illegality anywhere near the massive scale . . . that would have tipped the entire election.” Nor, as McConnell added, “can public doubt alone justify a radical break” -- one that would have entailed an unprecedented step -- “when the doubt itself was incited without any evidence.” Cawthorn at least had the good sense to condemn the rioters. But he lacked the good sense to change his mind. Several senators (though not all) planning objections to certification did so after the day’s intervening events.They deserve only the tiniest bit of credit for this, putting them at least above their ignominious colleagues such as Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, who did not change their minds. The interruption of a violent mob provided the clarity needed to prove that some actually had been merely posturing the whole time. Even beforehand, McConnell argued against such a vote in objection, identifying how most of the people making it likely considered it. “And I will not pretend such a vote would be a harmless protest gesture while relying on others to do the right thing,” he said. Such a vote proved more than harmless. But, again, Cawthorn did not change his mind. That may have been because he had an elevated degree of investment in the proposition. The day before, he tweeted that he would put the Republican establishment on his shoulders and “drag them kicking and screaming back to the Constitution.” And he actually spoke at the rally on the National Mall from which the Capitol rioters emerged. He called for its attendees to “chant so loudly that the cowards in Washington, D.C., that I serve with can hear you,” beginning his career in Congress by, at the very least, insulting many of his fellow members of Congress (already implicitly insulting many of them by considering their elections illegitimate, as his colleague Chip Roy pointed out). And he did so in the process of performing instead of governing, a blight of our age. Whether his motivations were cynical or earnest, they were disturbing regardless, and the actions that followed were irresponsible.It’s true that Cawthorn can cite the fact that he was not alone in his objections. It is a worrisome fact, one that requires a certain reckoning on the right, that so many joined in these objections. But in Cawthorn’s very first official act as a member of Congress, he could have done something quite different. One might have expected as much: He ran explicitly as a leader for a “new generation.” But instead of breaking boldly from his colleagues and on behalf of America’s institutions -- an act for which he would have had noble company, such as Millennial Wisconsin representative Mike Gallagher -- he conformed to the former. Instead of separating from the politics of the past, in an election year that saw him gain elected office while Trump lost it, he yoked his fortunes to a president who has now thoroughly discredited himself. If Cawthorn is what a new generation of leaders looks like, we should at most expect it to be no different from the old generations -- if it is not worse outright.Perhaps we could have seen this coming. When Cawthorn won his election, he celebrated by tweeting, “Cry more, lib,” an invocation of a popular online conservative meme of mockery. It was a sign of immaturity from someone who should be seeking to reassure others of stature beyond his years, not silliness beneath them. Cawthorn admitted this, in a way. He claimed that, “in the heat of victory,” he had gone too far. And by the way, his tweet was directed at “cancel culture,” not at his opponent. Still, it was a poor but, as it turned out, portentous start to his actual political career. Other signs came earlier than that: obfuscation about his seemingly admirable background, describing himself as essentially set to attend the Naval Academy before an accident left him paralyzed (which was, at the very least, my interpretation of his early campaign materials), when in fact he had merely been nominated and not yet accepted (as he later clarified). All of this suggests someone who does not yet have the character requisite for public office.It is early, and Cawthorn is still young: at 25, even younger than I (27). Soon, Trump will be out of office, whether Cawthorn was ever serious about the possibility that it might be otherwise or was merely hoping to take political advantage of posturing as though it could be. He will thereafter get the opportunity to prove whether his first official act as a member of Congress was an aberration, or, instead, the template from which his public persona will largely derive. Last August, I defended him from spurious allegations of racism. In doing so, I wrote this:> Perhaps some other defect or foible will emerge, whether on Instagram or elsewhere; he is in the fray now, his age notwithstanding, and he should expect nothing less. Such instances may or may not rise to the level requiring evaluation; among those, some or perhaps just one may merit the strangling in the crib of his public life that his critics seem to seek. I will consider each in turn as it emerges. Having considered this one, however, I deem it unworthy of concern.Well, Cawthorn’s behavior in public office so far has been quite worthy of concern. Unless he changes course quickly, his time in office won’t deserve to be very long. If he can’t do better, then surely the voters of North Carolina can do better than him.

  • Police officer who protected the Capitol during riots dies off-duty

    Officer Howard Liebengood, 51, was a 15-year veteran of the US Capitol police force

  • NYT Reporter Warns Conservative Writer Andy Ngo is a ‘Real Threat’, Should Be Censored on Twitter

    Sarah Jeong, the New York Times reporter who made headlines in 2018 for antagonizing white people, has branded conservative journalist Andy Ngo "dangerous" and called for his censorship on Twitter. In a tweet posted on Jan. 9, Jeong cited a thread from Donovan Farley, another journalist who claimed that Ngo repeatedly "willfully deceives his followers into a frenzy that results in death and rape threats" for journalists and "anyone else" supposedly targeted by his "scorn."

  • Turkish 'sex cult' leader sentenced to 1,000 years in prison

    A Turkish court has sentenced the leader of an evangelical sex cult to one thousand years in prison for a litany of sexual offences and fraud. Adnan Oktar, who promoted creationism on his conservative Islamic TV channel, was known for surrounding himself with scantily dressed women whom he called his “kittens” before his arrest in 2018. He was detained with around 200 other suspects by Istanbul police and on Monday was jailed for 1,075 years for crimes including sexual assault, sexual abuse of children, fraud and attempted political and military espionage. The 64-year-old was also found guilty of backing a group led by the US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey says was behind an attempted military coup in 2016. The court sentenced two executives in Oktar's organisation, Tarkan Yavas and Oktar Babuna, to 211 and 186 years, respectively. During the trial, which heard harrowing testimonies from victims of sexual abuse, Oktar denied being associated with Mr Gulen and also insisted he was not the head of a "sex cult". At a hearing in September, Mr Oktar told a judge he had around 1,000 “girlfriends” which he attributed to his “overflowing of love in my heart for women.” He also claimed on a separate occasion to be “extraordinarily potent.” One victim who gave evidence at the trial, and was identified only as CC for legal reasons, said Oktar repeatedly sexually abused her and other women. The woman, who joined the cult aged 17, said some of the women raped by Oktar had been forced to take contraceptives afterwards.

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly blamed 'antifa people' for Capitol siege, was told by GOP House leader no, 'it's MAGA' Trapped GOP lawmakers apparently had to go on live TV to get Trump's attention during the Capitol siege Trump is reportedly so angry aides are warning him against a self-pardon, he's put all pardons 'on hold'

  • Analysis: Trump abdicating in the job he fought to retain

    President Donald Trump’s days in office are numbered. A violent mob incited by the president's own words chanted for Mike Pence's lynching at the U.S. Capitol and Trump made no effort to reach out to his vice president. Trump only belatedly ordered flags flown at half-staff to honor an officer who gave his life defending the Capitol, and couldn’t be bothered to describe the officer’s actions.

  • Capitol officer praised as a hero for handling of mob

    At a key moment in the rampage, Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman diverted angry rioters away from vulnerable lawmakers.

  • Black GOP Congressmen who joined the Trump coup must resign

    Two newly-elected Black Republican congressmen signed up in support of the attempted Trump coup and overturn the 2020 presidential election — now it is time for them to resign. The two House members are Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), the former NFL player with ties to the QAnon pro-Trump conspiracy cult, and Byron Donalds (R-FL), a Black conservative and former Tea Party activist.

  • ‘She wouldn’t scream.’ Salon owner convicted of trafficking stabbed worker with nail tools

    Woman’s abusive ways also included biting and beating her mother with a cell phone, prosecutors say

  • Trapped GOP lawmakers apparently had to go on live TV to get Trump's attention during the Capitol siege

    As hundreds of President Trump's supporters marauded through the U.S. Capitol during a six-hour siege Wednesday, evidently hunting Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress gathered to certify President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory, Republican lawmakers repeatedly called the White House for assistance, The Washington Post reports. They had stiff competition.Trapped lawmakers "begged for immediate help during the siege," but "they struggled to get through to the president, who — safely ensconced in the West Wing — was too busy watching fiery TV images of the crisis unfolding around them to act or even bother to hear their pleas," the Post reports. "Several Republican members of Congress also called White House aides, begging them to get Trump's attention and have him call for the violence to end. The lawmakers reiterated that they had been loyal Trump supporters and were even willing to vote against the electoral college results — but were now scared for their lives."House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) eventually got through to Trump himself, but he "later told allies that he found the president distracted," the Post reports. "So McCarthy repeatedly appeared on television to describe the mayhem, an adviser said, in an effort to explain just how dire the situation was." Trump "was hard to reach, and you know why? Because it was live TV," one close Trump adviser told the Post. "If it's TiVo, he just hits pause and takes the calls. If it's live TV, he watches it, and he was just watching it all unfold."Trump's aides and family members eventually convinced him to tweet for his supporters to "support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement" and "stay peaceful," but it wasn't enough, "and the president had not wanted to include the final instruction to 'stay peaceful,'" the Post reports. A subsequent video was also insufficient. "At one point, Trump worried that the unruly group was frightening GOP lawmakers from doing his bidding and objecting to the election results," the Post adds, citing an official and a close adviser, but for most of the siege, Trump "was busy enjoying the spectacle," watching "with interest, buoyed to see that his supporters were fighting so hard on his behalf."Five people died, including four Trump supporters storming the Capitol and a Capitol Police officer, also a Trump supporter, killed protecting the building and its occupants. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly blamed 'antifa people' for Capitol siege, was told by GOP House leader no, 'it's MAGA' Trump is reportedly so angry aides are warning him against a self-pardon, he's put all pardons 'on hold' Trump is reportedly 'gutted' about losing PGA Championship