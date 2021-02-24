FAA grounds certain planes after engine failure over Denver

  • FILE - In this image taken from video, the engine of United Airlines Flight 328 is on fire after after experiencing a "right-engine failure" shortly after takeoff from Denver International Airport, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Denver. The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered airlines in the United States to ground planes with the type of engine that blew apart after takeoff from Denver this past weekend until they can be inspected for stress cracks. The order applies to airplanes equipped with certain Pratt & Whitney engines, which are used solely on Boeing 777s. (Chad Schnell via AP, File)
  • FILE - This Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, file photo provided by Hayden Smith shows United Airlines Flight 328 approaching Denver International Airport, after experiencing a "right-engine failure" shortly after takeoff from Denver. The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered airlines in the United States to ground planes with the type of engine that blew apart after takeoff from Denver this past weekend until they can be inspected for stress cracks. The order applies to airplanes equipped with certain Pratt & Whitney engines, which are used solely on Boeing 777s. (Hayden Smith via AP, File)
1 / 2

Emergency Landing Engine Failure

FILE - In this image taken from video, the engine of United Airlines Flight 328 is on fire after after experiencing a "right-engine failure" shortly after takeoff from Denver International Airport, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Denver. The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered airlines in the United States to ground planes with the type of engine that blew apart after takeoff from Denver this past weekend until they can be inspected for stress cracks. The order applies to airplanes equipped with certain Pratt & Whitney engines, which are used solely on Boeing 777s. (Chad Schnell via AP, File)
THOMAS PEIPERT

DENVER (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday ordered airlines in the United States to ground planes with the type of engine that blew apart after takeoff from Denver this past weekend until they can be inspected for stress cracks.

The FAA's order applies to U.S. operators of airplanes equipped with certain Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines, which are used solely on Boeing 777s. Before the planes can fly again, operators must conduct a thermal acoustic image inspection of the large titanium fan blades at the front of each engine.

The technology can detect cracks on the interior surfaces of the hollow blades that can't be seen by the naked eye, according to the order.

The FAA directive is a blow to United Airlines, which had 24 of the planes in service and is the only U.S. airline with the engine in its fleet.

“On Sunday, we voluntarily removed 24 Boeing 777 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000 series engines from our schedule," said United spokesman David Gonzalez. "We’ve been working with the NTSB on their investigation and will comply with the FAA’s Emergency Airworthiness Directive to ensure all 52 of the impacted aircraft in our fleet meet our rigorous safety standards.”

A United flight from Denver to Honolulu made an emergency landing shortly after takeoff Saturday as pieces of the engine’s casing rained on suburban neighborhoods. None of the 231 passengers or 10 crew were hurt, and the flight landed safely.

Robert Sumwalt, chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, said during a virtual news conference Monday night that a fractured fan blade found in the engine had visible signs of “damage consistent with metal fatigue.” The broken blade hit and fractured the blade next to it as the engine broke apart, according to a preliminary investigation.

Sumwalt said the blade that fractured first was flown on a private jet to Pratt & Whitney’s headquarters Monday night to be examined under the supervision of NTSB investigators.

“Our mission is to understand not only what happened, but why it happened, so that we can keep it from happening again,” he said.

The FAA directive said the agency would review the results of the inspections “on a rolling basis.”

“Based on the initial results as we receive them, as well as other data gained from the ongoing investigation, the FAA may revise this directive to set a new interval for this inspection or subsequent ones,” according to the order.

The previous inspection interval for Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines was 6,500 flight cycles. A flight cycle is defined as one takeoff and landing.

Video posted on Twitter from Saturday’s emergency showed the engine fully engulfed in flames as the plane flew. Freeze frames from a different video taken by a passenger sitting slightly in front of the engine and also posted on Twitter appeared to show a broken fan blade in the engine.

Passengers said they feared the plane would crash after an explosion and flash of light, while people on the ground saw huge chunks of the aircraft pour down, just missing one home and crushing a truck. The explosion, visible from the ground, left a trail of black smoke in the sky.

Recommended Stories

  • Archer Aviation aims to launch network of urban air taxis in Los Angeles by 2024

    Archer Aviation, the electric aircraft startup that recently announced a deal to go public via a merger with a blank-check company, plans to launch a network of its urban air taxis in Los Angeles by 2024. The announcement comes two months after the formation of the Urban Air Mobility Partnership, a one-year initiative between Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's office, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation and Urban Movement Labs to develop a plan for how to integrate urban aircraft into existing transportation networks and land use policies. Urban Movement Labs, launched in November 2019, is a public-private partnership involving local government and companies to develop, test and deploy transportation technologies.

  • Analysis: Boeing alters course in speedy response to engine blowouts

    Two years ago, after a second fatal 737 MAX crash in five months, Boeing Co worked behind the scenes to urge aviation regulators not to ground the jet. Its efforts went as far as the White House, with Boeing's then-Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg calling former U.S. President Donald Trump to assure him the jet was safe. But Saturday's engine failure on a United Airlines 777, which produced jarring footage of an engine on fire and chunks of metal littering a Denver suburb - but no injuries - triggered a very different response inside Boeing.

  • United grounds Boeing 777 planes after engine failure

    dek: FOX News senior correspondent Alicia Acuna joins 'Special Report' with more from Denver

  • US orders deeper testing after engine scare on Boeing plane

    The US aviation regulator on Tuesday ordered a deeper inspection of the engines similar to the ones on a Boeing 777 aircraft that suffered a spectacular failure over Denver days earlier.

  • El Chapo's wife arrested on drug trafficking charge; detained without bail after court hearing

    Emma Coronel Aispuro, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Mexico, was arrested Monday at Dulles International Airport.

  • Porsche Says Its Synthetic Fuel Could Make Gas-Powered Engines as Clean as EVs

    The marque believes its eFuel would allow combustion engines to be as clean as electric drivetrains.

  • Porsche says its synthetic fuel will make internal combustion as clean as EVs

    With the automotive world rapidly heading towards electrification and governments banning the sale of internal combustion engine cars in the coming decades, it would seem that the days of traditional cars are numbered. In a recent interview with Evo magazine, Porsche VP of Motorsport and GT cars, Dr. Frank Walliser, says that synthetic fuels, also called eFuels, can reduce the carbon dioxide emissions of existing ICE cars by as much as 85 percent. Synthetic fuels are made by extracting hydrogen via renewable energy, and capturing it liquid form with carbon dioxide.

  • British girl receives heart revived outside body

    Freya Heddington's world was turned upside down two years ago when she was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy.The heart condition causes tiredness, chest pain and breathing problems, and Freya was going to need a heart transplant.The 14 year old expected to have to wait two years for the procedure, but it ended up being just two months."I am ecstatic that I got such an amazing gift," she said. "But it's also upsetting to know that someone also died."Freya received a new heart thanks to pioneering technology which capitalises on harvesting hearts from a range of donors.Usually the vital organ is taken from patients who are brain dead but their hearts are still beating.But a new procedure, first done at a hospital in Cambridge in 2015, retrieves adult donor hearts that have been allowed to stop beating on their own after life support has been withdrawn.A special device is able to then restart the heart and ensure it is healthy before it is transplanted into a patient.Initially, the procedure was only available to adults in need of transplants, but the Royal Papworth hospital has since teamed up with Great Ormond Street Hospital to ensure children can also benefit from it.Transplant surgeon Marius Bergman says more lives have been saved, “In other words, we double the amount of heart transplantation and we reduce the waiting time period and we had to do the exactly same thing for the paediatric recipients and at the same time, for both populations to reduce the mortality in the waiting list, that’s what we achieved.”Freya is one of six British youngsters to have received a new heart using the procedure.Only four others have been carried out worldwide.

  • ‘QAnon Shaman’ who turned on Trump seeks release after organic foods cause ‘digestive issues’

    US Capitol riot suspect had been on a hunger strike until authorities offered healthier menu

  • Joe Biden says millions of masks will be sent 'very shortly'; Americans prefer trips over sex, Trivago poll says: Live COVID-19 updates

    The White House said this weekend that despite the drop in cases this month, life won't return to normal for quite some time. Latest virus updates.

  • Amy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearing

    On Tuesday, the former leaders of the Capitol police and other authorities tasked with protecting the Capitol building testified about the Jan. 6 attack, telling conflicting stories about what happened that day. One thing that clearly didn't happen was what Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) shared during his chance to question the law enforcement leaders: An account of the day published in the conservative publication Federalist, alleging those who broke into the Capitol were seemingly professional provocateurs and not the "working-class" people seen protesting outside early in the day. Ron Johnson is using his questioning time during the Capitol security hearing to promote a conspiracy theory that the January 6 insurrectionists weren't actually Trump supporters, but were "provocateurs" and "fake Trump protesters" pic.twitter.com/t72QkHDbaG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2021 That suggestion flew in the face of testimony from former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who said Tuesday that the attack was "pre-planned," and insurgents were "well equipped, coordinated, and prepared to carry out a violent insurrection at the United States Capitol." And when the hearing ended, Rules Committee Chair Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) made it clear that Johnson's allegations weren't correct. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) closes out the Capitol insurrection hearing with what appears to be a nod to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI): “There is clear agreement that this was a planned insurrection, and I think *most* members here very firmly agree with that.” pic.twitter.com/dyfeBCBcvZ — The Recount (@therecount) February 23, 2021 At around the same time Johnson was sharing the conspiracy theory, federal prosecutors unsealed a case against a Capitol attacker who, in the weeks after the attack, had made clear left-wing provocateurs weren't behind it, HuffPost reports. Jose Padilla allegedly used online forums to detail his experiences at the insurrection, making it clear that "the guy breaking the windows weren't antifa," but rather "patriots." More stories from theweek.comBoard members of Texas grid operator resign following blackoutsWhat New York City might reveal about declining COVID-19 casesDemocrats may drop $15 minimum wage from coronavirus relief because 2 senators oppose it

  • Mitt Romney criticizes Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan as a 'clunker' with a 'troublesome' amount of aid to states

    Romney said a New York Times DealBook event that he finds the bill troubling "because there's a lot of stuff in there that's just simply wasteful."

  • Abandoned by smuggler, immigrant woman survives 6 days in Texas winter storm, feds say

    An immigrant woman abandoned by a smuggler survived six days in the Texas winter storm, authorities say.

  • Chrissy Teigen begs Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter so she can get back to tweeting like herself

    Teigen was one of 13 people followed by the president's account on Twitter. The others include his wife, Dr. Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • The first 'House Hunters' throuple opened up about losing work and friends over their relationship

    Geli, Lori, and Brian - co-parents to a 12- and 14-year-old - said they've received judgment from other parents and coworkers since their TV stint.

  • French actor Gerard Depardieu charged with rape

    French actor Gerard Depardieu has been charged for the alleged rape and sexual assault of a 22-year-old actress at his Paris mansion in 2018, it was reported on Tuesday. The Paris public prosecutor's office opened a preliminary investigation in the summer of 2018 into the allegations against Depardieu but it was subsequently dropped for lack of evidence. The inquiry resumed last summer and Depardieu, 72, was charged in December, a judicial source told AFP on Tuesday. Depardieu, France's most famous actor, is the latest high-profile figure to be charged for rape as movements against sexual abuse pick up pace in the country. The woman, a 22-year-old actress and dancer according to French media, accuses him of raping and assaulting her several times at his Paris mansion. She filed the complaint at a gendarmerie in Lambesc near Aix-en-Provence, southern France. Depardieu's lawyer, Herve Temime, told AFP that the actor, who is free but under judicial supervision, "completely rejects the accusations". He could not immediately be reached for comment. She reportedly claimed the events took place at the screen icon's "hôtel particulier" - town mansion - in Paris' central 6th arrondissement on August 7 and 13. According to a source close to the investigation, Depardieu is friends with the young woman's father and had "taken her under his wing", giving her tips on how to start her acting career. She studied in a school where he gave lessons. According to her agent, the actress has been "destroyed" by the saga. She reportedly alleged that he abused her during an "informal rehearsal" for a play. Her lawyer was not available for comment. Depardieu has appeared in around 170 films, including Jean de Florette, Green Card and Astérix et Obélix. He has had run-ins with the law in the past regarding drink driving. The charges come in the wake of a string of sexual abuse accusations against high-profile figures in France, including politicians, actors and intellectuals. Last week, a former French minister was sentenced and imprisoned for gang rape and sexual assault on an employee for the first time in modern French history. The past few months have seen the emergence of #MeTooInceste, #MeTooGay, under which survivors told their stories of abuse as children and gay people, respectively. Dozens of female students at prestigious French university Sciences Po have also shared stories of harassment, assault and rape under the hashtag #SciencesPorcs. A host of allegations were triggered by the publication of a book at the start of the year, La Familia Grande, in which author Camille Kouchner accused a top political expert and commentator, Olivier Duhamel, of sexually abusing a relative when he was a minor. Science Po director, Frédéric Mion, resigned over criticism of his handling of the scandal after it emerged he had been informed of the accusations against Mr Duhamel, a former head of the organisation that runs the university, in 2018. An investigation into rape accusations against interior minister Gerald Darmanin has also been reopened.

  • These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.

  • An expert explains what would've happened if United flight 328 experienced its scary engine failure over the ocean

    The Boeing 777 operated by United had to return to Denver due to a fiery engine failure shortly after takeoff.

  • ‘Hard to watch insurrectionist question witnesses’: Twitter erupts over Hawley appearance at Capitol probe

    One account holder called for Mr Hawley to be ‘charged with sedition and locked up’

  • ‘Zero respect’: Ted Cruz pictured scrolling through phone during harrowing opening testimony into Capitol riot

    Senator caused controversy last week after he flew to Mexico while a winter storm battered Texas