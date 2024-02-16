F1 traffic barrels remain nearly 3 months later, center medians may not be replaced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Flamingo bridge Formula One built may be gone, but the racing giant left behind a few other things: hundreds of traffic cones.

They’re along the streets outside of Las Vegas Boulevard repaved for the November 2023 racing weekend: Harmon Avenue, Koval Lane and Sands Avenue. Rows of orange cones and barrels sit where center traffic medians once stood before their removal.

The 6 inches of concrete — more in some places — were removed across all those streets to create a suitable racing surface for the technically burdensome racing cars. They’re visible on satellite views from before the 2023 repaving.

While their removal may have been necessary for the race, it likely does not help driver or pedestrian safety. The Federal Highway Administration reported that center medians reduce crashes involving pedestrians by up to 40%.

(KLAS)

Erin Breen knowns that. She has dedicated her life to traffic and pedestrian safety as Director of UNLV’s Road Equity Alliance.

“People, especially workers in this area, they are tired,” Breen said along Harmon Thursday morning, referencing the months of road construction that frequently lengthened travel for hospitality workers going to and from their jobs.

Traffic-wise, she says the flat surfaces where raised medians once were are a temptation, and drivers tend to go where they’re not supposed to.

“Someone’s traveling, usually at a high rate of speed because they’re frustrated, down the center turn lane,” Breen said. “They’re important to drivers to keep them where they’re supposed to be and be predictable.”

That predictability is most important to the pedestrians crossing right in front of them, whether illegally or not, Breen said.

“I always tell pedestrians, ‘It won’t protect you,’” Breen said, referencing those more at risk when not crossing at designated crosswalks. “But, it is a place for them to be out of the travel street.”

(KLAS)

Pedestrians walking alongside these areas Thursday said they noticed faster than usual traffic, signaling the wide and flat street surface might be enabling it.

“It feels a little dangerous,” Daymon Green said while visiting from New York. “But, you can tell I’m a New Yorker because I never wait. You’ll see me not waiting at anything.”

“I see accidents. I mean, look at the curb. You have residue just being eaten away from the tires and rims that are touching. It’s that close,” Raul De La Paz said while visiting from Texas.

Though F1 told 8 News Now Thursday that they are “working with Clark County to finalize permanent solution for where the medians previously resided,” a county spokesperson said they had yet to submit an alternative. Any solution would need approval from the county’s public works department.

(KLAS)

The temporary solution is currently large orange barrels that mostly prevent drivers from entering the interior. That Breen might be the best alternative for now, Breen said.

“To put those medians back, they have to tear up the road. To take those medians out for the race, they have to tear up the road,” Breen said. “Does it offer the same protection to a pedestrian? No, because it’s still flat on the ground. But, like I said, those big barrels are full of water and as a driver, you don’t want to hit that because it will do some serious damage to your car.”

Las Vegas Grand Prix officials estimate the next round of construction needed for the 2024 race will not be as long as the roughly six-month project seen last summer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.