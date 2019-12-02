New FAA Chief to Testify Before Congress on 737 Max Crashes

(Bloomberg) -- The top U.S. aviation regulator is being called to testify before Congress for the first time to address safety issues with the Boeing Co. 737 Max, which was grounded last March after the second fatal crash that killed a total of 346 people.

Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson, who took over the agency after the crashes, is being called before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Dec. 11, the committee said in a press release. The hearing will examine the FAA‘s role in certifying the plane.

The hearing will be the first at which Dickson, who was sworn in Aug. 12, has testified on the 737 Max situation. House and Senate committees have held hearings on the plane. Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg appeared Oct. 29 and 30 before transportation panels in both chambers.

