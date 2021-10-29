FAA has 'deep concern' about 5G network plan on aviation safety -- letter

A passenger jet lifts off at Reagan National Airport in Washington
David Shepardson
·2 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has raised significant concerns about a plan to use spectrum for 5G wireless networks on aviation safety and is planning to issue a formal warning about the issue, according to sources and a letter seen by Reuters.

The aviation industry has voiced alarm about the plan to use C-Band spectrum for more than a year. Network carriers are expected to begin using the spectrum starting Dec. 5 starting in 46 markets.

FAA Deputy Administrator Bradley Mims in a previously unreported Oct. 6 letter said the agency shares "the deep concern about the potential impact to aviation safety resulting from interference to radar altimeter performance from 5G network operations in the C band."

An FAA spokeswoman said Friday it "continues to engage with other agencies so that aviation and the newest generation of 5G cellular technology can safely coexist."

The Federal Communications Commission said Friday it remains committed to ensuring air safety as the agency’s successful track record demonstrates, while moving forward with the deployment of new technologies that support American business and consumer needs."

The FAA held a lengthy Oct. 14 meeting with the aviation industry on the issue. FAA and FCC officials have held numerous discussions about the issue, the sources said.

The FAA is planning to soon issue a Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin and an airworthiness directive about the issue, two officials told Reuters, confirming a Wall Street Journal report.

The aerospace and airline sector met with the FCC in August https://ecfsapi.fcc.gov/file/1081157361951/Aviation%20and%20Aerospace%20Ex%20parte%20Notice%20Aug%206%202021%20w%20OET%20WTB%20IB.pdf, warning without changes "major disruptions to use of the National Airspace System can be expected from the rollout of 5G" and added the FAA will be forced to "drastically reduce aviation operational capacity."

Wireless trade group CTIA said Friday 5G networks can safely use C-band spectrum "without causing harmful interference to aviation equipment," and cited numerous active 5G networks using this spectrum band in 40 countries... Any delay in activating this spectrum risks America’s competitiveness."

One longer-term solution is retrofitting some altimeters with "out-of-band filters," but it would likely take years and "many thousands of civil aircraft are likely to be impacted, the aviation industry said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Enrollment in U.S. government-run health insurance program Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic grew 16%, with more than 11 million additional Americans signing up, the Department of Health and Human Services said on Friday. Safety nets like Medicaid and re-opening enrollment through the Affordable Care Act helped stabilize uninsured rates even while millions lost employer-related health insurance coverage as the pandemic rattled the U.S. economy, the department said. "The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our lives in many ways, yet today's report shows we made significant strides to protect Americans' health," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

  • US proposes changes to Mexican gray wolf management

    Federal wildlife officials are proposing to change the way Mexican gray wolves are managed in the American Southwest, saying removing population limits and setting goals for genetic diversity will help the endangered species recover. The proposal also would allow more wolves to be released into the wild in New Mexico and Arizona, and place restrictions on permits issued to ranchers or state wildlife agencies that allow the killing of wolves if they prey on livestock, elk or deer. Management of the predators has spurred numerous legal challenges over the decades by both ranchers and environmentalists.

  • Virginia promotes book telling teachers to embrace CRT, which McAuliffe says isn't being taught

    The Virginia Department of Education is promoting a book that says teachers "must embrace" critical race theory, as gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe continues to deny that the radical ideology is taught in public schools.

  • Democratic women in Virginia frustrated by paid leave flop

    Democrats' decision to drop a proposal for paid family leave from their massive social safety net and climate change package was met with disappointment and irritation by female voters in Virginia, a critical constituency in the tight and closely watched governor's race. Days before Election Day, many Democratic voters there saw the elimination of the plan as a significant step back from the ambitious agenda Democrats pledged if voters ousted Donald Trump from the White House. "I don’t think that the Biden administration is doing themselves any favors, in terms of actually, you know, making good on the promises that they campaigned on," said Meredith Katz, a Richmond mom of a 4-year-old son and an assistant professor of sociology at Virginia Commonwealth University, who cast an early ballot for McAuliffe.

  • Ohio man found not guilty in wife’s 1974 murder after serving 45 years in prison

    An 83-year-old man who maintained that he did not murder his wife in 1974 has been found not guilty after […] The post Ohio man found not guilty in wife’s 1974 murder after serving 45 years in prison appeared first on TheGrio.

  • FDA tightens rules for breast implants, after deaths and years of scrutiny over health risks

    Manufacturers including Johnson & Johnson and AbbVie’s Allergan will now have to include a "black box" warning with their breast implants, which have been linked to a sometimes-fatal cancer and other health problems.

  • COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 28

    “We’ve felt a renewed sense of hope as our COVID numbers have continued their steady improvement,” Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday.

  • Biden admin seeks to block Florida's penalties on school mask mandates

    The U.S. Department of Education filed a complaint Thursday urging an administrative judge to block Florida from withholding federal funds from two school districts for implementing mask mandates.Driving the news: "The Florida Department of Education has unlawfully — and explicitly — reduced the amount of state aid provided to Florida school districts based on their receipt of federal funds," according to the complaint.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mark

  • FDA Approves Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Ages 5 To 11

    It's the first ever coronavirus vaccine to be approved by the FDA for children under the age of 12.

  • House Judiciary Republicans launch probe into National School Boards Association communications with DOJ

    Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday requested the assistance of the National School Boards Association (NSBA) for their probe into what they called “troubling attempts” by the White House and the Justice Department to target parents.

  • Florida sues Biden, NASA over COVID vaccine mandates for federal contractors

    EXCLUSIVE: The state of Florida is suing President Biden, NASA and a number of officials and agencies within the Biden administration over its "unlawful" COVID-19 vaccine mandates requiring government contractors to get vaccinated, saying the rule interferes with Florida’s employment policies and "threaten" the state's economy.

  • FDA sets stronger safety warnings for breast implants

    U.S. health regulators on Wednesday finalized stronger warnings for breast implants, including a new requirement that people receive detailed information about their potential risks and complications before getting them. The Food and Drug Administration announced the new regulations mainly aimed at implant manufacturers, who are also being required to add a boxed warning message — the most serious type — to their written patient materials. The FDA requirements are the latest step in a decades-long effort to manage safety issues with the devices, which are primarily used for breast augmentation, the most common cosmetic surgical procedure in the U.S. Roughly 400,000 people get implants each year, 100,000 of them after cancer surgery.

  • ‘Hollow’ federal threats won’t stop Florida from docking mask-mandating districts

    The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) will continue to uphold state policy banning school mask mandates and the state Board of Education will continue to dock salaries of school districts that violate the law.

  • US cites 'crisis' as road deaths rise 18% in first-half 2021

    The number of U.S. traffic deaths in the first six months of 2021 hit 20,160, the highest first-half total since 2006, the government reported Thursday, a sign of growing reckless driving during the coronavirus pandemic. The estimated number was 18.4% higher than the first half of last year, prompting Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to call the increase an unacceptable crisis. The department, which includes the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, announced that it will develop a national strategy for steps to save lives on the roads.

  • A Look at Unemployment Numbers in Every State

    The unemployment rate reached levels hardly ever seen before due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In April 2020, the rate was 14.8% -- the highest rate since data collection began, according to the...

  • Why Facebook's angry emoji should interest the US SEC

    Facebook may have a new name, but a rebrand won’t erase the multiple recent disclosures illustrating how destructive the company is for society — and how harmful it is for its own investors. The revelations from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen were shocking but not surprising. According to Haugen, who worked for the tech giant on election security matters before leaving and turning over a large cache of documents to the press, lawmakers and regulators, Facebook consistently knew that its algorithms were harming society and the vulnerable, with reprehensible actions like pushing so-called “thin-spiration” to teenage girls, which can increase the likelihood of anorexia.

  • FDA Restricts Sale, Approves New Labeling Of Breast Implants

    The FDA is restricting the sale and distribution of breast implants over concerns about the risks of the devices, limiting the products to healthcare providers and facilities that provide information using the "Patient Decision Checklist." Patients must be given a chance to initial and sign the checklist. The physician implanting the device must also sign the checklist. The restrictions reflect the FDA's finding that measures are needed "to provide a reasonable assurance of the device's safety a

  • Biden's new cyber czar is pushing for collective defense inside government and out

    WASHINGTON - The Office of the National Cyber Director wants to bring cohesion to efforts to strengthen computer defenses across a sprawling set of more than 100 civilian agencies even as it seeks to drive more robust cybersecurity in the private sector. "This is the beginning, not the end" of the attempt to ensure that the United States enjoys a secure and open Internet, said National Cyber Director Chris Inglis in an interview Wednesday laying out strategic vision for the federal government's