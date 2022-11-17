FAA does not expect to certify Boeing 737 MAX 7 before end of year

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday he does not expect the agency will certify the Boeing 737 MAX 7 before a key deadline at the end of the year.

Acting Administrator Billy Nolen said it "does not appear" the 737 MAX 7 will be certified by the end of they year. Boeing is seeking a waiver from Congress of a December deadline imposing a new safety standard for modern cockpit alerts for the 737 MAX 7 and 737 MAX 10. Nolen said it is his sense the FAA cannot continue any certification work on the airplanes after late December without action from Congress.

