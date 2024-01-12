FAA to increase oversight of Boeing production and manufacturing following Alaska Airlines emergency landing

The Federal Aviation Administration will increase its oversight of Boeing production and manufacturing, the agency said Friday, one day after announcing it had opened an investigation.

The FAA says it will audit Boeing's 737-9 MAX production line and its suppliers "to evaluate Boeing’s compliance with its approved quality procedures."

The results of the initial audit will determine whether additional audits are needed, the agency said.

"It is time to re-examine the delegation of authority and assess any associated safety risks," FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said in a statement.

"The grounding of the 737-9 and the multiple production-related issues identified in recent years require us to look at every option to reduce risk," Whitaker said. "The FAA is exploring the use of an independent third party to oversee Boeing’s inspections and its quality system."

The FAA will also conduct "increased monitoring of Boeing 737-9 MAX in-service events" as well as an "assessment of safety risks around delegated authority and quality oversight, and examination of options to move these functions under independent, third-party entities," according to FAA.

The move comes one week after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing when a door plug fell off the fuselage midair. The flight had left Portland, Oregon, bound for Ontario International Airport in San Bernardino County, California.

Passengers described hearing a "loud bang" shortly after takeoff. A photo from one passenger showed a panel missing from the side of the fuselage.

The Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft was able to turn around and land safely back at Portland International Airport. No serious injuries were reported on the flight.

The FAA said Thursday that the "incident should have never happened" and it would investigate whether Boeing "failed to ensure completed products conformed to its approved design and were in a condition for safe operation in compliance with FAA regulations."

Shortly after the incident, the FAA had ordered the temporary grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft for inspections.

