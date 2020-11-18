FAA certifies troubled Boeing 737 Max to fly again, but critics fear jetliner's 'basic aerodynamic problem'

Chris Woodyard, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Boeing's 737 Max, the jetliner grounded for 20 months after two international crashes that killed 346 passengers and crew, was cleared to fly again Wednesday by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The troubled airliner's return to the skies won't be immediate. The grounded planes will need to be refitted with improvements mandated by the FAA and pilots will need to be retrained in procedures will need to make the necessary changes in the plane to make it airworthy and retrain crews. American Airlines, one of the largest operators, hopes to have them flying again on Dec. 29.

The Max might even get a new name.

But no matter the additional procedures, the restoration of the Max's airworthiness certificate is the most significant step yet in Boeing's effort to resurrect the aircraft that devastated its reputation and led to congressional investigations that revealed shortcomings and even outright deceit when safety issues arose during the plane's development.

Some of those questions linger, with critics saying that despite the fixes approved by the FAA, the twin-engine plane's design is inherently flawed and it shouldn't be allowed to fly again.

The 737 Max is the latest iteration of the stubby jetliner that first flew in the 1960s and went on to become one of the most successful commercial aircraft ever. The Max was intended to take advantage of a new generation of jet engines that could save airlines more fuel.

'Difficult to recall the steps in order': Southwest, American pilots say new Boeing 737 Max manual may lead to errors in emergencies

The problem, however, was that the new engines were larger, which would cause them to hang too low below the wings without a redesign. The engines had to be repositioned on the wings in a way that gave them added clearance above the runway.

The new location, however, was found to also change the plane's flight characteristics under certain circumstances. To compensate, Boeing added software to the plane's flight computer that would work in the background so the Max would feel to pilots like previous versions of the 737.

It was called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS, and it proved to have serious flaws. In both the crashes, pilots wrestled to keep their aircraft aloft as MCAS repeatedly pushed the nose down. They were unable to disengage the system, which eventually sent them into dives from which they could not recover.

A 737 Max operated by Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea minutes after takeoff in Indonesia in October 2018, killing all 189 aboard. Then, five months later as concerns over MCAS were being voiced, an Ethiopian Airlines jet with 157 passengers and crew crashed six minutes into its flight from Addis Ababa.

Financial freefall: Deeper job cuts at Boeing as coronavirus pandemic throttles air travel, company reports $449M loss

It was only then, in March 2019, that the 387 Max jets already delivered around the world were grounded. It was a blow to airlines that had incorporated them into their schedules, which were booming at the time. In the U.S. alone, Southwest Airlines had 34, American Airlines 24 and United Airlines 14.

Boeing would go on to build scores more that it couldn't deliver. It still shows unfilled orders for 4,102 of them.

Then came the investigations. Boeing was peppered by a series of disclosures that painted a dark picture of serious errors in development of the 737 Max that had been rushed to compete with a similar plane being developed by archrival Airbus. The probe uncovered flaws in MCAS and efforts within Boeing to deceive regulators and its airline customers about the jetliner.

Many of the shortcomings were detailed in a report from the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee in September. It stated that Boeing test pilots identified MCAS problems as early as 2012, including a finding that it took 10 seconds to deal with an uncommanded activation. The problem was deemed to be potentially "catastrophic," the report said.

American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 planes parked at the airline&#39;s maintenance base in Tulsa, Oklahoma
American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 planes parked at the airline's maintenance base in Tulsa, Oklahoma

MCAS, a test pilot found, could kick in multiple times, which is what happened on the doomed flights. MCAS could be triggered into action by either of two sensors measuring angle of attack — whether the plane is headed up or down — instead relying on readings from both. If there was a big difference between the two, it would have been a sign that the other one was malfunctioning.

An instrument in the plane was supposed to let pilots know when the two sensors disagreed. But it was inoperable on 80% of delivered 737 Max jets. Boeing discovered the problem in 2015, but didn't tell airlines until after the Lion Air crash, the report found.

In addition, the report said the 737 Max's chief engineer approved MCAS without fully understanding it.

After the Lion Air crash, the FAA conducted an assessment that estimated if MCAS were not improved, it could cause 15 more crashes over the worldwide Max fleet's lifetime, with a loss of 2,900 lives.

To get the 737 Max flying again, Boeing modified the MCAS software and added other safety features to make sure that pilots can immediately disengage the system and take control of the plane. It also made sure that the two angle-of-attack sensors work in tandem with MCAS.

FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson, a former airline pilot himself, recently took a test flight in the 737 Max to try out the changes. "I like what I saw on the flight this morning," he told reporters afterward. Of MCAS, he said, "It's a much more benign system than the original design."

Critics say the changes are not enough. Consumer advocate Ralph Nader, whose 24-year-old niece died in the Ethiopian Airlines crash, wrote Dickson on Nov. 13, saying the 737 Max is fundamentally flawed and should never be allowed to fly.

There's no "ignoring the basic aerodynamic problem of the plane’s 'quick and dirty' engine position/fuselage mismatch," he wrote, and "human factors and the unstable aerodynamics of the 737 MAX have made it inherently unsafe."

The answer, he said, is to lengthen the jetliner's landing gear and return the engine to a safer position under the wings, similar to previous 737 models, thus making MCAS unnecessary.

On a conference call with reporters Nov. 17, family members of the Ethiopian Airlines crash victims expressed exasperation about how a new jetliner from a highly regarded aerospace maker like Boeing could fall from the sky — not just once, but twice.

"It doesn't seem real. How could this happen?" asked Naoise Ryan, whose husband Michael Ryan, died in the crash along with six colleagues in the United Nations World Food Program. "Not a single person has been held to account" and "aviation should not be a trial-and-error process."

Linet Mwirigi, wife of another victim, Cedric Asiavugwa, pushed for a "full disclosure" of what went wrong.

"My biggest heartbreak is that it is a crash that could have been avoided," Mwirigi said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Boeing 737 Max, grounded since 2019, gets FAA approval to fly again

Latest Stories

  • The Trumps are refusing to turn over the keys to the Bidens — and Michelle and Barack Obama have had enough

    Two days after the 2016 election, the Obamas welcomed then-President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House in a symbolic gesture epitomizing the peaceful transfer of power. The Trumps have afforded the Bidens no such invitation.

  • Black Californian family confronted by ‘racist white neighbour’ brandishing a taser: ‘Act like white people’

    Husband of woman accused of racially offensive comments says it was ‘a minor incident’

  • British diplomat praised for saving drowning woman in China

    A British diplomat is being praised for saving a drowning woman in southwestern China. Stephen Ellison jumped into a stream to rescue the woman after she fell into the water in a village on the outskirts of Chongqing. Ellison is the British consul general in the Chinese city.

  • Georgia Republicans privately wonder if anti-Trump suburbanites will help them in the Senate runoffs

    One of the reasons frequently offered for why Senate Republicans are humoring President Trump's baseless election fraud claims and refusal to concede his loss to President-elect Joe Biden is that they need his voters to turn out for twin Jan. 5 special Senate elections in Georgia. And in fact, the two GOP incumbents in the races, Sen. David Perdue (R) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), are strongly embracing Trump's election conspiracy theories, going so far as to attack Georgia's Republican secretary of state.But privately, Loeffler and Perdue say Trump is a double-edged sword, The Washington Post reports, citing a Nov. 10 phone call with donors and GOP operative Karl Rove, who is raising money for the joint election effort. Perdue said he and Loeffler need to turn out the Trump-GOP base again but also win over "people that may have voted for Biden but now may come back and vote for us because there was an anti-Trump vote in Georgia," the Post recounts. "And we think some of those people, particularly in the suburbs, may come back to us. And I'm hopeful of that."In fact, Biden won Georgia thanks to huge gains in the Atlanta suburbs that offset a decline in the Black share of the electorate, Nate Cohn explains at The New York Times, noting that while Black turnout was up, it was overtaken by a larger spike in non-Black votes.> As a result, Biden's gains were concentrated in a ring around Atlanta pic.twitter.com/nY8yg9NblE> > — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 17, 2020All four runoff candidates — Perdue, Loeffler, and Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Rafael Warnock — "are seeking to nationalize the contests and focus their messaging on the impact that victories could have for each side," notably which party controls the Senate, the Post reports. "Perdue's delicate approach — standing with Trump, but also privately acknowledging that the president's time in power could be waning and that he carries possible political liabilities" — contrasted Ossoff's strategy, evident in a Biden-embracing ad he released Tuesday."Look, the only way to beat this virus is to give our new president the chance to succeed," Ossoff says in the ad. "But David Perdue says he'll do everything in his power to make sure Joe Biden fails, just like he tried to do with President Obama."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot three people in the last five years is resigning

    Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who had been suspended since July, is resigning from the department.

  • Finally, Maduro is Listening

    On Monday, Bloomberg broke the news that Venezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro is inching toward official dollarization. He has ordered the Banco Central de Venezuela to engage in discussions with Venezuelan bankers on the modalities of creating a clearing and settlement system in U.S. dollars. Maduro, in a rare display of good judgment, is taking a necessary step toward what I have been advocating for many years: official dollarization in Venezuela. Indeed, I first proposed this when I was President Rafael Caldera’s chief adviser in 1995.Unlike the opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who has been recognized as interim president by the United States, the European Union, and others, Maduro has finally received the message about the only way to stop Venezuela’s hyperinflation immediately. If he continues on this path, he will smash hyperinflation and remain in the saddle.Venezuela’s bolivar is worthless, and its annual inflation rate is the world’s highest. I measure it every day, and today it is 2,156 percent per year. Not surprisingly, Venezuelans get rid of their bolivars like hot potatoes and replace them with U.S. dollars. So, Venezuela is, to a large extent, unofficially dollarized.To stop Venezuela’s death spiral, it must officially dump the bolivar and adopt the greenback. Official “dollarization” is a proven elixir. I know because I operated as a state counselor in Montenegro when it dumped the worthless Yugoslav dinar in 1999 and replaced it with the Deutsche mark. I also watched the successful dollarization of Ecuador in 2001, when I was serving as an adviser to the minister of economy and finance.Countries that are officially dollarized produce lower, less variable inflation rates and higher, more stable economic growth rates than comparable countries with central banks that issue domestic currencies. There is a tried-and-true way to stabilize the economy -- a necessary condition before the massive task of life-giving reforms can begin. It is dollarization. Stability might not be everything, but everything is nothing without stability.Just what does the Venezuelan public think of the dollarization idea? To answer that question, I commissioned a professional survey of public opinion that was conducted in March 2017 by Datincorp in Caracas. The results were encouraging. At that time, 62 percent of the public favored dollarization. Today, since more than 80 percent of transactions in Venezuela take place in U.S. dollars, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to think that the approval rating would now exceed 80 percent. So, it’s not surprising that Maduro has embraced the dollarization idea. After all, the public already does.But, the question I am repeatedly asked is: How do you officially dollarize a place such as Venezuela? To do that, you need a dollarization law. I have drafted such a model law. The model statute is meant to suggest the main features that are desirable for a law on dollarization. Legal technicalities may require an actual statute to be somewhat different.A Model Dollarization Statute For Venezuela 1. The Banco Central de Venezuela shall cease to issue Venezuelan bolivars except as replacements for equal amounts of old currency that become worn out. 2. Except as specified in paragraph 3, wages, prices, assets, and liabilities shall be converted from Venezuelan bolivars to U.S. dollars (“the replacement currency”) at the conversion rate chosen in the law that accompanies this law. By 60 days after this law enters into force, wages and prices shall cease to be quoted in Venezuelan bolivars. 3. 1. Interest rates shall be converted into the replacement currency by the following procedure. The independent committee of experts specified in the law accompanying this law shall choose benchmark interest rates in the Venezuelan bolivar and replacement currency, having similar characteristics with respect to maturity and liquidity insofar as that is possible. The ratio between existing interest rates in Venezuelan bolivars and the benchmark interest rate in the Venezuelan bolivar shall determine the interest rate in the replacement currency, which shall bear the same ratio to the benchmark rate in the replacement currency. 2. In no case, however, shall new interest rates in the replacement currency resulting from the conversion procedure exceed 50 percent a year. 4. The president may appoint a committee of experts on technical issues connected with this law to recommend changes in regulations that may be necessary. 5. Nothing in this law shall prevent parties to a transaction from using any currency that is mutually agreeable. However, the replacement currency may be established as the default currency where no other currency is specified. 6. While Venezuelan bolivars remain in circulation, the government shall accept them in payment of taxes at no premium to the conversion rate with the replacement currency. Acceptance of Venezuelan bolivars shall not be obligatory for any other party. 7. Within five years after this law takes effect, the government shall redeem all outstanding Venezuelan bolivars for the replacement currency or exchange it for government debt bearing a market-determined rate of interest. 8. Existing laws that conflict with this law are void. 9. This law takes effect immediately upon publication.With that, Venezuela has a clear blueprint for how to proceed to smash hyperinflation.

  • Fox & Friends' Brian Kilmeade says it's time for Trump to start 'coordinating' with 'the Biden team'

    Allies of President Trump appear to be getting more comfortable publicly nodding to President-elect Joe Biden's victory, even as they support Trump's legal windmill-tilting to try and reverse the results. Trump's favorite morning news show, Fox & Friends, joined the chorus Wednesday morning, urging Trump to at least allow the presidential transition process to begin. "It's in the country's best interest if he starts coordinating on the virus and starts coordinating on security with the Biden team," co-host Brian Kilmeade said.> Brian Kilmeade says "it's in the country's best interest if [Trump] starts coordinating" with President-elect Biden on COVID-19 and security: "Just brief them ... so we don't drop the ball in a little while." pic.twitter.com/rJF6NOXnGl> > -- Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 18, 2020Trump has not conceded the race, and Biden can't start getting top-secret intelligence briefings or interface with federal officials -- notably including the teams preparing to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine -- until Trump's General Services Administration chief, Emily Murphy, formally approves the transition. Many top Trump administration officials have also refused to acknowledge Biden's victory, but National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said Monday that "if the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner -- and obviously things look that way now -- we'll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council."It wasn't all harsh reality and tough love on Fox & Friends, though. Kilmeade and his colleagues also disclosed his surprisingly strong aversion to having his name misspelled as "Brain." > Brain Kilmeade pic.twitter.com/HOl38GXkx5> > -- Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 18, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • A 61-year-old British diplomat jumped into a river in China to save a 24-year-old woman who fell in

    Stephen Ellison received praise for his actions after social media users shared the video far and wide online.

  • The story of the first special-ops mission deep inside Afghanistan just weeks after 9/11, from troops who were there

    A few weeks after the September 11 attacks, the Army's Delta Force, Rangers, and "Night Stalkers" went deep behind Taliban lines in Afghanistan.

  • DNA cracked 1995 cold case murder of nurse, California police say

    "In simple terms ... DNA was under Christine Munro’s fingernails at the time of her murder," the Redding Police Department wrote about cracking the case.

  • The FBI is reportedly investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

    The FBI is investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) over allegations from his agency's former top lawyers that he illegally used his office to help a campaign donor and friend, real estate developer Nate Paul, The Associated Press reported late Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation. Paxton, who is still awaiting trial on criminal securities fraud charges from 2015, has denied wrongdoing and said he won't step down.Eight former top officials accuse Paxton of bribery, abuse of office, and other crimes. Since those aides contacted federal authorities about their allegations between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, four were fired, three resigned, and one was placed on leave. Four of them have filed a whistleblower suit against Paxton in state court.Paxton allegedly helped Paul in at least four ways, including ordering his office to hire an outside lawyer to pursue Paul's claim that the FBI improperly searched his home and office last year. Paul said in a deposition last year he had hired a woman on Paxton's recommendation, but not as a favor — Paxton had reportedly carried out an extramarital affair with the woman. The full scope of Paxton's ties to Paul are not known, AP notes.Before AP revealed the FBI investigation, Paxton said in a statement Tuesday that allegations against him are "overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts," the Austin American Statesman reports. "I make no apologies for being a fierce investigator and defender of individual rights in the face of potentially unreasonable and authoritarian actions," he added. "Doing so is not favoritism. It is doing what the people of Texas expect from every law enforcement agency, their attorney general, and the staff of this office."Paxton, it might be noted, is not intervening in accelerating federal land seizures of private property in the Rio Grande Valley to build President Trump's border wall. Last week, for example, government lawyers filed a "motion for immediate possession" of a strip of an elderly landowner's ancestral lands in Mission, Texas, NPR reports. In 2017, Paxton, previously a defender of private property rights against federal infringement, said he was fine with Trump comandeering land for his border wall as long as the Texas landowners are "compensated fairly."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Joe Biden announces who will be in his White House team

    The first round of senior staff appointments reflects a mix of longtime loyalist and Democratic operatives, as well as an absence of high-profile progressives far-left faction of the party.

  • Special Report: A cop shoots a Black man, and a police union flexes its muscle

    By the time Officer Joseph Ferrigno shot a Black man from behind, court records show, the Rochester cop had drawn at least 23 misconduct complaints in nearly nine years on the force. One came from a woman who said Ferrigno, a burly hockey player, slammed her to the ground and broke one of her ribs. Another was from a one-legged man dumped from his wheelchair at a bus stop and roughed up by Ferrigno and two other officers.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • Georgia's Republican chief election official says Trump would've won the state by 10,000 votes if he hadn't 'suppressed his own voting base'

    Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speculated that Trump "would have won by 10,000 votes" if he hadn't created distrust in mail voting.

  • Georgia recount reportedly finds more than 2,600 ballots that weren't tallied

    Georgia's recount may have given President Trump a slight boost, but not nearly enough to affect the presidential election's outcome in the state, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday.The recount uncovered more than 2,600 ballots in Georgia's Floyd County that weren't initially tallied, which could give Trump about 800 new votes, Floyd County's Republican Party chair Luke Martin told the AJC. President-elect Joe Biden's lead in the state is currently around 14,000, so those votes seemingly won't alter the result, especially since Martin said that while the uncounted ballots are "very concerning" there does not appear to be a "widespread issue." Martin added that he's "glad the audit revealed" the missing votes.Elections officials in Floyd County haven't directly addressed the news, but the elections board chair reportedly did "tentatively" confirm to The Rome News-Tribune that around 2,500 more votes were recorded during the recount than on election night. The AJC reports the issue is related to an optical scanner that stopped working after a few weeks of early voting. Martin said county election officials were supposed to rescan all paper ballots on that machine, but about half of them weren't recorded. It's unclear if the problem was the result of human error or technical difficulties. Read more at The Atlanta Constitution-Journal.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Boris Johnson was ‘very smart’ to call Joe Biden early, president-elect’s aide says

    Biden’s close friend also confirmed UK is very important to president-elect

  • California voters do not overturn a 24-year-old ban on affirmative action

    The proposition seemed tailor-made for one of the nation’s most diverse and liberal states. California officials asked voters to overturn a 24-year-old ban on affirmative action in education, employment and contracting.

  • As virus cases spiral, Los Angeles readies plan for curfew

    Los Angeles County imposed new restrictions on businesses Tuesday and is readying plans for a mandatory curfew for all but essential workers if coronavirus cases keep spiking. Hospitalizations have topped 1,100, a rise of 30% in that period. The county, which for most of the pandemic has had a disproportionately large share of California’s cases, issued new restrictions ordering nonessential retail businesses to limit indoor capacity to 25% and restaurants to 50% capacity outdoors.

  • Man accused of shooting two police officers at Breonna Taylor protest indicted by grand jury

    Larynzo D. Johnson faces two counts of first-degree assault and 33 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.