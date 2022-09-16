F2Pool, Poolin, Antpool launch ETHW mining pools

Mining pools F2Pool, Poolin and Antpool have launched their ETHW (EthereumPoW) mining pools, according to their respective websites, while a few other large mining pools have also said they would support the mining of the fork token.

Fast facts

F2Pool said on Thursday the remaining hashrate in its ETH pool is redirected to its ETHW mining pool. Antpool, affiliated with Chinese mining rig giant Bitmain, also said it has launched its ETHW mining pool.

Poolin has also made available its mining pool for ETHW, according to its website and a sales manager.

ETHW, whose mainnet launched on Thursday, said on Wednesday in a blog post that at least 23 mining pools will support ETHW mining.

The Ethereum network “Merge” was completed on Thursday, but some miners have created a fork ETHW to keep running the previous network.

F2Pool is the largest ETHW mining pool by hashrate as of 11 a.m. on Friday Hong Kong time, followed by Woolypooly.com and 2miners.com, data from MiningPoolStats showed.

Over the past year, F2Pool was the second-largest Ethereum mining pool by block share, while Poolin came in ninth, according to data from BTC.com.

