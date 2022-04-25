FAA investigating daring pilots attempt to swap planes for the first time midair
Daring pilots attempted to swap planes mid-flight for the first time, resulting in a crash that the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
Daring pilots attempted to swap planes mid-flight for the first time, resulting in a crash that the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
Both cousins were unharmed from the crash and no further injuries were reported from the incident
STORY: How did the Chornobyl nuclear disaster happen?On April 26, 1986the fourth reactor at the nuclear plant in then-Soviet Ukraineexploded during a botched safety testsending clouds of radiation across much of Europe and reaching the eastern U.S.It was the world's worst nuclear accident that killed 31 people right away and forced tens of thousands to flee their homesUp to 115,000 people are thought to have died of radiation-related illnesses such as cancer, though estimates vary The defunct power plant is still surrounded by miles of radioactive landRussian forces occupied Chornobylsoon after invading Ukraine on February 24, 2022but left on March 31
Russia’s aggression in Ukraine is a direct threat to Europe's security, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to India on Monday. “This is why we needed to impose massive, sharp and effective sanctions,” von der Leyen said.
A plane swap stunt, in which two pilots attempted to switch planes while midair, resulted in a crash landing in the Arizona desert over the weekend and prompted a federal investigation.
The Washington Nationals infielder became a hurler for one gross moment — which was caught on video — against the San Francisco Giants.
Trump again bragged of passing an intelligence test. It was actually a test to detect cognitive impairment.
Movie stars have been shrinking for decades but never before have they sunk quite so low. Is fame finally over?
Indonesia accounts for about half of the world's supply of palm oil — the world's most widely used vegetable oil.
It's tough to tell where the line falls between people being exasperated with Simmons' health issues and being exasperated with Simmons himself.
Peter King gives his first-round picks for the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Jags making a surprising No. 1 selection, an edge rusher slipping and more.
Kyle Schwarber, who lost it after a ninth-inning call by Ángel Hernández, sounded off after the game.
It isn't all that often that onlookers see Kate Middleton and the royal kids out in the U.K., off-duty, but over the last week, details about two different sightings have come out in British publications.
This was no accident.
Whether you're bringing several suitcases or traveling light with a backpack, there are things you should make room for and others to leave at home.
The captain deployed the weapons as armed pirates sped towards him on inflatable boats, an industry insider wrote in The Times of London.
Chicago police said a firearm was recovered during the incident.
The president of Toyota Racing Development told NBC Sports that he's a 'little disappointed' in Busch's comments about the driver's future with JGR.
Vergara wore Gianvito Rossi platform pumps with a pink Dolce & Gabbana lace bustier to film 'America's Got Talent' in Los Angeles.
Find out who has the best chance of hoisting the Stanley Cup this year in the latest edition of the NHL Power Rankings. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay were record-setting in their triumph, while it wasn't nearly as positive a week for Greg Norman.