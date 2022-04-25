FAA investigating daring pilots attempt to swap planes for the first time midair

Reuters Videos

STORY: How did the Chornobyl nuclear disaster happen?On April 26, 1986the fourth reactor at the nuclear plant in then-Soviet Ukraineexploded during a botched safety testsending clouds of radiation across much of Europe and reaching the eastern U.S.It was the world's worst nuclear accident that killed 31 people right away and forced tens of thousands to flee their homesUp to 115,000 people are thought to have died of radiation-related illnesses such as cancer, though estimates vary The defunct power plant is still surrounded by miles of radioactive landRussian forces occupied Chornobylsoon after invading Ukraine on February 24, 2022but left on March 31