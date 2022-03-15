F1 star Hamilton to change his name to honour mother
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will change his name to honour his mother Carmen Larbalestier, he revealed on Monday as he prepares to challenge for a record eighth world title.
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will change his name to honour his mother Carmen Larbalestier, he revealed on Monday as he prepares to challenge for a record eighth world title.
That’s not going to buff out…
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask Cameron Smith.
Did the Vikings make a mistake?
A lot of fans made similar comments.
Garlits says NHRA Founder Wally Parks 'was a tough guy to deal with. He was very stubborn.'
Less than two months after announcing his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady confirmed that he's returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The 950-horsepower beast of a car reaches 100 mph in 4.8 seconds and completes a quarter-mile in 9.8 seconds.
"Everybody is heartbroken for Pack, for his family and for our football family here because he had a tremendous impact on everyone he met," SJSU Football's head coach said.
Here are some quick facts, via sources with direct knowledge of the Yankees’ thinking, about what Sunday night’s big trade means.
Texas Tech edged UCLA for a higher seeding in the NCAA tournament's East Region. The Bruins begin a new March Madness run Thursday against Akron.
Pep Guardiola refused to panic after Manchester City wasted a host of chances in a damaging 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Monday that severely dented their bid to retain the Premier League title.
The sudden and unexpected return of Tom Brady to Tampa Bay apparently will be causing other players to suddenly and unexpectedly return to Tampa Bay. On Sunday night, center Ryan Jensen re-signed with the Bucs, on the eve of his ability to officially shop himself to other teams. Also, and as noted by JoeBucsFan.com, running [more]
Julian Edelman had one of the funniest reactions to former Patriots QB Tom Brady announcing that he's unretiring and returning to the NFL for another season.
"I wanted to win the Rodeo for as long as I can remember, but I never thought I'd set a record," said the reserve champion.
It's been years since Colorado State advanced out of the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
World number three Alexander Zverev crashed out of the ATP Indian Wells Masters on Sunday, stunned in his opening match 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2) by 39th-ranked American Tommy Paul.
Actress Piper Perabo joined Yellowstone for season 4, and recently she teased that a romantic relationship is on the horizon between her character and Kevin Costoner's.
Every college basketball team aims to peak in time for the NCAA tournament, but some aren't so fortunate due to injuries or disrupted team chemistry.
Check out the complete full list of results following Chase Briscoe's first career NASCAR Cup Series win Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
WWE confirmed Scott Hall's death Monday night, less than one day after former tag team partner Kevin Nash said he'd be taken off life support.