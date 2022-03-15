F1 star Hamilton to change his name to honour mother
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will change his name to honour his mother Carmen Larbalestier, he revealed on Monday as he prepares to challenge for a record eighth world title.
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will change his name to honour his mother Carmen Larbalestier, he revealed on Monday as he prepares to challenge for a record eighth world title.
Max Verstappen is looking to defend his crown while Lewis Hamilton is bidding for a record-breaking eighth world title.
Sunday’s jam-packed awards-show schedule kicked off with the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall. With the Critics Choice Awards — rescheduled from a January date due to the COVID-19 pandemic — taking place later the same evening in Los Angeles, the question quickly became which nominated stars would choose to […]
Will Smith has always been very honest about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. Some might say the pair have been way too honest about their marriage. In an interview with Gayle King for CBS Sunday Morning, during a conversation about his memoir Will, his long career and Oscar-nominated role in King Richard, he discussed the persistent rumors about whether he and Jada have been completely monogamous.
The day has finally come — the wedding day of longtime lovers Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews! After years of planning, the two finally tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony in Hawaii and the photos are beyond stunning. On March 12, the pair wed under a sea of white roses, smiling from ear to […]
XC90, XC60, S90 and S60 Recharge plug-in hybrids double their electric range and get a big power increase for 2023.
Andy Behrens, Krysten Peek and Frank Schwab break down the West Region of the 2022 NCAA men’s tournament field - including top seeded Arizona.
Tom Brady’s retirement lasted only 40 days. Brady tweeted the official announcement of his 23rd season in Tampa on March 13, saying there’s ‘unfinished business.’ Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer, Brian Sozzi, and Jared Blikre discuss further details on how this could be a game changer for the NFL business.
The 950-horsepower beast of a car reaches 100 mph in 4.8 seconds and completes a quarter-mile in 9.8 seconds.
Five teams were the biggest winners of the men's bracket reveal. But all of college basketball and March Madness lost.
Did the Vikings make a mistake?
A lot of fans made similar comments.
That’s not going to buff out…
Garlits says NHRA Founder Wally Parks 'was a tough guy to deal with. He was very stubborn.'
Any hope of the Cleveland Browns trading for Texans QB Deshaun Watson appears dead according to several new reports on Monday
Less than two months after announcing his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady confirmed that he's returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
"Everybody is heartbroken for Pack, for his family and for our football family here because he had a tremendous impact on everyone he met," SJSU Football's head coach said.
Texas Tech edged UCLA for a higher seeding in the NCAA tournament's East Region. The Bruins begin a new March Madness run Thursday against Akron.
The NCAA selection committee kept these notable teams out of the field of 68, which means they're instead headed for the NIT.
Kevin Kisner’s regular caddie, Duane Bock, had been struggling with a stomach illness and he fell behind on the fifth hole.
Brady’s comeback comes less than two months after his retirement announcement.