FAA aims to fine disruptive air passengers up to $31,750

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, a TSA staff wears mask as he walks past flight information screens show flight status information at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. Federal officials keep seeing cases of airline passengers getting into confrontations with flight attendants or other passengers. The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday, April 27, 2021, that it is seeking fines ranging from $14,500 to $31,750 against three recent passengers.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that it is seeking fines of up to $31,750 for three more passengers who allegedly disrupted flights by disobeying or interfering with flight attendants.

They mark the latest in a series of civil penalties sought by FAA since the agency announced a “zero-tolerance” policy against disruptive air travelers.

Each of the latest incidents involved alcohol.

On a Jan. 4 JetBlue Airways flights from Haiti to Boston, a man drank alcohol that he had brought on board, then began yelling and grabbed the arms of two flight attendants. The crew moved nearby passengers to other seats and called police to meet the plane when it landed. The FAA proposed a $31,750 fine against the man.

The FAA is seeking a $16,750 penalty against another passenger on the same flight, saying he too was drinking alcohol he had brought on board, shouted obscenities, and “made motions to strike a flight attendant." Police escorted him off the plane in Boston.

The agency is a $14,500 fine against a man on a Jan. 14 SkyWest flight from Yuma, Arizona, to Dallas-Fort Worth. The FAA said he drank “multiple” mini bottles of his own alcohol and bothered other passengers. Flight attendants moved him, but he left his seat, at one point starting toward the front of the plane.

Two off-duty law enforcement officers wrestled the man back into his seat, then sat in the row behind him, the FAA said. The captain asked police to meet the plane at the gate.

The passengers have 30 days to respond to FAA enforcement letters.

Recommended Stories

  • Children slip bus driver secret note to rescue mom from abuse, New Mexico police say

    A bus driver helped a mother escape after enduring a night of abuse, police say.

  • No plea deal for Tampa Super Bowl streaker, says Hillsborough judge

    TAMPA — A county judge rejected a proposed plea deal Tuesday for a pair of men accused of streaking onto the football field at Raymond James Stadium during the final quarter of Super Bowl LV. An attorney for Yuri Andrade and Douglas Schaffer said they had reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to misdemeanor trespassing charges for their Feb. 7 streaking stunt. In exchange, they ...

  • 'Eye-popping numbers': Chicago sues Indiana gun store tied to 850 firearms recovered from crime scenes

    The city of Chicago is suing an Indiana gun store it says is one of the main sources of illicit firearms for the criminal market.

  • 300-Million-Year-Old ‘Godzilla Shark’ Finally Has a Real Name

    Paleontologists have finally settled on an official, taxonomic name for the 300-million-year-old "Godzilla shark," although it's not nearly as cool. The post 300-Million-Year-Old ‘Godzilla Shark’ Finally Has a Real Name appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Three U.S. senators want driver monitoring systems mandated

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Three Democratic U.S. senators on Monday said they are introducing legislation that would require U.S. regulators to mandate installation of driver-monitoring systems to ensure motorists pay attention while using systems like Tesla's Autopilot. Senators Ed Markey, Richard Blumenthal and Amy Klobuchar introduced the measure on Monday, saying they hope to get it included as part of infrastructure reform legislation. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened 28 probes into Tesla crashes to date, with 24 pending, where Autopilot was suspected of being in use.

  • Capitol riot suspect says her mesh mask, which may violate court order, is inspired by Lana Del Rey

    Woman came to be known as “bullhorn lady” following 6 January attack

  • 'Woke culture' taking a toll on police officers: Former NYPD detective

    22-year law enforcement veteran Angel Maysonet reacts to video of a NYPD officer being attacked in broad daylight and has a message for NBA star LeBron James after his controversial tweet on police.

  • Video shows a Miami 13-year-old getting into a blue sedan. She hasn’t been seen since

    Brianna Claro, 13, walks briskly to a waiting blue sedan in front of a Liberty City apartment building, gets in the back passenger seat and the car drives away, surveillance video shows.

  • Uncle Sam Does Not Belong in Girls’ Dorms or Showers

    Last week, College of the Ozarks sued President Biden. While we did not do so lightly, the Biden administration’s radical and unilateral actions to violate women’s privacy and religious liberty — with little concern for the text of our laws — left us with no choice. College of the Ozarks, referred to as “Hard Work U” by economist Stephen Moore in the Wall Street Journal, is unique among institutions of higher education in America. At our college, no student pays tuition; rather, each student works on campus, religious liberty is celebrated, and all are held to high moral standards. Since its founding in 1906 by an early missionary, the college has provided financially disadvantaged students with the opportunity to work, in exchange for a distinctly Christian education. All students participate in the work-education program to help defray the cost of education. The work-education program and donor contributions allow College of the Ozarks to operate as a no-tuition Christian college. The college also maintains a classical, Christian K–12 school, completing the K–college format of providing students an integrated Christian-learning experience. Yet on January 20, 2021, the Biden administration began taking rapid and successive actions that threaten our long-standing Christian beliefs and that could punish religious schools, organizations, and churches simply because of their biblical view on marriage and biological sex. Just three weeks after President Biden’s Day One executive order, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development issued a rule change that forces religious schools to open their dormitories, including dorm rooms and showers, to members of the opposite sex. The directive claims that the 1974 amendments to the Fair Housing Act require these changes, but that law does no such thing. We were thus forced to file our lawsuit, represented by Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), to protect our female students and the integrated Christian education we excel at providing. The lawsuit explains that the HUD directive contradicts the historical judicial interpretation of the Fair Housing Act, under which “sex” means what everyone knew it to mean then, and what most people know it means now: biological sex. The suit also points out that the Biden administration issued this bureaucratic fiat in violation of laws requiring them to seek public input first — an opportunity we would have used to underscore the drastic effect this executive action has on the religious liberty of educational institutions. This policy, advanced by President Biden, forces College of the Ozarks to decide between defending its religious liberty from government overreach or violating our core reason for existing. Young women should not be forced to share private spaces — including showers and dorm rooms — with men, and a religious institution should not be forced to betray its religious beliefs. The government’s threats include harmful fines that could easily amount to six figures, in addition to punitive damages and attorneys’ fees. Fair Housing Act violations can even put someone in jail. College of the Ozarks is a Christian institution. Our vision statement is “to develop citizens of Christlike character who are well-educated, hardworking, and patriotic.” We take our faith commitment seriously and believe that President Biden’s actions instigate a fight with religious institutions by forcing them to oppose their religious beliefs, protected by the First Amendment. Such a flagrant violation ought to be shocking. This is America — land of the free, isn’t it? Unfortunately, this doesn’t feel or look like freedom. Instead, a small, private Christian college nestled in America’s heartland is suddenly faced with something akin to George Orwell’s novel 1984. The Biden administration touts this as freedom for all; it’s quite the opposite and, sadly, will only further divide our great nation. Today, this case concerns religious colleges. Tomorrow, it could be about other colleges, schools, churches, or businesses. The Constitution protects our freedom by separating power and limiting government authority. When the government overreaches, College of the Ozarks and ADF will defend freedom — especially religious freedom — and we hope you will join us. The wolf is at the door. Unfortunately, his name is Uncle Sam, and he must be stopped.

  • Everything We Know About AQUAMAN 2

    James Wan is back in the director's chair for Aquaman 2, starring Jason Momoa. Here's everything we know about the upcoming movie. The post Everything We Know About AQUAMAN 2 appeared first on Nerdist.

  • This cult-favorite natural deodorant actually starves stinky underarm bacteria

    Fans say this non-toxic deodorant actually works, and love its fresh scent.

  • Gymnastics: Jamaica's Francis says full-body suits empowering for women athletes

    Sarah Voss donned a full-body suit at the Basel event and was followed by team mates Kim Bui and Elisabeth Seitz. The German Gymnastics Association (DTB) said that the move was a stand against sexualisation in the sport. "I think it's amazing," Francis, who previously represented Britain but will compete for Jamaica at this year's Tokyo Games, told the BBC.

  • This Tineco cordless vac is basically a Dyson, minus the hefty price tag — save $70, today only

    We've found the cleaning machine of your dreams, and it's on sale until tonight.

  • The DC police are investigating a viral TikTok where an officer is asked if he would 'kill me like Ma'Khia Bryant' and appears to say, 'Are you going to stab somebody like her?'

    An Ohio police officer killed Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, last week. Bodycam footage showed Bryant lunging at another girl with what appeared to be a knife.

  • Former Florida deputy indicted for allegedly planting drugs during traffic stops scheduled for trial in May

    Zachary Wester's career in law enforcement came crashing down in 2018 after he was accused of planting drugs on drivers during bogus traffic stops.

  • Jimmy Buffett: If you bought resold tickets for this Florida show, you’re not getting in

    Jimmy Buffett fans, some who paid more than $10,000 for tickets to the Delray Beach tour kick-off shows in Florida, find their tickets are worthless.

  • Players halted a Premier League match mid-game to allow a Muslim player to take a break and end his Ramadan fast

    After the game, Leicester City's Wesley Fofana praised the gesture from opposition players as being "what makes football great."

  • Q&A: Chris Como talks Tiger Woods and the biggest misconception about Bryson DeChambeau

    In a Q&A with Golfweek, instructor Chris Como dished on Tiger Woods and the biggest misconception about Bryson DeChambeau.

  • Daylight shooting on a busy Broward street leaves three hurt — and plenty of questions

    Three people were seriously injured Monday afternoon after someone in a car opened fire on another vehicle as they drove down a busy street in Broward.

  • 'Loki' Was Just Kinda Spoiled By This Marvel Action Figure Leak

    You can pre-order this awesome Loki action figure right now. But, beware of spoilers on the box!