F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Yearly Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

It's been a mediocre week for F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) shareholders, with the stock dropping 15% to US$11.18 in the week since its latest annual results. Revenues were in line with expectations, at US$134m, while statutory losses ballooned to US$2.99 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from F45 Training Holdings' nine analysts is for revenues of US$266.5m in 2022, which would reflect a huge 99% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. F45 Training Holdings is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.72 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$266.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.71 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$18.11, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values F45 Training Holdings at US$25.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$15.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the F45 Training Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting F45 Training Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 99% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 16% per annum over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 17% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that F45 Training Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on F45 Training Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for F45 Training Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for F45 Training Holdings you should know about.

