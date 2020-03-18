Southwest cancels Chicago Midway flights; FAA tower still closed after workers test positive for coronavirus

The air traffic control tower at Chicago Midway Airport remained closed on Wednesday, a day after three Federal Aviation Administration technicians tested positive for the coronavirus.

Southwest Airlines, the dominant carrier at Midway, canceled 370 flights to and from the airport, while another 26 were delayed, according flight-tracking website FlightAware. The average delay Wednesday was 36 minutes, according to the FAA.

"Midway is open, but flight operations remain limited," the airport tweeted Wednesday. "Please consult with your airline."

The agency announced there was a ground stop in effect at Midway Tuesday evening. Under a ground stop, flights are held at their point of departure. The FAA said operations would continue at a reduced rate until the tower reopens.

Earlier Tuesday, the FAA said the Midway tower would be cleaned according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines. Late Wednesday, the FAA said the tower was still being cleaned.

In a statement, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association said it has asked the FAA to close the tower "until it can be disinfected according to appropriate public health standards."

Midway Airport late Tuesday said via a post on Twitter that "operations will be limited until further notice.''

Southwest said travelers need to check their flight status.

Midway is the second-busiest hub for Southwest Airlines after Baltimore-Washington International Airport.

The airport saw 22 million passengers in 2018, according to the most recent data from the Chicago Department of Aviation.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Southwest cancels Chicago Midway flights; FAA control tower closed