FAA ends COVID minimum international flight waiver at NY, DC airports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday it is ending temporary waivers of minimum international flight requirements at some major U.S. airports first adopted in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Airlines can lose their slots at congested airports if they do not use them at least 80% of the time. The FAA said it is not extending waivers at New York’s John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport that will expire on Saturday.

The FAA said current conditions do not "support a broad waiver of the minimum slot usage rules for all international operations or for carriers that may not operate for other reasons."

