FA Cup: Maidstone United fans tell of pride despite fifth round exit

It was a game for the ages and one that left Maidstone United fans dreaming of cup glory against a team way above them in England's football pyramid.

And supporters of the Kent club were left with memories to cherish despite a humbling 5-0 defeat to Coventry City.

Some 4,800 Maidstone fans made the trip to the CBS Arena but their Championship opponents were far too strong for them.

Three goals from Ellis Simms and two from Fabio Tavares crushed The Stones' dream of a historic quarter final slot.

Yet despite the rout, fans said they were happy with the "amazing" memories the team had given them.

Kieran and Will were among them, and said: "We are immensely proud of the team.

"The FA Cup run, including beating Ipswich, will be a game that lives long in the memory.

"But once we were 3-0 down it was always going to be a tough hill to climb."

Harry Bradford said: "After not even getting to the first round proper last season you'd take what we have had any day of the week.

"Coventry are an amazing team so to lose to them, there is no shame in that."

Fans were still in the stadium for about 30 minutes after the game, savouring the atmosphere and serenading the team.

Also commiserating was Lorraine Humm, who runs disability football at the club.

She said: "We out-sung them all game, which is something we can definitely be proud of.

"We've made history by being here. Okay, we didn't get the win but everyone is happy and the atmosphere was amazing."

Lorraine Humm runs disability football at Maidstone United

She said the cup run had increased the profile of the club, with more people wanting to get involved.

"We have had 30 more players join since the Ipswich game and we have more people wanting to join now," she said.

"The cup run has definitely put the team on the map."

Another fan added: "It is incredible the level they have played at."

A younger Stones fans added: "This team have inspired us and given us memories to last a lifetime."

Maidstone's next league game is on Saturday 2 March, away at Kent rivals Dover Athletic.

