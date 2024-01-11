FAA Investigates Boeing 737 Max 9 After Nightmare Flight

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Wednesday that it is formally investigating the Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet after a cabin panel ripped off during an Alaska Airlines flight last week. Boeing grounded 171 other jets with the same panel after the incident, which required an emergency landing. No passengers were hurt. The FAA notified the aircraft manufacturer of the investigation “to determine if Boeing failed to ensure completed products conformed to its approved design and were in a condition for safe operation in compliance with FAA regulations” and after learning of “additional discrepancies.” Alaska and United Airlines both reported loose parts found during preliminary checks of grounded Boeing aircraft, raising safety concerns about its manufacturing. It’s unclear when the flights may resume, but U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that safety was the only determining factor. Buttigieg told reporters, “Until it is ready, it is not ready. Nobody can or should be rushed in that process.”

