FAA is investigating Boeing 737 after Alaska Airlines incident

The News

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has launched a formal investigation into Boeing’s safety compliance with its 737-9 MAX aircraft after the midair blowout of a panel on an Alaska Airlines flight on Jan. 5.

“This incident should have never happened and it cannot happen again,” the FAA said in a statement, adding that the “safety of the flying public, not speed” will determine when then aircraft can return to service.

The FAA said the investigation will determine if Boeing “failed to ensure completed products conformed to its approved design and were in a condition for safe operation in compliance with FAA regulations.”

Alaska Airlines and United Airlines said they have found more 737s with either loose hardware or bolts in the assembly of door plugs on their aircraft. Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said the company was “acknowledging our mistake” during a town hall meeting.