Flights delayed at 4 major airports due to ‘staffing’ issues as government shutdown ends

At least four major airports suffered flight delays Friday because of an increase in air traffic control employees calling in sick amid the government shutdown, which ended Friday afternoon after 35 days thanks to a short-term deal.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s flight delay map had showed significant departure delays at Philadelphia and Newark, New Jersey, Friday morning. Lesser delays also showed at New York LaGuardia earlier in the day. By early afternoon, “staffing” delays had dissipated at Philadelphia but had popped up in Atlanta, the world’s busiest airport.

The FAA listed “staffing” as the cause and had issued a “traffic management” initiative to slow down the rates of departures. Typically, that “metering” effort helps controllers space out planes to keep the pace of either arrivals or departures from exceeding their capacity.

The FAA confirmed it had initiated procedures to adjust flights because of an increase in sick calls by controllers.

“We have experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two facilities,” a spokesman for the FAA said in a statement to USA TODAY. “We’ve mitigated the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between aircraft when needed. The results have been minimal impacts to efficiency while maintaining consistent levels of safety in the national airspace system. The public can monitor air traffic at fly.faa.gov and they should check with airline carriers for more information.”

At one point Friday morning, the FAA site had listed departure delays averaging more than an hour at both Newark and Philadelphia. The Philadelphia delays had dissipated later in the morning, according to the FAA site. Just before noon ET, LaGuardia remained a trouble spot, with delays on arriving flights averaging nearly 90 minutes. Atlanta's delays, which popped up after noon, were more than an hour. Delays persisted at Newark as of 12:55 p.m. ET, though the cause was no longer staffing but "wind," according to the FAA.

Flyers could face sporadic delays at those airports, and possibly others, throughout the day.

The delays were caused by an insufficient number of air traffic controllers in two regional facilities near Washington, D.C., and Jacksonville, Fla., according to the FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center. Those facilities help coordinate the thousands of flights that fly through an area of the East Coast that stretches from Florida to Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The news of staffing issues comes two days after leaders of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, the union which represents the controllers, held a press conference on the steps of Capitol Hill arguing that the now-ended shutdown was harming the safety of air travel in the United States.

Air traffic controllers have been working without pay since Dec. 22. They have received paychecks during that time, but each check read $0.00, said Bill Striffler, the union’s representative at Newark airport.

“We have a growing concern for the safety and security of our members, our airlines and the traveling public due to the government shutdown,” the union said in a statement issued prior to the end of the shutdown. “In our risk averse industry, we cannot even calculate the level of risk currently at play, nor predict the point at which the entire system will break.”

Press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Trump has been briefed on the airport delays.

“The President has been briefed and we are monitoring the ongoing delays at some airports. We are in regular contact with officials at the Department of Transportation and the FAA.”